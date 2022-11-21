ASU Women’s Basketball: Overtime thriller at New Mexico ends in 83-77 victory, winning-streak continues

TEMPE - Are rivalries more interesting when nothing but pride is on the line?. Arizona (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) and its fans are starving for the Territorial Cup, which has not established residency in Tucson in the last six years. Arizona State (3-8, 2-6), on the other hand, could do wonders for the program’s identity going forward with a rivalry win to positively cap-off an otherwise negative season.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO