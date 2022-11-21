ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMAs 2022: Taylor Swift Makes History, Cardi B Surprises & More

By WLNK Staff
 4 days ago

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Top Moments Taylor took home the top award of the evening at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

She won six awards, including Artist of the Year.  Cardi B performed “Tomorrow” with GloRilla, and Annitta took home Best Latin Artist and performed with Missy Elliott.

Pink performed her new song, “Never Wanna Not Dance Again,” and did a tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

Lionel Ritchie was honored with a tribute by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder, and Jimmie Allen.

He also received an icon Award.

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta performed “I’m Good.”

Machine Gun Kelly won Best Rock Artist, and Dove Cameron performed and won Best New Artist.

What was your favorite AMA performance?

