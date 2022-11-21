ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

7 ways to troubleshoot when Facebook isn't sending a security code

If you're trying to log into Facebook and it's not sending a security code, check your spam folder or request the code to be delivered another way. You should also try restarting the app and your device, and make sure the Facebook service isn't offline. Here are seven of the...
12tomatoes.com

’90s Kid Discovers Massive Plot Hole In Hit Series “Full House”

If you are anything like us, you grew up watching Full House and you loved every second of it. For us, the new episodes were one of the best parts of our week. Let’s face it. If you did not take the time to watch each episode, guess what? You were totally left out of the conversation at school the next day and that is something that we would like to avoid.
NEW YORK STATE
TechRadar

Amazon will pay you to get your hands on the Meta Quest 2 for Black Friday

The quality VR headset can be had with up to AU$200 Amazon credit thrown in. As one of the best VR headsets you can buy, the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is in high demand this Black Friday. Thankfully, you can find an Amazon Black Friday deal happening right now that doesn't drop the headset's price, but will net you an Amazon voucher worth either AU$150 or AU$200, depending on your storage preferences.
AdWeek

The Best Streaming Deals for Black Friday

Thanksgiving is drawing near and you know what that means: Black Friday is right around the corner. Like in years past, Black Friday is generally a time when streamers offer big discounts to get you to subscribe. These deals usually only last for a short period, so to ensure you...
AdWeek

Matthew McConaughey Leads a March for #TeamEarth in Salesforce Spot

Software company Salesforce unveiled a #TeamEarth sustainability platform at the Super Bowl with brand partner Matthew McConaughey advocating for business leaders to work on helping our planet rather than dreaming up ways to retreat to Mars or the metaverse. The company has partnered with the Academy Award-winning actor again ahead of Thanksgiving for “The March,” a new 60-second spot encouraging business leaders to prioritize sustainability.
AdWeek

i-D Doubles Revenue After Expanding Commerce and Social Content

The global youth and style publisher i-D, which Vice Media acquired a decade ago in December, has seen substantial upticks in revenue after placing more emphasis on social and commerce content. The publisher has increased its eight-figure revenue 100% year over year, according to chief revenue officer Geoff Schiller, who...
The Verge

Google Messages has started letting some users react with any emoji

Google has started letting some users of its Messages app react to text messages with any emoji, instead of limiting them to the standard set of seven that have been available in the app for a while now (via 9to5Google). The feature’s similar to what other messaging platforms like Slack, WhatsApp, and paid versions of Telegram have — pressing and holding on a message gives you the standard emoji reactions, but you can then access the picker to react with whatever you want.

Comments / 0

Community Policy