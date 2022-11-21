ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

argusjournal.com

Branded Legacy, Inc. Signs Joint Venture To Add Additional $300,000 a Year In Revenue

Company to Aid in Production and Purification Process of Kratom. Orlando, FL, November 23, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has signed a joint venture with Apple Rush Co., Inc. (OTC Pink: APRU) for the extraction, production, and purification process of Kratom and its minor alkaloids.
argusjournal.com

Branded Legacy, Inc. Gets Approval From State to Reduce Authorized Common Shares by 300 Million

Company to Sign Joint Venture to Grow Revenues by $300,000. Orlando, FL, November 22, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has received approval from the state of Utah to reduce the Company’s Authorized Common Shares to six hundred million (600,000,000).
UTAH STATE
argusjournal.com

FASTBASE INC. (OTC: FBSE) ANNOUNCE REDUCTION OF AUTHORIZED SHARES

New York, NY, November 22, 2022 — McapMediaWire – Fastbase Inc. (OTC: FBSE), is happy to inform shareholders that the company has reduced the current Authorized Share count. The transfer agent updated the number on Fastbase OTCmarket profile. The number of authorized shares was 1 billion and is...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Siyata Mobile Inc Files For Resale Of Up To 17.4 Mln Common Shares By Selling Shareholders - SEC Filing

* SIYATA MOBILE INC FILES FOR RESALE OF UP TO 17.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES BY SELLING SHAREHOLDERS - SEC FILING Source: (shorturl.at/foK58) Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Global Mofy Metaverse Limited Files For IPO - SEC Filing

Nov 23 (Reuters) - * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE LIMITED FILES FOR IPO - SEC FILING. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PRICING OF IPO OF 6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES BETWEEN US$4.5 AND US$5.5 PER SHARE. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PLAN TO LIST ORDINARY SHARES ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET, OR...
Business Insider

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry

The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
dailyhodl.com

Kraken Founder Jesse Powell Says US Crypto Regulation Forcing Investors Out of the Country

Former Kraken chief executive Jesse Powell says existing crypto regulations in the US have hurt American customers and companies. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, the Kraken co-founder says that offshore crypto exchanges can offer products unavailable to US-based companies, which lures domestic customers away to foreign businesses.
cryptopotato.com

Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall

Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
Jus4Net

Citadel Securities and the Computers That Handle The Stock Market

Technology has been able to work to make the stock market and how the markets of the world run more efficient. A company that helps to deal with the tech that helps to keep America's economy running is Citadel Securities. Now, what is Citadel Securities? It is an American market-makingfirm (which is a fancy way to say that it is a company that actively quotes the buy and sell prices of stocks & other tradable assets) that is headquartered in Miami, Florida. This company is not just one of the largest market markers in the United States of America... it is one of the largest market markers in the entire world with few other corporations in the same industry coming close to its size! In fact, it is the largest designated market maker on the New York Stock Exchange: the world's largest stock exchange by market capitalization that operates from the financial district of Lower Manhattan in New York City, New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Former head of FTX is not SEC chair’s daughter

CLAIM: The CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency firm FTX is the daughter of the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The embattled former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, isn’t the child of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, nor is the new CEO, John Ray III.
argusjournal.com

Odyssey Health, Inc. Provides Update on Company and the Progress of Concussion Drug Development

Las Vegas, NV, November 23, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC: ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc., a company focused on developing unique, life-enhancing medical products, today presents a Company update and recap of its concussion drug development program. Concussions represent an ‘unmet’ medical need and affect tens of millions worldwide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cryptoglobe.com

Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’

On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...

