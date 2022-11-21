ASU Women’s Basketball: Overtime thriller at New Mexico ends in 83-77 victory, winning-streak continues

Read full article on original website
houseofsparky.com
ASU Men’s Basketball: Sun Devils execute second-straight blowout in 80-49 win over Grambling State
TEMPE - Following a triumphant trip to Brooklyn, plenty of eyes were now focused on the upstart Sun Devils. To follow up the statement wins against VCU and Michigan, Arizona State (5-1), Bobby Hurley and company packed the momentum on the cross-country plane ride and kept it with them in an 80-49 route of Grambling State (2-2) at home.
houseofsparky.com
ASU Football: Storylines to watch at Arizona
TEMPE - Are rivalries more interesting when nothing but pride is on the line?. Arizona (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) and its fans are starving for the Territorial Cup, which has not established residency in Tucson in the last six years. Arizona State (3-8, 2-6), on the other hand, could do wonders for the program’s identity going forward with a rivalry win to positively cap-off an otherwise negative season.
FOX Sports
Williams leads Texas A&M-CC against UTEP after 22-point game
Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-2) at UTEP Miners (4-1) BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits the UTEP Miners after Ross Williams scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC's 98-67 victory against the Alcorn State Braves. The Miners are 4-0 on their home court. UTEP ranks sixth in C-USA at limiting opponent scoring, giving...
houseofsparky.com
ASU Football: Amid coaching rumors, Aguano mirroring his college coach’s culture, philosophy
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. – Tucked in the evergreens of the Pacific Northwest and the shadows of Portland and Eugene is the most consistent college football program in the country. The Linfield Wildcats have posted 66 consecutive winning seasons, the longest such streak across any level of college football. During that span, the ‘Cats have won four national titles, three in NAIA Division II and one in NCAA Division III.
KOAT 7
UNM vs. NMSU basketball series has been cancelled for 2022
UNM Athletics has announced the UNM vs. NMSU men's basketball series has been cancelled for this season following Saturday's deadly shooting on the UNM campus. Saturday's matchup between the Lobos and the Aggies that was originally postponed has now been cancelled. The Dec. 3 matchup between New Mexico and New...
NMSU addresses deadly shooting on UNM campus involving NMSU basketball player
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is finally speaking out about the deadly shooting on Saturday at UNM involving an NMSU basketball player. Police say UNM students Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith, and two others lured Michael Peake to campus with plans to jump him. Police say they wanted payback after a fight with Peake […]
Former NMSU player involved in October UNM fight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight. McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. […]
Family of Brandon Travis disputes police account of shooting at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The family of the 19-year old University of New Mexico student who was killed Nov. 19 in a shooting that also injured New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake is disputing the police account of what took place. The family of the deceased Brandon Travis have started a petition on Change.org […]
Canutillo’s regional semifinal game vs. Abilene Wylie moved to Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo’s Class 5A Division II Regional Semifinal playoff game vs. Abilene Wylie has been moved from Friday to Saturday, the school district said Tuesday. Due to projected winter weather conditions on Friday, the game will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m. MT in Fort Stockton. The game had initially […]
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released
A University of New Mexico student was released from jail Wednesday after being accused of plotting with friends to confront a basketball player from a rival university, resulting in the shooting death of one UNM student and the wounding of the player.
kunm.org
With two UNM students charged after shooting, campus in shock
After a rare incident of gun violence on the University of New Mexico campus this weekend left a UNM student dead and a visiting NMSU athlete injured, the student body is in shock. Brandon Travis, 19, died in the early hours of Saturday, November 20, outside the Alvarado Hall dorm....
krwg.org
Silver City Report-Tamal Fiesta and more
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, about the recent Tamal Fiesta Y Mas, a body found recently in the Gila National Forest, and more. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
Former UTEP greats Jones brothers, family help Borderland families enjoy Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP greats Aaron and Alvin Jones and the “A&A All The Way” Foundation are helping families enjoy an thanksgiving meal.This year the foundation partnered with the Khalid Foundation to help even more people in the community. The two foundations had close to 300 turkeys to giveaway today at Hawkins […]
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
‘El Paso May Get Stronger Earthquakes,’ Says Seismologist
Last week, a 5.4 earthquake centered near Pecos was felt by thousands of people over two hundred miles away in El Paso. And, according to a seismologist at UTEP, we could be in store for even bigger quakes in the future. Aaron Velasco says El Paso could get a 7-point...
Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- A deadly crash Wednesday night shut down a highway that connects El Paso with several smaller cities in West Texas and Southern New Mexico. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 62-180 in Hudspeth County, which is Montana Avenue, just outside of the El Paso County line. Police said one person died The post Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities appeared first on KVIA.
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Winter storm impacts on the Borderland
Hi everyone and happy Thanksgiving! Hope your day has been merry and that your bellies are full...or will be full! But besides the holiday, we have a major winter storm that will be impacting our area for the next two days. After that, our temps will rebound to the low 60s with pleasant weather for Sat and Sunday.
pinonpost.com
Teacher’s union chief uses tragic death of UNM student to push for gun grabs
On Saturday, 19-year-old Brandon Travis was fatally shot by a 21-year-old NMSU student-athlete at around 3 a.m., according to the Albuquerque Police Department. During the altercation, both students were shot. The 21-year-old was rushed to a hospital. At this time, we do not know his condition. State police say Travis...
