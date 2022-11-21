A Braddock man who was facing drug- and weapon-related charges was admitted into the county’s Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. On Monday, when jury selection was scheduled to begin for 21-year-old Elijah Page, he was allowed to enter the ARD program. The charges centered around an incident on October 2nd of 2021 where he was riding in a car that was pulled over by Indiana Borough Police on Philadelphia Street. Police found marijuana in the vehicle and it was promptly seized. When police searched it, they found more marijuana and a gun underneath Page’s seat.

