CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will present Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles “Health to the Ladies” on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. Audiences are invited to travel “over the river (the Blackstone, of course) and through the woods to grandmother’s house we go” to celebrate a Thanksgiving weekend with Kevin Doyle’s Roscommon Soles. Funded in part by a grant from Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, this evening’s custom-themed concert “Health to the Ladies” is named for an old traditional jig and calls out a toast to the generations of women who keep Irish traditions alive from pantry to parlor as old ways and new customs blend around holiday hearths at home and in America.

CUMBERLAND, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO