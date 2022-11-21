ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling preparing for No. 21 Penn

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on No. 21 Penn on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual will be streamed live on BTN+ with former Hawkeye wrestlers Alex Marinelli and Kaleb Young on the call. The Hawkeyes are 4-0 with dual wins against...
IOWA CITY, IA
Corn Nation

How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
LINCOLN, NE
KTEN.com

10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa

Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
IOWA STATE
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson to Face No. 25 Iowa in Emerald Coast Classic

Location: Raider Arena at Northwest Florida State - Niceville, FL. Clemson is a participant in the Emerald Coast Classic. The tournament takes place across the bay from Destin in Niceville, Florida. Iowa and TCU are the other marquee participants. Recent tournament winners had gone on to have successful seasons. The past three winners include LSU, FSU, and Cincinnati. All three received NCAA tournament invitations with a 7-seed or better.
CLEMSON, SC
osubeavers.com

Oregon State Opens PK Legacy Against No. 9 Iowa

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State will open the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament with its first game against a ranked foe when it takes on No. 9 Iowa on Friday at the Chiles Center. The Beavs will take on the Hawkeyes at 5:30 p.m. in their first nationally televised game...
CORVALLIS, OR
KOEL 950 AM

Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa

A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
FAIRFAX, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Army v. Navy football game comes to Davenport

The storied Army vs. Navy rivalry is coming to the Quad Cities for the first time. The Rock Island Arsenal will bring its flag football game to Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. It will mark the fourth year of fierce inter-force competition between Rock Island Arsenal Soldiers and Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. It will also be the first year the gridiron clash will be open to the public.
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says

A Muscatine company that operates a large, gas-powered dryer to process sand that it sells has failed for decades to obtain permits to update and operate it, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Northern Filter Media has operated just south of Muscatine for more than a hundred years, processing sand and gravel to […] The post ‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MUSCATINE, IA
WHO 13

3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days

IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
IOWA STATE

