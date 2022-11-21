ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

whqr.org

Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process

Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Carthage council discusses development, Christmas parade

The Carthage Town Council held its monthly meeting on Nov. 21. According to Carthage Town Manager Emily Yopp, a request for a $584,000 grant was submitted to revitalize Carthage’s downtown area. A large portion of this would go toward pedestrian improvements, including repairs to the sidewalk on Monroe Street,...
CARTHAGE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Price Of Old Monticello Center At A Quarter Million Dollars And Rising

It’s a good thing the Guilford County Board of Commissioners told county staff a few months ago to widely advertise the sale of the old Monticello Community Center property at 5009A NC-150. Staff was expecting to sell the land to the first bidder for $100,000, but, now, in something of a bidding war, the latest offer stands at $240,000.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

CVB launches Sandhills Wine Trail Passport program

Due to the overwhelming success of the Sandhills Pour Tour Passport program which debuted on April 1, the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is launching an additional passport program, and this time for wine lovers. The Sandhills Wine Trail Passport program features six locations and...
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Teresa Faye Jackson of Aberdeen

Teresa Faye Jackson, 66, of Aberdeen, NC passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Teresa was born in Moore County on October, 4, 1956. She lived most of her life in North Carolina and in Florida. She worked as a supervisor for Carter’s Cleaners for approximately 20 years. Teresa’s favorite pastime was walking the beach and looking for sea shells.
ABERDEEN, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man arrested for felony burning of buildings

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an arrest following an investigation in the Eagle Springs and Seven Lakes areas. On Nov. 17, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire being set outside of a business in Eagle Springs, said Fields in a news advisory. On Nov....
EAGLE SPRINGS, NC

