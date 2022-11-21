ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

floridainsider.com

South Florida restaurant serves one of the top Thanksgiving dinners in the country

Fine dining establishment Toro Toro in Miami is offering a Thanksgiving menu for the holiday – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Toro Toro. Thanksgiving is a time to take a break from work and enjoy time spent with friends and family, however, preparing Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful in itself! If you want to take it easy and give yourself some R&R this year, plenty of delicious restaurants serve holiday meals for families to indulge in.
MIAMI, FL
TODAY.com

Fresh out of the oven: See photos of newborn babies dressed up for Thanksgiving

Newborn babies are celebrating Thanksgiving by wearing adorable turkey outfits. Hospitals in West Virginia and Florida brought holiday cheer to new parents with costumed photo shoots starring their newest arrivals dressed as deliciously sweet turkeys. "We wanted to have something special for the parents and a really good memory of...
BECKLEY, WV
Axios Miami

5 great places to get a Cuban sandwich in Miami

There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out? Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich. 1. Enriqueta's Sandwich ShopWhy it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas. Address: 186 NE 29th St.Hours: 7:15am-2:45pm Monday-Friday and 8am-2:15pm Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop2. Sanguich De MiamiWhy it stands out: Sanguich offers both beef- and pork-based Cuban sandwiches. Address: 2057 SW 8th St.Hours: 10am–6pm Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday).3. La CarretaWhy it stands out:...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Food and Liquor Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day in Miami 2022

It's Thanksgiving morning and you're ready to put the turkey in the oven when you realize you've forgotten the carrots... or butter... or the whole turkey! Or you realize that you forget to get a bottle of wine to bring to Aunt Mimi. What do you do?. This year, Publix,...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL
995qyk.com

Text-To-Win Tickets To Tortuga Music Festival

Text us, we will text you back only the first time. Data and text rates may apply. When To Listen: 6am on 11/24/2022 – 11:59p on 11/27/2022. How Winner Is Being Selected: The designated listener (as announced by the on-air personality) that texts the correct text word at the correct time to the station contest line will be selected at random upon verification, win.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wedr.com

Win a $200 Gift Card from We The Best Foundation!

JAMZ FAM! ALL THIS WEEK, LISTEN TO WIN A $200 GIFT CARD TO MAKE YOUR HOLIDAY SEASON EASIER FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!. WE’RE GRATEFUL AND THANKFUL FOR YOU! COURTESY OF DJ KHALED AND THE WE THE BEST MUSIC FOUNDATION AND 99 JAMZ MIAMI’S #1 FOR HIP HOP AND R&B!
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man high on Molly shoots at friends in Miami’s Little Havana

MIAMI – Two victims accused Dayan Zerquera of shooting at them while he was allegedly under the influence of the illegal drug MDMA, better known as Molly or Ecstasy. The victims, one who said they had been friends for about two years, were Zerquera’s guests at his apartment just across from the baseball stadium in Miami’s Little Havana, according to the arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

DJ Khaled putting his shoe closet on Airbnb

MIAMI - Grammy nominee DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb and is inviting "sneakerheads" to have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with an overnight stay in his massive sneaker closet in Miami. Guests will get exclusive access to the music icon's sneaker paradise and sleep among some of the most prized kicks from his collection of over 10,000 pairs of sneakers. "Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art - just like creating music," said DJ Khaled in a statement. "We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do...
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Feel like shopping? Are Miami malls open Thanksgiving? What about Black Friday hours?

It’s Thanksgiving, and you are stuffed and ready to walk that turkey off at the mall — and snag a deal or two while you’re there. Major South Florida malls are closed on Thursday. That’s a turn from recent pre-pandemic years, when malls and big-box retailers got a head start on Black Friday sales even before the leftover turkey got a chance to cool Thanksgiving evening.
MIAMI, FL
lifetrixcorner.com

Condos for Sale – What Are The Benefits of Buying A Condo

Undoubtedly, everyone wants to live in a space that indulges them in luxe and where an extraordinary lifestyle is waiting to take shape. Have you ever thought of buying a condo? For various reasons, condominiums are a perfect choice for those of you who are moving to Florida permanently and those who wish to own a vacation property there. You must consider Davie condos for sale when thinking about the state’s real estate market.
FLORIDA STATE

