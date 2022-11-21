Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
DIS, INTA: 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks with Potential to Beat the Market
DIS and INTA stocks are now part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list. Stocks with the highest Smart Score have outperformed the benchmark index by a significant margin. 2022 has not been a great year for equity investors. However, this has also created buying opportunities. But...
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; S&P notches weekly gain
Stocks are closing mixed on Wall Street Friday, but major indexes all notched weekly gains. The S&P 500 edged lower Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq fell. Technology stocks were the biggest drags on the broader market. Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed at 1 p.m. Eastern Friday. Long-term bond yields edged higher. Crude oil prices remained steady. Global shares were mixed amid worries about China’s lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices are Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices are mixed to start today’s trading session. As of 10:00 a.m. EST, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively. On the other hand, the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%,. The technology sector (XLK) is the laggard so far, as it...
tipranks.com
How to Trade Stocks and Make Money Like a Pro
Even beginner investors can trade stocks and make money like a pro. It helps to be familiar with the three market sessions to know when you can buy or sell shares. Moreover, it helps to apply the right investing strategies. The stock market presents a great opportunity for those who...
tipranks.com
Unite with Unity Software Stock (NYSE:U). Its Turnaround Has Begun
Unity Software stock was one of the biggest losers from this year’s market crash. Nonetheless, the stock is showing signs of a rebound, and its current price level likely presents an attractive opportunity for long-term investors. With the overall tech space bloodbath in recent months, one stock that has...
tipranks.com
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?
Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
tipranks.com
Do You Seek Reliable Passive Income? Trust this Low Beta Stock
Earn reliable passive income with dividend-paying stocks. In this article, we’ll discuss one consumer stock with a low beta and a stellar dividend payment and growth history. Investors eyeing reliable passive income could consider investing in top-quality dividend stocks. While several companies have been paying and increasing their dividends,...
tipranks.com
Analysts Say These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023
As the year winds toward its close, it’s time once again to engage in the age-old practice of picking out the changes that lie waiting in the year ahead. Wall Street’s stock pros are hardly immune from this; every year, they tag their top picks from the equity markets for the calendar change, and this year is no exception. The analysts are looking ahead toward the post-New Year market landscape, and picking out potential winners for investors to consider.
tipranks.com
5 Best EV Stocks to Ride Going Into 2023
The EV market is evolving swiftly, with global sales expected to snowball in the coming years. We go over five names that appear well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The electric vehicles industry was a very speculative one during the previous decade. Yet, having an electric vehicle these days has started to become mainstream. In fact, the EV market is estimated to achieve revenues of $384 billion this year. In comparison, global EV revenues were just $111.87 billion in 2018. In this article, we are looking at five EV names that appear well-positioned to continue thriving going into 2023.
tipranks.com
These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks Doubled in 2022; Which Do You Already Own?
These five mid-cap stocks have defied the broader market trend and more than doubled their investors’ investments in 2022. Persistently high inflation, the Fed’s hawkish stance to bring inflation down, and an uncertain economic trajectory made investing in equities unattractive. Nevertheless, several stocks defied the general market trend and delivered stellar returns in 2022. Against this background, let’s zoom in on five mid-cap stocks (market cap of $2-$10 billion) that have more than doubled this year.
tipranks.com
INTC and HPQ: PC Slowdown Chipping Away at the Stocks
Shares of PC makers, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and HP (HPQ) have not fared well in the past year and have dropped by more than 30% and 7%, respectively. Let us take a look at these two stocks in more detail. The drawdown in Intel stock has been as the chip...
tipranks.com
QURE: The Most Expensive Treatment EVER Is Here
Gene therapy company uniQure’s (NASDAQ:QURE) partner CSL has received approval for Hemgenix for the treatment of adults with haemophilia B in the U.S. CSL had licensed global rights for the gene therapy from QURE in 2021 and is now solely responsible for its development and commercialization. Importantly, Hemgenix has...
tipranks.com
Meta vs. Block: 2 Tumbling Tech Titans Pivoting Hard
Meta and Block stocks have been tumbling non-stop as of late. With strategic pivots and big name changes in the books, both firms are doing what it takes to keep the growth alive amid rising macro and industry headwinds. In this article, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to see where...
tipranks.com
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Gains Momentum; Should You Bet?
Travelzoo stock has witnessed a recovery in the recent past. TZOO stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is an online media marketplace providing offers and deals related to travel, entertainment, and lifestyle. While TZOO stock is trading in the red in 2022, it witnessed a recovery in the recent past and gained about 22% in one month. Moreover, this penny stock carries an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks, implying a positive outlook.
tipranks.com
Why ‘Activism’ Would be Great for Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Although Alphabet dominates big tech, GOOG stock does not rank above broader economic pressures. With other sector players responding to the new paradigm shift, Google’s parent company can’t afford to be caught lagging. Owning one of the most valuable digital ecosystems in the world, Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) essentially...
tipranks.com
Should You Buy Metro Stock (TSE:MRU) Near All-Time Highs?
Shares of Metro, a Canadian grocery giant, have been bucking the trend this year, registering solid gains. However, it may not be wise to buy Metro stock near all-time highs for a couple of key reasons. Metro (TSE:MRU), one of the largest Canadian grocery retailers, has enjoyed nice gains this...
tipranks.com
Dollar Tree’s Website Traffic Hinted at Strong Q3 Results
Dollar Tree’s impressive website traffic growth trends pointed toward strong quarterly results. The company’s improved advertising initiatives and focus on consumers’ needs are expected to drive the company’s sales going forward. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), an American discount retailer, delivered a strong performance in the third...
tipranks.com
2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving
This year has been tough for investors. The inflation numbers may have been down in October, but it was still 7.7% compounded on last October’s 6.2%, and that’s too high. Interest rates are rising fast in response, making capital more expensive, and the available cash is chasing goods constrained by tight supply chains and continued COVID lockdowns in China. Food and energy prices are high, and likely to rise, as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts a major clamp on global supplies of natural gas, wheat, and cooking oils. It’s no wonder that stock markets have been highly volatile, making it ever more difficult for investors to predict what’s coming next.
tipranks.com
Burlington (NYSE:BURL) Stock Soaring Despite Weak Q3 Results
Burlington’s shares soared more than 20% yesterday, driven by management’s expectations for better results in 2023. Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) stock soared over 20% in yesterday’s session despite reporting poor Fiscal Q3 results. Investors were optimistic about the company’s expectation of regaining its lost sheen in 2023. The company plans to better manage inventory levels within an improved expense environment.
tipranks.com
Is Amazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN) Worth Buying Near 3-Year Lows?
Amazon stock is currently trading near its three-year low. AWS performs well, and its rising profits could be a positive catalyst for the stock. However, much of that tailwind is currently being offset by the Retail’s segment struggling performance. It’s no secret that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has rewarded its...
