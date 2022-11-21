Read full article on original website
Source: Alabama transfer tight end Jahleel Billingsley no longer with Texas team
AUSTIN, Texas - Alabama transfer tight end Jahleel Billingsley’s time at Texas has come to an end, a source close to the situation said. “He’s gone,” the source said. “His locker has been packed up.”. Billingsley, who played in 36 games with five starts over three...
Live Updates: Texas 17, Baylor 12 — Second Quarter
AUSTIN, Texas — For only the third time in the last 13 seasons, No. 23 Texas enters the regular-season finale with a chance to claim the program’s first Big 12 title since 2009 when it faces Baylor on Friday (11 a.m., ESPN) at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns need a win over the Bears and a Kansas upset of No. 12 Kansas State later today to get a second crack at No. 4 TCU on Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium but completing the program’s fourth regular season featuring eight or more victories since the downturn began with a 5-7 campaign in 2010 is the first order of business.
Texas basketball cracks top 5 for elite 2024 PF Donnie Freeman
Head coach Chris Beard is on a real hot streak on the recruiting trail for Texas basketball in the 2023 class this month. Texas has already landed commitments from a couple of elite five-star recruits in the 2023 class in the last few weeks in Duncanville forward Ron Holland and Southern California Academy combo guard AJ Johnson.
Horns247 Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Baylor
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 8-3 After what the Texas defense has done to the Big 12's top two scoring offenses - TCU and Kansas - the last two games, I'm pretty confident the Longhorns can limit true freshman Richard Reese (908 yards, 5.2 ypc, 14 TDs) and Craig "Squirrel" Williams (530 yards, 5.8 ypc, 4 TDs) in Baylor's wide-zone running attack, which is averaging 202.6 yards per game and went for 232 yards on 46 carries last week in a 29-28 loss to TCU.
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Baylor
The Texas Longhorns wrap up their 2022 regular season on Friday against the Baylor Bears. Here is how to watch and listen.
Made in Texas: Viewers name the top Texas brands, businesses they love
It's no secret Texans carry a lot of pride for the Lone Star State. That pride has even transformed into loyalty for a few Texas businesses.
tpr.org
Cities in Texas had rent control at one point in history. Why don’t they now?
In the summer of 2021, Jillian Herstein and her roommate received a notice many renters dread: If they wanted to renew the lease on their two-bedroom apartment in South Austin they’d have to pay more. Five hundred dollars a month more — a nearly 30% uptick. “I wrote...
Austin Chronicle
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died
Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
Austin rent for one-bedroom apartments increased by 13.5% in one year, study says
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has found that although the housing market is starting to cool off in Austin, the cost of rent for one-bedroom apartments are still increasing. In Zumper's newly released National Rent Report, they found that the city of Austin is ranked No. 21 out of 100 cities nationwide with the most expensive rent for residents.
thetexastasty.com
The 5 Most Instagrammable Restaurants in Austin
Okay, I’ll admit it: I do a lot of things purely for the aesthetic. It’s fun! At any given time, I like to know that a snapshot taken of my life could be used in a coming-of-age movie (at least in the background, I’d hope). So when I see an Instagram post of an aesthetic restaurant on my feed, it immediately sparks my curiosity.
Resident outside of Austin wins $2 million off Powerball ticket
An anonymous Manor resident claimed their $2 million Powerball prize after buying a winning ticket at a northwest Austin H-E-B.
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In Wimberley, Texas
Forty-five minutes southwest of Austin, you’ll find the small town of Wimberley, Texas. Situated where Cypress Creek and the Blanco River meet, amidst rolling hills and sprawling countryside, Wimberley has plenty to offer those taking a trip to Hill Country. Enjoy the natural beauty surrounding you on a hike or visit to a popular swimming hole, head to town for shopping and a thriving arts scene, or sip your way through the area’s wineries and distilleries. Here, our favorite things to do in Wimberley, Texas.
Aviator Pizza and Drafthouse to Open Central Austin Location
"If you're craving some Texas craft beers or Texas wines we've got you covered with our 100% Texan menu serving over 50 options on tap.”
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Austin to Destin, Florida
If you're looking for a way to discover America's Deep South, this road trip from Austin to Destin is just the adventure for you. Taking you from urban Texan vibes to coastal paradises, this journey offers a chance to get acquainted with the best of what this historic region has to offer.
Students appear to make racist noises at a high school basketball game
Last Friday afternoon, varsity girls' basketball teams from East Central High School and Marble Falls High School faced off against each other at Marble Falls High. It was there that a group of students appeared to make the racist remarks.
PLANetizen
Texas Legislator Proposes ‘District of Austin’
A long-shot bill proposed by a Texas state representative would dissolve the city of Austin and create a new district that would report directly to the lieutenant governor and speaker of the House of Representatives, reports Cayla Harris in the Houston Chronicle. An article in the Dallas Morning News adds that under the proposal, “All city money, contracts, leases and property, including records, would be transferred to the district.”
fox7austin.com
James Van Der Beek says moving from Los Angeles to Austin was 'grounding' for his family
AUSTIN, Texas - Actor James Van Der Beek does not regret his move from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas. Van Der Beek shared that the move has been "grounding" for his family. "I know for me, it's been really centering and I feel like for the kids, it's been grounding, and a different kind of education that we never could have offered them in a classroom," he told People magazine.
Austin metro area has most expensive cities for homeownership, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area has the most expensive cities for homeowners in Texas, according to data from Zillow and wire service Stacker. Zillow ranked the cities with the most expensive homes across the Lone Star State. According to the data reported, an average home in Texas is valued at $315,000. However, there were many homes that priced over $1 million.
How this ‘small town girl’ turned Austin influencer defines success
Jane Ko was an influencer in Austin even before the term was coined. If you’ve searched for anything food or entertainment in Central Texas, then you’ve probably seen her videos.
luxury-houses.net
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million
12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
247Sports
