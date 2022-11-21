Read full article on original website
Richmond County Commissioners establish municipal grant fund
ROCKINGHAM — In an effort to continue mending the strained relationships with the cities and towns caused two years ago, the Richmond County Board of Commissioners this month unanimously approved the establishment of a municipal grant fund. Commissioner Rick Watkins brought the idea to the table at the Nov....
Robeson County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate statue
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Confederate statue that has stood for decades in front of the Robeson County courthouse will be removed after a vote Monday night by the board of commissioners. The eight-member board voted 6-2 in favor of removing the marble statute, which, according to NCpedia.org, was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by […]
whqr.org
Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process
Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
sandhillssentinel.com
Carthage council discusses development, Christmas parade
The Carthage Town Council held its monthly meeting on Nov. 21. According to Carthage Town Manager Emily Yopp, a request for a $584,000 grant was submitted to revitalize Carthage’s downtown area. A large portion of this would go toward pedestrian improvements, including repairs to the sidewalk on Monroe Street,...
rhinotimes.com
Price Of Old Monticello Center At A Quarter Million Dollars And Rising
It’s a good thing the Guilford County Board of Commissioners told county staff a few months ago to widely advertise the sale of the old Monticello Community Center property at 5009A NC-150. Staff was expecting to sell the land to the first bidder for $100,000, but, now, in something of a bidding war, the latest offer stands at $240,000.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Department Heads Are Not Hiding Employee Salaries From Their Employees
The salaries of government employees are a public record, and anyone who wants to know how much a local or state government worker is making can simply ask, and, by law, the questioners must get a very quick answer. So, the Rhino Times was confused when, recently, it began getting calls and emails like the following:
Shaw University files federal complaint after student bus stopped and searched
“Let’s be clear,” said Paulette Dillard, president of the historically Black university in Raleigh.. “Racism is about power and systems.”
United Methodists meet to approve disaffiliations
FAYETTEVILLE — Representatives from local United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina met Saturday, Nov. 19, at Methodist Univer
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man challenges high property tax and wins, county admits a mistake
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anthony Reaves is more than proud of the home he and his wife own in Greensboro. The land has been in his wife’s family for years. “My father-in-law purchased (the land) after WWII,” Reaves said. The land is broken up into three separate parcels...
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
sandhillssentinel.com
CVB launches Sandhills Wine Trail Passport program
Due to the overwhelming success of the Sandhills Pour Tour Passport program which debuted on April 1, the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is launching an additional passport program, and this time for wine lovers. The Sandhills Wine Trail Passport program features six locations and...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Teresa Faye Jackson of Aberdeen
Teresa Faye Jackson, 66, of Aberdeen, NC passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Teresa was born in Moore County on October, 4, 1956. She lived most of her life in North Carolina and in Florida. She worked as a supervisor for Carter’s Cleaners for approximately 20 years. Teresa’s favorite pastime was walking the beach and looking for sea shells.
cbs17
Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
Over 200 United Methodist churches separate from conference over LGBTQIA+ policies
Over the weekend, 249 United Methodist Churches in eastern North Carolina were allowed to disaffiliate themselves from the church headquarters. Many of the churches that wanted out were opposed to same-sex marriages and other policies involving sexuality. A special meeting at Methodist University was streamed online, allowing churches to vote...
cbs17
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
sandhillssentinel.com
Man arrested for felony burning of buildings
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an arrest following an investigation in the Eagle Springs and Seven Lakes areas. On Nov. 17, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire being set outside of a business in Eagle Springs, said Fields in a news advisory. On Nov....
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Up and Coming Weekly
Family-friendly Christmas event will raise funds for wreaths at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery
Cookie decorating, Christmas crafts and pictures with Santa are just a few enticing things to do at A Very Merry Christmas at the Studio on Dec. 2. Jessica Lallier of Lallier Event Design and Taryn Corrado of Studio 215 are hosting A Very Merry Christmas at the Studio for families in Fayetteville.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
