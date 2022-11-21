PHOTOS: Tennessee's 2022 rugby season

Tennessee concluded its 2022 rugby season Nov. 19.

Virginia Tech defeated Tennessee, 38-34, in the quarterfinals of the Collegiate Rugby Championship at Tennessee Rugby Park.

The Vols were seeking back-to-back national championships in 2022. Tennessee won the national title in 2021.

Tennessee won its third consecutive SCRC championship in 2022, defeating South Carolina 27-22 on Nov. 12.

Tennessee’s 2022 rugby schedule

Sept. 10 versus Ohio State (L, 12-10)

Oct. 1 at Kennesaw State (W, 67-0)

Oct. 7 at LSU (W, 51-0)

Oct. 14 versus Alabama (W, 34-7)

Oct. 29 versus South Carolina (W, 27-12)

Nov. 5 versus Georgia (W, 39-19)

Nov. 12 versus South Carolina (W, 27-22)*

Nov. 19 verus Virginia Tech (L, 38-34)#

*SCRC championship game

#Collegiate Rugby Championship quarterfinals

Below are photos of Tennessee’s 2022 rugby season.