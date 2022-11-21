Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
AMAs 2022 red carpet: Celebrity fashion wins at American Music Awards
Wayne Brady hosts star-studded American Music Awards 2022 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Lionel Richie will be honored and Stevie Wonder performs.
Essence
These Celebrity Couples Stepped Out In Style At The American Music Awards
From Niecy and Jessica to Muni Long and Raysean Hairston, our favorite star couples stole the show. The star-studded 50th American Music Awards aired live on (November 20) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on ABC. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the fan-voted awards ceremony featured performances from Lil Baby, newcomer Glorilla, Cardi B, J.I.D., Yola, and more.
msn.com
You Can Now Stay the Night in Taylor Swift’s $11.5m Carriage House
Slide 1 of 46: From country girl to global pop star, Taylor Swift has come a long way. Having just released Midnights, her 10th studio album, there's no doubt that the star is one of the world's most successful solo artists, with 11 Grammy awards and hundreds of accolades under her belt. Unsurprisingly, she's built up a huge collection of houses over the years on the road to stardom, worth around $81 million, and her former New York City carriage house is now open for overnight stays. Click or scroll on and let's take a look inside Taylor Swift's spectacular homes and discover the secret life of an international superstar...
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
Parade
Gwen Stefani Glitters in 'Bejeweled' Bralette in BTS Footage From 'The Voice'
Gwen Stefani knows how to make the whole place shimmer. The legendary singer and fashion icon polished up real nice for The Voice live shows on Tuesday, Nov. 22, where she donned a completely "bejeweled" look that had her absolutely sparkling on stage. Stefani, 53, shared a glimpse of her...
Demi Lovato Enjoys Showing Off ‘Hot’ Boyfriend Jutes On Date Night At ‘Walking Dead’ Finale Event: Photo
Demi Lovato thinks their musician boyfriend Jute$ is “hot” and wants everyone to know it. The “Confident” singer, 30, took to Instagram following their appearance at the Nov. 21 premiere of the Walking Dead finale in Los Angeles with Jute$, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, and raved about how sexy the independent artist is. “Swipe left so see how hot my boyfriend is,” the star, who goes by both she/her and they/them pronouns, captioned a carousel that showed two photos of themself and one with Jute$.
Christina Aguilera Stuns In Plunging Purple Dress At Latin Grammy Awards: Photos
Christina Aguilera was the lady of the hour at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17. The blonde bombshell hit the red carpet in an absolutely breathtaking ensemble. Her deep purple gown hugged every inch of her figure to perfection. The low-cut neckline showed some skin, whereas the long sleeves, poofy shoulders and floor-length train covered the rest of her body.
Olivia Wilde Makes Glam First Appearance Since Harry Styles Breakup News at Governors Awards
Olivia Wilde was all smiles and back on a red carpet soon after it was reported she and Harry Styles had called it quits. On Nov. 19, the Don't Worry Darling director joined fellow celebs at the 2022 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Olivia wore a sleeveless, A-line Erdem Spring 2023 dress with a mesh overlay and matching long gloves.
Bebe Rexha Turns Heads in Blue Velvet 3D Bodysuit With Attached Heels at MTV EMAs 2022
Bebe Rexha certainly made an entrance on the red carpet ahead of the MTV EMAs. The “Break My Heart Myself” singer attended the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday in Duesseldorf, Germany. She took home the Collaboration of the Year award from her work with David Guetta on their song, “I’m Good (Blue).” Though she’s been nominated several times before, this is Rexha’s first MTV EMA award. For the event, the musician really was feeling — or at least looking blue. She wore an abstract look from Fjolla Nila. The cobalt blue garment was essentially a velvet bodysuit that featured a mock...
Carrie Underwood Mesmerizes In Thigh-High Slit Dress At The AMAs
Last night, Carrie Underwood made an electrifying entrance at the AMAs as she opted for a high-slit dress that revealed her firm glutes. The mother of two has been killing it on stage since Denim and Rhinestones debuted, leaving fans craving more as she adds a twist to each performance, as she did at the AMAs, stunning the audience with yet another spectacular performance in an aerial cage above the audience.
NME
Watch Cardi B and Glorilla’s energetic ‘Tomorrow 2’ performance at American Music Awards
Cardi B and Glorilla joined forces at last night’s (November 20) American Music Awards – watch them perform ‘Tomorrow 2’ below. The pair’s new collaboration, a remix of Glorilla’s recent single ‘Tomorrow’, was released in September. ‘Tomorrow’ was released earlier this summer and followed GloRilla’s viral TikTok hit ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’.
Anitta Stuns In See-Through Mugler Dress At The AMAs
When it comes to serving good looks, Brazilian singer, Anitta has always set the standards while others follow. Recently, the Paradinha singer stepped out for the American Music Awards looking striking. Coupled with stealing the hearts of millions and turning countless heads at the celebrity-filled event, the 29-year-old enjoyed quite a spectacular night, that resonated in her career.
Machine Gun Kelly Drops Title Track From Semi-Autobiographic Movie ‘Taurus’
A week after Machine Gun Kelly shared his latest cinematic masterpiece Taurus with the world, the musician dropped the video for the film’s title track, featuring his co-star Naomi Wild. In the semi-autographical film named after Kelly’s birth sign, the musician born Colson Baker — as he’s credited as in Taurus — plays Cole, a rock star attempting to manufacture one more hit song amid the escalating pressures of celebrity and addiction. “Fighting with myself so I can’t help that I’m competitive / This movie is my life but I still remain uncredited,” he raps on the meta single. “I don’t...
musictimes.com
Camila Cabello, BlackPink's Jisoo Duet on 'Liar,' Stun With Perfect Live Vocals [Watch]
Jisoo and Camila Cabello sang "Liar" as a duet during BLACKPINK's final North American concert. The K-Pop girl group, which also consists of Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, concluded the US leg of their "Born Pink" world tour in spectacular fashion on Sunday (20.11.22) at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles by bringing out the former Fifth Harmony star to perform the track from Camila's album "Romance."
Vogue
Adele Kicked Off Her Vegas Residency In Showgirl Style
This weekend in Las Vegas, Adele kicked off her five month-long residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Originally set to start performing in January, the singer famously postponed the show a day before its premiere, saying it simply “wasn’t ready.” The delay was certainly worth the wait: Adele performed her hits on a stage complete with dramatic fire and rain effects, all the while wearing a custom look designed by Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry. (Adele has been a big Schiaparelli wearer as of late.)
