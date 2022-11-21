ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Review: Melissa Carper’s Soulful Ramblin’ is a Charming Late Year Americana Highlight

By Hal Horowitz
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

Melissa Carper

Ramblin’ Soul

(Mae Music/Thirty Tigers)

4 out of 5 stars

The contemporary queen of Western Swing changes her approach slightly in this follow-up to the jazzy and appropriately titled Daddy’s Country Gold (2021). It’s a smart move for Melissa Carper since this folksy direction allows her to expand her musical map without sacrificing the old-timey feel that fits her like the jean jacket on this disc’s cover photo.

Carper has been called the “HillBillie Holiday” due to her vocal similarity to the legendary jazz/blues artist. And while that might seem a little schlocky, it’s impossible not to make the comparison when you hear Carper’s innocent, sweet, contentedly scratchy voice featured on these 13 songs.

Listeners will break out in grins when pushing play and hearing the swinging sounds of the title track. The snappy singer/songwriter loves to travel as she attests on the very Hank Williams Sr. styled selection, singing No you can’t keep me in a hole/Cause Lord I’m a ramblin’ soul as tinkling piano and squiggly pedal steel lines underpin and enhance the vibe. Carper then turns to old-school country on the toe-tapping “Zen Buddha,” assisted by lively backing vocals led by the amazing Kyshona Armstrong and Sierra Ferrell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhcR0_0jIlLeOG00

Carper goes bluegrass on the sly, self-deprecating humor of “Boxers on Backwards” about not going out to find romance due to I could turn my boxers ‘round, go out on the town…I ate some leftover beans and it’s a sure thing/I ain’t gettin’ lucky tonight as a frisky fiddle flits around.

This folk slant helps her move away from the all-swing-all-the-time role while staying true to the roots of Americana she is clearly inspired by. Check out the clarinet on the honky tonk/Dixieland swing of “Holding All the Cards,” not an instrument you hear in many country songs. Her ballads are just as jaunty, proven by the waltz-time “I Don’t Need to Cry” where she hopes to leave her sorrowful times behind on the bittersweet weeper. The groove shifts into smoother, sadder Patsy Cline territory for the noir blues of “From What I Recall,” a bittersweet gem that reflects on a mismatched relationship describing why it should have failed because we were never right for each other, until the final twist of So after all this time has passed/Why does my love for you last… after all. It brings a sniffle.

Credit goes to producers Dennis Crouch and Andrija Tokic for capturing the sassy but supple spirit brimming from every note without turning this into a caricature of retro C&W. These 42 minutes fly by so quickly with a vivacious and vigorous life-affirming heart that the music demands another spin.

Those unfamiliar with Carper’s charming voice and low-key, charismatic approach should start here. But older fans will also embrace her relaxed, robust personality and the rambunctious ramblin’ soul evident on her finest release yet.

Photo credit Aisha Golliher / Sideways Media

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Stuns Fans at Local Open Mic

Stars. They’re just like us. They too enjoy going to an open mic night at a local watering hole, kicking back, and hearing singers belt out mediocre covers. At least, that’s the case for legendary songwriter and performer Robert Plant, who found himself at a local open mic night in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Loudwire

Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir

Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil

American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
Us Weekly

Everything Alan Jackson Has Said About His Battle With Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Country superstar Alan Jackson has been battling Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease for more than a decade, but he didn't go public with his diagnosis until September 2021. "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease," the Country Music Hall of Fame member explained during a Today show interview at the time. "It's genetic that I inherited from my […]
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy