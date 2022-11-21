Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
wrestlinginc.com
Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch
All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill And Bow Wow Feud Is Coming To AEW TV
After weeks of build-up on social media, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill and actor/rapper Bow Wow had a confrontation on Sunday night at Bow Wow's show in Miami. Now, AEW has announced that the confrontation will be shown on tomorrow's installment of "AEW Dynamite." The company's tweet promises an exclusive update...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Questions The Elite Trolling CM Punk During Match
Backstage beef spilling out into the ring is nothing new in professional wrestling. The latest example of that took place on "AEW Dynamite" this week when The Elite mocked CM Punk during their match against Death Triangle. From Kenny Omega biting the arm of PAC and hitting the GTS to Matt Jackson botching the Buckshot Lariat, the trio sent a clear message to the man they reportedly fought backstage at All Out.
ringsidenews.com
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
wrestlinginc.com
Details On Bianca Belair And Montez Ford's Hulu Reality Show
In an exclusive interview during the third hour of NBC's "Today Show," WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their eight-episode reality show on Hulu. "We're excited," said Belair. "People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." When asked if filming for the show has started, Ford responded "it should be happening in the next few weeks, two-to-three weeks."
wrestlinginc.com
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Shoots Major Thanksgiving Day Angle At Rey Mysterio's Home
WWE legend Rey Mysterio was met with a surprise Thanksgiving Thursday as his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day crashed his home and handed him a merciless beating. As seen in the video below, Dominik and Ripley casually sauntered into Rey's home, with Dominik assuring his...
wrestlinginc.com
'Cheer' Star Gabi Butler Shares Big WWE News
From Logan Paul to Pat McAfee, WWE has had success signing talent from outside of the wrestling world. That trend continued today with the Next-In-Line program as PEOPLE has announced that Gabi Butler, the Netflix "Cheer" star, has agreed to a deal with the company during the exclusive interview. Butler...
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
PWMania
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
411mania.com
Renee Paquette Says Jon Moxley Was ‘Going Through The Motions’ In WWE After The Shield
Renee Paquette is married to Jon Moxley, and she recently weighed in on what she saw of Moxley in WWE after his run in The Shield. Paquette recently spoke with Busted Open Radio and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On Moxley’s time in WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Plans For Bray Wyatt On SmackDown
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight have been feuding on "WWE SmackDown" in recent weeks. Last week, Wyatt headed to the ring to apologize for headbutting Knight during a backstage interview the week prior. Knight joined Wyatt in the ring and slapped him, claiming the pair were now even. However, things took a turn when Knight slapped Wyatt again on the apron, which angered the former WWE Universal Champion. Later in the show, Knight was found unconscious backstage under a pile of rubble. In regard to the next phase of their storyline, details have emerged as to what may go down in Providence, Rhode Island, on tonight's Survivor Series WarGames go-home edition of "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Addresses In-Ring Future Ahead Of Return Match
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat has had a wildly successful career that has lasted throughout multiple decades — winning both the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Steamboat had one of the most iconic WrestleMania matches of all time at WrestleMania 3 against Randy Savage and over 35 years later, Steamboat will be stepping in the ring once again. Steamboat's most recent match came in 2010 when he teamed up with his son during a WWE live event, and his last big match was against Chris Jericho at Backlash 2009. Steamboat will be making his return at Big Time Wrestling's: Return Of The Dragon this Sunday, with the event streaming on FITE.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Why He & Jeff Left TNA In 2017
Jeff and Matt Hardy departed Total Nonstop Action Wrestling — now Impact Wrestling — in February 2017. During Matt's second run with the promotion between 2014 and 2017, his "Broken" gimmick was born, which led to a huge buzz being created for both The Hardys and TNA itself. Although things were seemingly going well for the duo in the company, things apparently changed when Jeff Jarrett, who co-founded the promotion with his father Jerry Jarrett and Bob Ryder in 2002, once again gained more responsibilities behind the curtain.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: French Montana Tells Van Lathan, ‘If Chinx Was Alive, Chinx Would Be Top 5’
French Montana joins the upcoming episode of 'Hip Hop Homicides' to discuss his friend and collaborator Chinx.
wrestlinginc.com
Santino Marella Reveals How Vince McMahon Felt About WWE Stars Laughing
Vince McMahon had a sense of humor about wrestlers laughing on TV, according to former WWE Superstar Santino Marella. In a recent conversation on "The A2theK Wrestling Show," Marella said that the former WWE chairman — whom he had a good relationship with — told the locker room that it's okay to laugh on air. McMahon was fine with laughing on camera as long as they incorporated it into how their character would laugh at something, thus not fully breaking the show's fourth wall.
wrestlinginc.com
The Origins Of The DDT Can Be Traced Back To Before Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Pioneered It
Throughout his legendary career, Jake "The Snake" Roberts defeated many of his opponents with his signature DDT maneuver. Over time, the move gained popularity and spawned different iterations, such as Mickie James' swinging tornado DDT — later named the Mick-DT — or Jon Moxley's double-underhook DDT, better known as Dirty Deeds. Roberts is frequently credited with the DDT's creation, after his claims of discovering it by accident during a match.
