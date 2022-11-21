Read full article on original website
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death
Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
John Stamos Reveals Death of Barry Keenan, Who Kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr.
The mastermind behind the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr. has died. Actor John Stamos confirmed such in a social media post. He says Barry Keenan penned a letter to him detailing his decision to take his own life. Just days after JFK's November 1963 assassination, Keenan led Frank a 19-year-old Frank Jr. out of his hotel room in Lake Tahoe at gunpoint. He held him for ransom in an LA home, demanding $240,000 from his superstar father. Keenan and his co-conspirators got their money, but were quickly arrested soon after Frank Jr.'s release, and later convicted in a widely covered court case. The story is now the subject of a new podcast, Snatching Sinatra.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
New Details on the Hours Leading to "Power Rangers" Star's Death Unveiled
New details have been released regarding the days and hours leading up to the death of "Power Rangers" star Jason David Frank, TMZ reports. Frank, who was found dead inside a hotel room of an apparent suicide over the weekend, had reportedly been involved in an argument with his wife in the days leading up to his death. The two had been undergoing a divorce but were staying at the same hotel in Texas, in separate rooms.
Who Is Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker? 6 Things to Know About the ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ Star
Something sweet! Andrew Walker has been making Hallmark Channel fans swoon for a decade — his first movie with the network was in 2012 — and he has no plans of slowing down. The 43-year-old actor has been turning heads since his debut in A Bride for Christmas. Walker has since appeared in more than […]
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report
“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Ex-‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Passes Away At 49
According to TMZ, the actor died by suicide.
Social Media Reacts To Halle Berry’s New Buzzed Haircut: ‘She’s Just Showing Off Now’
Halle Berry’s new hairstyle is a short, edgy cut with bold, razor-cut designs. The 56-year-old Oscar winner debuted the look on her Instagram account on Nov. 19. Berry showed off the front of her new style — wispy blonde asymmetrical bangs — before turning her head and displaying the zigzag detailing along the buzz cut on the rest of her head.
Jason David Frank Dies: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Star Was 49
Jason David Frank, an actor and mixed martial arts star, has died at 49 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed, but reports indicated it was by suicide. Frank was born in Covina, Calif., and was originally the Green Ranger, Tommy Oliver, in the early 1990s. He then became the White Ranger. He portrayed the character in both television and film adaptations of the popular franchise. Fans mourned his passing on social media. “No way… This one hurts for real… Those who know me well know the love I have for Power Rangers, my favorite superheroes by far. Tommy Oliver...
NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production
Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
August Alsina Tearfully Opens Up About Adopting Nieces After His Sister’s Death
August Alsina is the caretaker for his three nieces following his sister-in-law Chandra’s death in 2018, and he takes his role in their lives very seriously. While talking to VH1 for the finale of The Surreal Life on Monday (November 21), the “Entanglements” singer tearfully opened up about adopting the three young girls and how he can feel like a bad parent at times because of his busy lifestyle.
‘Power Rangers’ Alum Amy Jo Johnson Cries as She Mourns Death of Jason David Frank
Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock Mourning a tragic loss. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers alum Amy Jo Johnson broke down in tears while honoring former costar and friend Jason David Frank. "I just came on here because I was feeling really sad and really it's really hitting home today what had happened and that he's gone," Johnson, 52, said […]
"Power Rangers" Star Dies
Famed “Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49, according to TMZ. Frank took his own life, according to the celebrity and entertainment outlet. Jason David Frank was “best known as Tommy Oliver from the original run of the “Might Morphin Power Rangers” franchise, dating back to the kids series’ debut in 1993… when he was introduced as one of six crime/monster-fighting superheroes, masked head to toe with kung-fu skills,” TMZ notes.
Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko's Daughter and 'Newly Big Sis' Namiko on Her 14th Birthday: Photo
Big Sean celebrated Jhené Aiko's daughter, Namiko, on her 14th birthday just 11 days after the couple welcomed baby boy Noah Big Sean is sharing his love for Jhené Aiko's daughter. On Monday, the rapper, 34, shared a birthday tribute to his girlfriend's daughter, Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), on his Instagram Story in celebration of her 14th birthday. "Love you Nami! You're one of the smartest, coolest people on 🌎," he captioned the shot where the two pose together as Big Sean holds newborn son...
All 7 Of Jason David Frank's Power Rangers Personas, Ranked
For almost as long as the Power Rangers have existed, there have been kids jealous of the character Tommy Oliver, played by the late Jason David Frank on a number of Power Rangers TV shows (and movies). Why? Because in a world where Power Rangers characters are recycled with every new iteration of the series, Tommy stuck around. Throughout the show's history, he's gone well beyond his "teenager with attitude" phase but has repeatedly gotten new powers. It seems Tommy just can't get being a Ranger out of his system.
Jason David Frank: Details Emerge About the ‘Power Rangers’ Star’s Death
Jason David Frank, 49, died by suicide over the weekend, and now there are new details surrounding the “Power Rangers” star’s death. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Frank was at a Texas hotel with his estranged wife Tammie when he died. The exes had separate rooms,...
