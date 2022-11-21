ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

CBS Sports

Arizona vs. Arizona State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

This Friday, the Arizona Wildcats are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.64 points per matchup. Arizona and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at Arizona Stadium. Last year, the Wildcats and ASU were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.
TEMPE, AZ
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Creighton vs. Arizona prediction, odds and pick – 11/23/2022

The Creighton Bluejays take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Creighton Arizona prediction and pick. The Arizona Wildcats lost Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko from last season’s roster, which earned a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and won the Pac-12 title. Mathurin was a full-speed freight train who took the ball hard to the rack, while Koloko dramatically affected games with his defensive length, relentless motor, and reliable rebounding. Those two players are not easy to replace as individuals; as a tandem, their departure caused an even bigger hit for the Wildcats.
TUCSON, AZ
westernslopenow.com

Ballo, No. 14 Arizona beat No. 10 Creighton for Maui title

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Oumar Ballo dominated inside with 30 points and 13 rebounds for No. 14 Arizona, which held off No. 10 Creighton 81-79 on Wednesday to win the Maui Invitational for the third time. The combination of the unstoppable 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo and his speedy, talented supporting...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after San Diego State?

Arizona defeated San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd believed the game played out as expected in terms of difficulty. “Well, it lived up to its billing,” Lloyd said. “It was a great basketball game. I've got a ton of respect for San Diego State's program. I knew it was going to be tough. I appreciate how hard it was.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
WKRC

Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
CINCINNATI, OH
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: Rumpke Mountain Boys

Shake off the Thanksgiving overindulgence, get out of the house, and head to Piere’s on Friday night, Nov. 25, to catch the Rumpke Mountain Boys with special guest Dead Man’s Dog. Drawing upon a growing catalog of originals and an eclectic mix of covers, Rumpke Mountain Boys blend...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
TUCSON, AZ
franchising.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Expands In Arizona With New Restaurant In Tucson

Family-Style Pizza Chain Now Serving Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!® In Third Arizona Location. November 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is excited to announce its new location in Tucson is now open, marking the brand’s third location in Arizona. The restaurant is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts, LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multi-unit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain. Joining Pelican Food Concepts’ existing Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations in Chandler and Mesa, the Tucson restaurant is located within a bustling shopping center and vibrant residential community, making it even easier for locals and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”
TUCSON, AZ
xdaysiny.com

Top 10 Things To Do In & Around Tucson

Arizona’s second-largest city offers a lot more than college parties and makes for a great long weekend excursion or a stop on a long desert road trip. With a unique national park at its doorstep, a great selection of museums, and day trip opportunities in the direction of the Mexican border, here’s a roundup of the top things to do in and around Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ

