Philadelphia, PA

Bus of nearly 50 migrants arrives in Philadelphia from Texas

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

Bus of 50 migrants arrives in Philadelphia from Texas 01:00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another bus of asylum seekers arrived in Philadelphia sent by the governor of Texas. Nearly 50 migrants were on the bus Monday morning.

The migrants were transported to a welcoming facility in North Philadelphia after arriving at 30th Street Station. There, they can take showers, eat, get legal help and connect with family members who live in the states. They were also given warm coats and coffee.

The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society is providing migrants with support. The organization's executive director says the majority of those seeking asylum are not staying in the Philadelphia area.

"These are people that are legally permitted to be here. They have been paroled into the country for the purpose of being able to seek asylum,"  HIAS executive director Cathryn Miller-Wilson said.

The city of Philadelphia says Texas did not coordinate with the city despite a direct request from Philadelphia to do so.

"If governors who want to grandstand on this issue would just coordinate," there would be better handling of the situation, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said, appearing to reference Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. "And federal government is still at fault here, too. Come up with something that we can all agree with to allow people to work."

This is the second time in a week that asylum seekers were bused to Philadelphia from Texas sent by Abbott to cities that are led by democrats.

The mayor's office has called the busing operation "cruel and dehumanizing."

Kenney said the city welcomes immigrants with open arms.

City officials are not sure if more buses are on the way, but they're ready with resources if needed.

Comments / 148

Galelyn
3d ago

Oh it’s not cruel! What’s cruel is allowing all these criminals and freeloaders into the US the first place! You’re sanctuary, do more will be coming!

Reply(10)
119
LB Is Me
3d ago

🤔🤨 Cruel and dehumanizing? How is it considered cruel that they were allowed in and bussed to a state that welcomes them, wants them and will help then. How is it dehumanizing when they are put on nice buses. At least they are not having to walk. JS

Reply(8)
81
Trek fiftytwo
3d ago

For every 1 he busses out there's 5 more coming in !! It's never gonna stop, been going on since forever!! Just wasting taxpayers money!!Keep your wallets open!!

Reply(10)
43
 

