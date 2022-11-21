Read full article on original website
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls
The modern NBA has rivalries, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers fought against the Golden State Warriors for 4 consecutive seasons in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have faced each other quite a bit, and it's evident the teams don't like each other. Recently, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have been through some beef, although that seems more one-sided than anything.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena
When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game. In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin...
Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double-Digit Points
Michael Jordan had only Scottie Pippen averaging points in double-digits during the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.
Warriors Fans React To Stephen Curry Picture On The Bench: "He Will Trade Them All"
The Golden State Warriors fell to a 45-point loss and fans were reacting to Stephen Curry looking blank on the bench during the game.
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
This Bulls-Kings Trade Features Zach LaVine
Every team in the NBA would like to win the championship in a given season. Only one can. With that in mind, many question the mentality of “rings culture”. Do we place too much emphasis on the championship when evaluating players and teams? How much should other measures of success count for?
Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game
Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.
DeMar DeRozan is by far the Chicago Bulls’ player who contributes the most to winning games
DeMar DeRozan needs Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic to level up and help him carry the Chicago Bulls
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"
Kyrie Irving finally returned to the NBA court for the Brooklyn Nets during their win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving didn't have a starring performance as he worked off the rust from his 8-game suspension after being criticized for sharing an anti-Semitic movie on Twitter. Irving's suspension was widely publicized...
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson will play in Monday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Landing On Hand
The subsequent numbness didn't seem to impede his output!
Raleigh News & Observer
Bradley Beal Ruled Out Tonight Against The Miami Heat
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat will not have to Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal Wednesday. Beal was ruled out because of a quad injury. The Wizards are also without Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) and Monte Morris (right ankle soreness). Beal is arguably having...
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Trail Blazers
On Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold try to complete and unblemished home stand when they wrap up the four-game stay with a visit from Anfernee Simons and the slumping Blazers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are coming off their third straight win on the heels of a five-game...
Stephen Curry On LeBron James And Kyrie Irving In The 2016 Finals: "The Craziest Thing I’ve Ever Seen...”
Steph Curry gets real on LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2016 Finals.
Yardbarker
Three Wizards Are Game Time Decisions Against The Miami Heat Tonight
The Washington Wizards are on the road again! They just hosted the Miami Heat last Friday on the same night where the organization celebrated three of the best to ever wear a Wizards jersey. The Miami Heat only had seven active players as the team is plagued with injuries. Head...
Yardbarker
Timberwolves dominate Pacers to win fifth straight
Rudy Gobert went for 21 points and 16, Karl-Anthony Towns flirted with a triple-double at a team-high 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped the Indiana Pacers' five-game winning streak with a 115-101 decision on Wednesday in Indianapolis. Gobert and Towns led a dominant Minnesota...
NBA
Paolo Banchero Returns to Orlando Magic Practice on Wednesday
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic may have a little bit more to be thankful for this upcoming holiday. The Magic received some good news on the injury front as rookie Paolo Banchero practiced with the team on Wednesday. His status for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers will be determined based on his response to the practice session and treatment.
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Wednesday
Another week calls for another back-to-back set of games for the Philadelphia 76ers. Last week, the Sixers split their back-to-backs with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks and a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After getting a day off, and another day to practice, the Sixers returned to the court...
