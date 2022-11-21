ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Community Impact Austin

Anytime Fitness opens, Italian creamery truck coming soon and more business news in Dripping Springs

Orobianco Italian Creamery specializes in creating creamy water buffalo milk gelato and cheeses. (Courtesy Orobianco Italian Creamy) Anytime Fitness opened Oct. 22 at 400 W. Hwy. 290, Bldg. D, Dripping Springs. The 24-hour total fitness gym offers coaching to help develop a plan that fits everyone’s needs. 512-858-7171. www.anytimefitness.com.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
craftbeeraustin.com

Austin Beerworks Announces New Location

The taproom will be located at 10300 Springdale Rd., northeast of where highways 183 and 290 intersect. To dive right into what you want to know at the heart of this story – the current location of Austin Beerworks is not closing. It will remain open as a working brewery and taproom for years to come. TLDR: the new location will be situated in Northeast Austin on a huge plot of land with a competition-level disc golf course and you can be part of the new location development by joining their Beerworks for Life program.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out

Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Slava Barbershop now offering Georgetown classic men's cuts with cocktails

Slava Barbershop in Georgetown offers classic men's haircuts, beard trims, hot towel shaves and craft cocktails. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Slava Barbershop opened its doors to the Georgetown community Oct. 15. Barbers Dante and Steven Bracamontez offer classic men’s haircuts and beard trims while patrons can enjoy a craft beer or cocktail. The barbershop is an expansion of and adjoined to New Images Hair Salon, which has been servicing Georgetown for 30 years. Slava Barbershop, located at 3303 Williams Drive, Ste. 1020, is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Customers can call ahead to make an appointment. 512-869-0808. www.facebook.com/newimageshairsalongeorgetown.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin development updates could open the door for more housing on corridors

Austin officials hope changes to city development rules will bring more housing to transit corridors. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is preparing to pass land development code updates designed to allow larger residential additions—including affordable housing—in areas where such construction is limited. Council’s Dec. 1 agenda features...
AUSTIN, TX
rejournals.com

United Properties breaks ground on Shelby Ranch, new residential development in South Austin

United Properties announced today the groundbreaking of Shelby Ranch, a new residential development project in South Austin. Located in a residential area at 2212 Lynnbrook Drive, the project will include two four-story buildings on eight acres of land and is designed to embrace outdoor living through its on-site amenities and easy access to natural areas for recreation.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Greek-Mexican Mini-Chain and Burger Drive-Thru Restaurants Want to Open More Austin Locations

Austin Greek/Mexican food truck mini-chain Ziki is going to open five new locations in the city in 2023. The restaurant is known for making food with no seed, canola, or vegetable oils, including Greek salad burritos and grain bowls topped with gyro meat. The expansion is funded by (sigh) Elon Musk’s Gigafund. There are already four locations around Austin, with a fifth one opening in Georgetown in December. CEO and founder Nick Nanakos, whose family operates New York Greek restaurants Tzatziki, started the business over the summer.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now

Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million

12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

More than 50 places to volunteer in Austin

Austin Pets Alive offers several volunteer opportunities. (Courtesy APA) Austin Animal Center is a city-run no-kill shelter. Volunteers are required to attend a training session and commit to six hours a month. The nonprofit is operating services and opportunities by appointment only. 7201 Levander Loop, Bldg. A, Austin. 512-978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/aac.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lulu’s Pie Shoppe held grand opening Nov. 12 at the Georgetown Square

Lulu's Pie Shoppe opened Nov. 12 in the Georgetown Square. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Lulu’s Pie Shoppe held a grand opening Nov. 12 at the Georgetown Square. A mobile business since 2020, the bakery now operates a permanent storefront at 710 S. Austin Ave., where 18 Carrot Bakery was previously located. Lulu’s Pie Shoppe features a variety of menu items, including classic sweet and savory pies, cookies, muffins, scones, and more. www.luluspieshoppe.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
What Now Austin

Jets Pizza to Open New Austin Location

“Jet’s offers more than famous Detroit-style pizzas, like hand-tossed round, thin-crust, and NY Style pizzas, fresh salads, breads, and desserts. One thing that will never change is their commitment to quality ingredients.”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How Downtown Austin grew out of the dust

AUSTIN, Texas — It's hard to imagine a time when choking dust swirled through the streets of Downtown Austin, but that was the case in the city’s central business district during Austin’s first 50 years. Congress Avenue wasn’t paved until 1905. Pictures from the Austin History Center...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

