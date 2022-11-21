Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Valley Breeze
Stanley G. D’Orsi Sr. – Smithfield
Stanley G. D’Orsi Sr., 90, born in Providence and a 62 year resident of Greenville, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. He was the husband of the late Alice D’Orsi (Ferrucci) D'Orsi. They had been married for 65 at the time of her death in 2021. He was the son of the late Armand Sr. and Margaret (Sahagian) D’Orsi.
Valley Breeze
See Kevin Doyle's Roscommon Soles at BRT Saturday
CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles “Health to the Ladies” on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. Audiences are invited to travel “over the river (the Blackstone, of course) and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go” to celebrate a Thanksgiving weekend with Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles. Funded in part by a grant from Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, this evening’s custom-themed concert “Health to the Ladies” is named for an old traditional jig and calls out a toast to the generations of women who keep Irish traditions alive from pantry to parlor as old ways and new customs blend around holiday hearths at home and in America.
Valley Breeze
NS Elementary's Salvatore honored as Assistant Principal of the Year
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Students filled the gym of North Smithfield Elementary School last Friday, Nov. 18, holding photos in their hands of Assistant Principal Rachel Salvatore. Family members of Salvatore were also in the audience, including her son Derek and husband, Dan Salvatore. Salvatore, who entered the gym with...
Valley Breeze
November Spice Club Kits pickup Nov. 28 at Cumberland Library
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, announced its November Spice Club will feature The Tastes of Thanksgiving with Rosemary, Sage and Thyme, and will be available for pickup on Monday, Nov. 28. Each month participants will receive a kit with the featured spices or spice...
Valley Breeze
J's Deli reopens in Woonsocket, but not Cumberland
WOONSOCKET – J’s Deli celebrated its grand reopening in Woonsocket on Veterans Day by offering veterans a free footlong sandwich and a soda. City residents celebrated the return of the sandwich shop at 760 Cumberland Hill Road with all-caps comments all over social media.
New Bedford Nightlife: The End of an Era for This Downtown DJ
The time has finally come for the announcement I’ve been holding a secret for quite some time. By the end of 2022, I will be retiring from DJing at bars and clubs and focusing on my family. As much as I enjoy the nightlife, especially playing Downtown, I’m entering...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland, Lincoln runners shine for Sentinels Striders at USATF N.E. Junior Olympics
SMITHFIELD – A day after placing in the top 45 for the Cumberland High boys’ cross country team at the New England championship meet, Cole McCue was back in action with the Sentinel Striders’ youth running club at the USATF New England Junior Olympic Championships on Sunday, Nov. 13, at Deerfield Park.
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard
(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
Valley Breeze
Audubon will host Owl Prowl in North Smithfield Nov. 30
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will hold an Owl Prowl at Fort Wildlife Refuge, 1443 Providence Pike, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. An Audubon naturalist will call for different species as we walk through the forest. There’s no guarantee visitors will see an owl, but participants will learn a lot during this night hike.
Fall River Woman Finds Mysterious Century-Old Postcard in Wall of Her Home
You really never know what you might find when you are doing renovations to a house. There may be money hidden in the walls, a Celtics trophy, or a postcard mailed to Fall River over a hundred years ago. While Casey Brown didn't find any hidden treasure, she did find...
Valley Breeze
Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park
PAWTUCKET – Winter Wonderland returns to Slater Park during the first two weekends of December, including new displays and plenty of heartwarming festivities, say organizers. Among the new items being created, says Wonderland Vice President Dawn Goff, are a nine-stall stable, featuring reindeer sitting inside with their heads sticking...
ABC6.com
Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold to nonprofit corporation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence are among several medical facilities that are involved in a tentative sale to a nonprofit corporation. Currently, both hospitals are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc, a for-profit company. CharterCARE...
Valley Breeze
North Scituate to name library after secretary Zarli
SCITUATE – The North Scituate Elementary School will rename its library after Lil Zarli, who retired from the school in 2017 at 93 years old, after 48 years of service. Principal Kaitlin Soccio said Zarli, who died at 98 years old on Sept. 5, knew the name of every student and was known for her welcoming, smiling face when greeting students and families who visited the office. Zarli worked as a paraprofessional and secretary at North Scituate Elementary School.
johnstonsunrise.net
Marie Osmond performs with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra
Marie Osmond will perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at her Christmas concert “A Symphonic Christmas” on Dec. 22 at 7:30pm. Navigant Credit Union is the sponsor of “A Symphonic Christmas.”. “I am thrilled to be performing my Christmas concert ‘A Symphonic Christmas’ at the majestic...
nrinow.news
Property sales in Burrillville between Nov. 1 & Nov. 15
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 15. Seller: Gail Senerchia (trustee) Seller: Kyla Valcovic (administrator) Buyer: Jeremy Travison. Price: $381,000. 250 Town Farm Road. Seller: Patricia & Phillip Connelly. Buyer: Hailey Prew. Price:...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Eerie evidence left behind in the disappearance of Taunton's Ralph Robbins
(WJAR) — Vicki Davis was just a teenager when her father, Ralph Robbins, vanished from Taunton. “He was fun, funny,” Davis said. “I never in the 15 years that I had him can say that I’ve seen him upset or mad, he was just a really good time.”
Pawtucket Times
City woman pursues dream by opening own business
ATTLEBORO – Day after day for five years, Jo-Ann Tavares would wake up, prepare for and drive to work as an administrative assistant at a local trucking company. One day about two years ago, just after COVID hit, the Pawtucket resident decided she had had enough so up and quit.
Valley Breeze
Residents ask for support against MST proposal
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town resident Christian de Rezendes summed up the feeling of many residents at Monday’s Town Council meeting in 13 words: “This thing needs to die, and this this thing needs to die fast.”. Residents in the area of Central Street attended to present their...
Police: Car found off Pawtucket pier connected to Cranston home invasion
Cranston police believe a car found in the water off a Pawtucket pier may be connected to a targeted home invasion Wednesday night.
Turnto10.com
Durfee, New Bedford game turns ugly as teams engaged in nasty brawl
(WJAR) — The Durfee and New Bedford high school football teams engaged in a massive brawl at the conclusion of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game at Paul Walsh Field in New Bedford. Durfee alum David Monteiro was at the game and captured the melee on video. Monteiro said both...
Comments / 0