Knoxville, TN

PHOTOS: Tennessee's 2022 rugby season

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Tennessee concluded its 2022 rugby season Nov. 19.

Virginia Tech defeated Tennessee, 38-34, in the quarterfinals of the Collegiate Rugby Championship at Tennessee Rugby Park.

The Vols were seeking back-to-back national championships in 2022. Tennessee won the national title in 2021.

Tennessee won its third consecutive SCRC championship in 2022, defeating South Carolina 27-22 on Nov. 12.

Tennessee’s 2022 rugby schedule

  • Sept. 10 versus Ohio State (L, 12-10)
  • Oct. 1 at Kennesaw State (W, 67-0)
  • Oct. 7 at LSU (W, 51-0)
  • Oct. 14 versus Alabama (W, 34-7)
  • Oct. 29 versus South Carolina (W, 27-12)
  • Nov. 5 versus Georgia (W, 39-19)
  • Nov. 12 versus South Carolina (W, 27-22)*
  • Nov. 19 verus Virginia Tech (L, 38-34)#

*SCRC championship game

#Collegiate Rugby Championship quarterfinals

Below are photos of Tennessee’s 2022 rugby season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmtsJ_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jp7cg_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2En4TK_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1Jtx_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3RLt_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FG5N8_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGava_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbHYC_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmTty_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15KO41_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8XL2_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDaD8_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITyDA_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2NSF_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PI1fQ_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7Bdx_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnjty_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaK7T_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZIRJZ_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNjAm_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tiZ1Y_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhJfd_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gRyq_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWVmz_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSvG2_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFH0k_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txaLz_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzGgc_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DnsOb_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIgsp_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkiFC_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOsj6_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Jmdm_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GKBA_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TcmrU_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLm24_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8Fq9_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPSIM_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQxBS_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QtQzl_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLTWL_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgwnU_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXPC2_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Aetl_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hcwu5_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QKbdy_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1ZDl_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHXP3_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glkQI_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ve9Wu_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKJEG_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmg4f_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ag7cM_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xZDM_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nH4at_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rn8Iz_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgOyX_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMNi9_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xV1cS_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmkVY_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JjTmL_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7Bdb_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRXZR_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZFJW_0jIl51HF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A51Ja_0jIl51HF00

