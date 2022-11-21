Read full article on original website
Details On Bianca Belair And Montez Ford's Hulu Reality Show
In an exclusive interview during the third hour of NBC's "Today Show," WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their eight-episode reality show on Hulu. "We're excited," said Belair. "People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." When asked if filming for the show has started, Ford responded "it should be happening in the next few weeks, two-to-three weeks."
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
Spoiler: AEW Star To Turn Heel And Align With Rush On 11/25 Rampage
AEW has unveiled a second heel turn in the space of a week. Following this week's edition of "Dynamite" in Chicago, AEW filmed its "Rampage" show, which is set to broadcast on November 25 at 4 PM ET. During the tapings, a heel turn emerged in the main event, according to PWMania. There, the Dark Order battled Rush, The Butcher, and The Blade. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Preston "10" Vance represented the Dark Order in the six-man tag team match, and it appears their trend of dwindling numbers continued.
WWE Shoots Major Thanksgiving Day Angle At Rey Mysterio's Home
WWE legend Rey Mysterio was met with a surprise Thanksgiving Thursday as his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day crashed his home and handed him a merciless beating. As seen in the video below, Dominik and Ripley casually sauntered into Rey's home, with Dominik assuring his...
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
Jade Cargill And Bow Wow Feud Is Coming To AEW TV
After weeks of build-up on social media, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill and actor/rapper Bow Wow had a confrontation on Sunday night at Bow Wow's show in Miami. Now, AEW has announced that the confrontation will be shown on tomorrow's installment of "AEW Dynamite." The company's tweet promises an exclusive update...
Ricky Steamboat Breaks Down How He Developed In-Ring Style
Ricky Steamboat is reflecting on his famed "chameleon" style of wrestling ahead of his long-anticipated in-ring return this Sunday night. In an exclusive new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Steamboat discussed his career, and his upcoming match teaming with FTR and recounted how he first developed his hybrid style of in-ring work.
Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch
All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
'Cheer' Star Gabi Butler Shares Big WWE News
From Logan Paul to Pat McAfee, WWE has had success signing talent from outside of the wrestling world. That trend continued today with the Next-In-Line program as PEOPLE has announced that Gabi Butler, the Netflix "Cheer" star, has agreed to a deal with the company during the exclusive interview. Butler...
Big Update On Montez Ford's Health And WWE Return
Montez Ford has provided an update on his injury status. During the October 3 episode of WWE "Raw," Ford was seen wearing a boot on his foot. As it turns out, one-half of The Street Profits was dealing with a calf injury. Not much had been known about Ford's status other than he was forced to miss TV time due to the injury.
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
Hulk Hogan Went Nose To Nose With Mike Tyson Well Before Stone Cold Steve Austin
"That would be a fight," were the words of Arsenio Hall on March 21, 1991. That night on "The Arsenio Hall Show," Hulk Hogan appeared to discuss his upcoming WWF Championship match against Sgt. Slaughter at WrestleMania VII. Making a surprise appearance at the start of the show was Mike Tyson, who, three nights prior, defeated Donovan "Razor" Ruddock by technical knockout in the seventh round to become the number one contender to Evander Holyfield's WBC, WBA, and IWF World Heavyweight Championships.
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
Chavo Guerrero Made Promise To The Von Erichs About 'The Iron Claw'
It can, and probably should, be argued that Chavo Guerrero Jr. has undertaken a massive responsibility in joining the production of "The Iron Claw" – Sean Durkin's upcoming biopic on the famous Von Erich wrestling family. And fortunately for Guerrero, who serves as the wrestling coordinator for the film and will show up in an undisclosed role, he seems well aware of his responsibility to help do justice to the Von Erich family, particularly the surviving brother Kevin Von Erich and his family.
Booker T Is Looking Forward To This Eventual WWE SmackDown Match
Booker T has weighed in on one key match from the "WWE SmackDown" brand that he's looking forward to. Upon making his return to WWE, many wondered who Bray Wyatt would target first. It appears we've gotten the answer as Wyatt has begun a storyline with LA Knight. The two first met during a backstage segment, which led to Wyatt delivering a headbutt to Knight. The following week, Knight slapped Wyatt twice, but paid for his actions, as he was seen knocked out and buried under equipment.
Mick Foley Says WWE Turned Down Merch For Star Who Went On To Be Big
When it comes to the art of professional wrestling, it's not always about just being an excellent in-ring performer. Perhaps it's an ability to engage with the audience in ways others cannot, like merchandise that has their favorite wrestler's name on it. But some promotions don't see the potential a...
Shawn Spears Reveals Why He's No Longer Aligned With MJF In AEW
On the October 12 edition of "AEW Dynamite", Shawn Spears once again became the "Perfect 10," after seemingly aligning with FTR. Appearing in a shirt with his former moniker printed on it, Spears arrived as backup for Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler as they looked to challenge The Embassy. Spears and FTR would later pick up the victory a few days later on "AEW Rampage," but Spears' drastic character change noticeably differed from his previous work in the company.
Ricky Steamboat Addresses In-Ring Future Ahead Of Return Match
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat has had a wildly successful career that has lasted throughout multiple decades — winning both the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Steamboat had one of the most iconic WrestleMania matches of all time at WrestleMania 3 against Randy Savage and over 35 years later, Steamboat will be stepping in the ring once again. Steamboat's most recent match came in 2010 when he teamed up with his son during a WWE live event, and his last big match was against Chris Jericho at Backlash 2009. Steamboat will be making his return at Big Time Wrestling's: Return Of The Dragon this Sunday, with the event streaming on FITE.
Roman Reigns Believes WWE Star Has 'Unlocked A Different Door'
There is no denying the body of work Roman Reigns has put together in WWE, especially over the past two-plus years as the Head of the Table and current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Still, the leader of The Bloodline can't always take care of business alone — a testament to just how impressive the faction has been. Recently, segments involving Reigns and his family have set the wrestling world ablaze, and the Tribal Chief points to one man who above all else has brought something entirely different to the table lately (via The Ringer).
