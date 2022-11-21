Heat returns for residents at Astoria Houses in Queens

Heat restored at Astoria Houses 00:19

NEW YORK -- The heat is back on at the Astoria Houses in Queens.

Linda Edwards, who told CBS2's Kevin Rincon about the outage , contacted us Monday to say the heat was fixed shortly after our report aired Sunday night.

Edwards previously told Rincon the heat went out nearly two weeks ago, which has become routine over the last several years.

"Every November, December, you have to go through the same thing. They run up here with thermometers. I told them I am the thermometer, don't come up here with no thermometer," she said Sunday.

She wasn't alone. Others had to adjust to the cold too.

"I've been here 44 years. The last two years, I've been having problems with my heat and my hot water," resident Felicia Murphy said.

Trying to get answers became its own nightmare.

"Put in a ticket, then we call the borough president. They keep us on hold forever, nobody ever comes to the phone, and I've done this five or six times and this is ridiculous," said Sylvia White, who lives in the Astoria Houses with her grandmother. "She just went and got under the covers and went to sleep."

They turned to space heaters to try to get by.

"At 98, and even me with 70, my bones, they're not like they used to be, so it's hard for us," White said.

On Sunday, NYCHA told CBS2 there were no reported outages at the building.