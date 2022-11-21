Read full article on original website
Patriots Star Spotted On Crutches After Loss To Vikings
It was a rough night for the New England Patriots, who on top of losing yesterday's hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings, may have lost one of their most important players on offense. According to Patriots insider Chris Mason, Patriots star running back Damien Harris was seen on crutches in...
Why Jets’ Zach Wilson apologized to teammates after getting benched for ‘humbling’ Patriots debacle
As Jets quarterback Zach Wilson exited the small television studio that serves as the visiting team’s press conference room at Gillette Stadium, and made the short walk back to the locker room late Sunday afternoon, he had no idea that he had just made his very bad day against the Patriots a whole lot worse.
Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23
The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Bill Belichick After Zach Wilson News
Bill Belichick is well-know for making young quarterback lives hell — especially if they have the Jets logo across their chest. The New York Jets have benched second-year QB Zach Wilson after an abysmal performance against the Patriots this past weekend. Wilson is 5-2 as a starter this season....
Jets announce decision on Zach Wilson’s future
Zach Wilson appears to have worn out his welcome with the New York Jets. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. That means Wilson has officially been benched. The move does not exactly come as a shock....
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet New York Jets QB Mike White’s Wife, Mallory White
All eyes are on Mike White as the New York Jets name him the team’s Week 12 starter in November 2022. The new dad re-signed with the franchise this year, and fans are not only anticipating his game this season, but they’re also intrigued by his family. Mallory White is recognizable as the “hot cheerleader” from the quarterback’s Instagram. Officially, she’s better known as Mike White’s wife. Mallory White has drawn attention from fans ever since the footballer was selected in the 2018 draft. We look into her background and their relationship in this Mallory White wiki.
Look: NFL Sideline Reporter Reveals How She Celebrates Thanksgiving
Everyone loves watching football on Thanksgiving, but for those playing or working the game, it means spending a holiday away from loved ones. CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson has created a new tradition for the holiday. Wolfson, who works the CBS Thanksgiving Day game each year, revealed how she...
Patriots-Vikings Injury Report: New England OL Starter OUT
The Patriots will be without a key member of their offensive line for their Thanksgiving night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
athleticbusiness.com
Browns Scramble to Ready Field After Apparent Vehicular Vandalism
A driver appears to have damaged the field at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium just days before the Browns are to host Tampa Bay on Sunday in a Week 12 NFL matchup. As reported by Tyler Greenwalt of Yahoo! Sports, citing Cleveland's ABC affiliate WEWS, the stadium grounds crew found tire tread marks in the shape of circles spanning almost half of the western side of the field. FirstEnergy Stadium uses Kentucky Bluegrass rather than synthetic turf.
