Brazil predicted lineup vs Switzerland - World Cup
Brazil's predicted starting XI for their World Cup group game against Switzerland.
France predicted lineup vs Tunisia - World Cup
France's predicted lineup to face Tunisia in Group D of the World Cup on Wednesday.
Argentina predicted lineup vs Poland - World Cup
Predicting how Argentina could line up against Poland in the World Cup on Wednesday.
England predicted lineup vs Wales - World Cup
Predicted lineup for England as they take on Wales in the World Cup.
World Cup predictions - Saturday 26 November
Predictions for today's World Cup action, including Argentina vs Mexico, France vs Denmark, Tunisia vs Australia and Poland vs Saudi Arabia.
Spain vs Germany - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Spain's World Cup group game against Germany, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Twitter reacts to Morocco's emphatic 2-0 win over Belgium at the World Cup
Twitter reacts as Morocco manage a brilliant World Cup win over Belgium.
Belgium 0-2 Morocco: Player ratings as Sabiri & Aboukhlal shock Red Devils
Here's how we rated every player in the World Cup Group F clash between Belgium and Morocco.
Roberto Martinez reacts to Belgium's 2-0 loss to Morocco
Roberto Martinez isn't panicking following Belgium's 2-0 loss to Morocco.
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
VIDEO: Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first ever men's World Cup goal
Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first ever goal at a men's World Cup.
Denmark vs Australia - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Denmark and Australia clash on Wednesday in what is a straight shootout for second spot in Group D. France's victory over the Danes secured Les Bleus' spot in t
How to watch Poland vs Argentina on TV & live stream
Details on how to watch Poland vs Argentina in the World Cup in the UK, US and Canada.
Kevin De Bruyne reveals why Belgium were better in 2018
Kevin De Bruyne has claimed Belgium have 'no chance' of winning the 2022 World Cup. The Red Devils opened up their campaign with a nervy 1-0 victory over Canada
How to watch Spain vs Germany on TV & live stream
How to watch Spain vs Germany in Group E of the 2022 World Cup on TV and live streaming platforms.
How to watch Belgium vs Morocco on TV & live stream
How to watch Belgium vs Morocco at the World Cup.
CF Montreal & CanMNT defender Alistair Johnston responds to Celtic links
CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston has admitted he would take the opportunity to move to Europe amid intensifying Celtic links. It's understood the Scottish champions have come to an agreement with Montreal over the permanent transfer of the Canada international, with only a few small details left to be agreed upon by all parties.
World Cup day 7 roundup: Argentina see off Mexico; France beat Denmark; Poland & Australia win
Live text coverage of day 7 of the 2022 World Cup.
Portugal star suffers injury ahead of World Cup clash with Uruguay
Portugal star suffers injury ahead of World Cup clash with Uruguay.
