Daily Iowan
No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling preparing for No. 21 Penn
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on No. 21 Penn on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual will be streamed live on BTN+ with former Hawkeye wrestlers Alex Marinelli and Kaleb Young on the call. The Hawkeyes are 4-0 with dual wins against...
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa announces return of longtime assistant to serve as honorary captain for Nebraska game
Iowa is bringing back a familiar face this Friday. The Hawkeyes announced former assistant coach Reese Morgan will serve as an honorary captain against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium. Morgan was on the Iowa staff for 19 years before retiring in 2019. He coached mostly offensive and defensive lines during his...
Notebook: Health Issues Hit Hawkeyes
Sam LaPorta, Monte Pottebaum Doubtful for Friday's Nebraska Game
KTEN.com
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa to honor former assistant coach with helmet decal in Friday’s Heroes Game against Nebraska
Iowa will honor its legendary former defensive coordinator Bill Brashier with a special decal on its helmets on Friday against Nebraska. The helmets will include a “BB” decal, honor Brashier, who died at 93 earlier this month. Brashier first joined Iowa in 1978 in the Hayden Frye era....
shakinthesouthland.com
Clemson to Face No. 25 Iowa in Emerald Coast Classic
Location: Raider Arena at Northwest Florida State - Niceville, FL. Clemson is a participant in the Emerald Coast Classic. The tournament takes place across the bay from Destin in Niceville, Florida. Iowa and TCU are the other marquee participants. Recent tournament winners had gone on to have successful seasons. The past three winners include LSU, FSU, and Cincinnati. All three received NCAA tournament invitations with a 7-seed or better.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Opens PK Legacy Against No. 9 Iowa
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State will open the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament with its first game against a ranked foe when it takes on No. 9 Iowa on Friday at the Chiles Center. The Beavs will take on the Hawkeyes at 5:30 p.m. in their first nationally televised game...
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nebraska Football
Missouri River Rivals Finish Up Regular Season Friday at Kinnick Stadium
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
Radio Iowa
Dozens of sheep, goats, pigs being rescued from southeast Iowa property
Dozens of farm animals are being rescued from a property in southeast Iowa. “It’s an evolving situation quite frankly at this point,” said Animal Rescue League of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin. Three dozen adult pigs were brought to Colvin’s facility in central Iowa last night. Rescue teams are...
ourquadcities.com
Army v. Navy football game comes to Davenport
The storied Army vs. Navy rivalry is coming to the Quad Cities for the first time. The Rock Island Arsenal will bring its flag football game to Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. It will mark the fourth year of fierce inter-force competition between Rock Island Arsenal Soldiers and Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. It will also be the first year the gridiron clash will be open to the public.
‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says
A Muscatine company that operates a large, gas-powered dryer to process sand that it sells has failed for decades to obtain permits to update and operate it, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Northern Filter Media has operated just south of Muscatine for more than a hundred years, processing sand and gravel to […] The post ‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days
IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
