ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Over 20 shoplifters still on run after storming Memphis Walmart

By Morgan Mitchell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xtqyf_0jIlPrKf00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for over 20 shoplifters who stormed a Whitehaven Walmart on Sunday.

Memphis Police Department says approximately 22 suspects went inside the Walmart on Elvis Presley Blvd. and grabbed multiple items.

2 killed, 1 injured in two-car crash outside of Russellville

Police said they fled the scene in 20 vehicles. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

North Memphis shooting sends one to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening. Police responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North Dunlap Street just after 5 p.m. The male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. Police say he is in critical condition. No suspect information has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shooting this afternoon in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 401 North Dunlap Street. One male shooting victim was taken to Regional One Health by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition. No suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pedestrian hit, killed in Whitehaven on Thanksgiving night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was killed Thanksgiving night after being hit by a car in Whitehaven. Police say that the crash happened at the intersection of Dalton Road and E. Shelby Drive. The driver remained on the scene, police say. The victim was pronounced dead when first responders...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

SUV sprayed with multiple gunshots in Black Friday shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to shooting call at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at 1:38 a.m. When ABC24 arrived, a white SUV with multiple gun shots was still present at the scene. The driver's side of the SUV was sprayed with bullets from front to back. The SUV was seen stopped at a traffic intersection light in the street.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after police say was shot on Thanksgiving morning. Police say the victim arrived in a private vehicle to Methodist North around 5 a.m. He is currently in critical condition. Police believe he was shot in the Raleigh area.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

13-year-old injured in motel shooting, 1 adult detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old was critically injured in a shooting at a motel in Whitehaven Wednesday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened at Airport Inn on E Brooks Road on Wednesday afternoon. There, the victim was found and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 2 juveniles injured from shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to police, a 15-year-old and a 9-year-old were taken to Lebonhuer in critical condition. A house was shot multiple times on Westmont Street on Nov. 23 around midnight, says police. If...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Officer crashes in Southwest Memphis, 4 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Memphis police officer was involved in a two-vehicle accident at W. Raines Road and Weaver Road in Southwest Memphis. Police say no injuries were reported. Police have not confirmed what led to the crash, but say four people have...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MPD asking for tips on car thefts near Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is asking for your help to find three people connected to two car thefts near Bartlett. According to MPD, the first car theft happened on November 22 at around 4 p.m. on the 5100 block of Summer Avenue. Three men entered a business and asked how to obtain key fobs for Infiniti cars, MPD told ABC24. MPD said the owner of the business refused to help him and the suspects left in a four door black Infiniti with fake drive-out tags.
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

Crash on I-40 in Fayette County leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead following a fiery crash on Interstate 40 in Fayette County Wednesday afternoon. A deadly crash involving two tractor-trailers put traffic at a standstill in both directions for several hours as people tried to head home for the holidays. Fayette County EMA said the two commercial vehicles collided at mile […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy