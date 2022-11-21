Read full article on original website
Branded Legacy, Inc. Signs Joint Venture To Add Additional $300,000 a Year In Revenue
Company to Aid in Production and Purification Process of Kratom. Orlando, FL, November 23, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has signed a joint venture with Apple Rush Co., Inc. (OTC Pink: APRU) for the extraction, production, and purification process of Kratom and its minor alkaloids.
Branded Legacy, Inc. Gets Approval From State to Reduce Authorized Common Shares by 300 Million
Company to Sign Joint Venture to Grow Revenues by $300,000. Orlando, FL, November 22, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has received approval from the state of Utah to reduce the Company’s Authorized Common Shares to six hundred million (600,000,000).
FASTBASE INC. (OTC: FBSE) ANNOUNCE REDUCTION OF AUTHORIZED SHARES
New York, NY, November 22, 2022 — McapMediaWire – Fastbase Inc. (OTC: FBSE), is happy to inform shareholders that the company has reduced the current Authorized Share count. The transfer agent updated the number on Fastbase OTCmarket profile. The number of authorized shares was 1 billion and is...
BRIEF-Siyata Mobile Inc Files For Resale Of Up To 17.4 Mln Common Shares By Selling Shareholders - SEC Filing
* SIYATA MOBILE INC FILES FOR RESALE OF UP TO 17.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES BY SELLING SHAREHOLDERS - SEC FILING Source: (shorturl.at/foK58) Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
BRIEF-Global Mofy Metaverse Limited Files For IPO - SEC Filing
Nov 23 (Reuters) - * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE LIMITED FILES FOR IPO - SEC FILING. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PRICING OF IPO OF 6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES BETWEEN US$4.5 AND US$5.5 PER SHARE. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PLAN TO LIST ORDINARY SHARES ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET, OR...
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
Genesis faces bankruptcy without $500 million cash injection, Binance and Apollo shun crypto lender
Genesis sought to raise $500 million – $1 billion to ward off bankruptcy concerns. The crypto lender tried to secure capital from Binance and Apollo but both entities turned down the chance. Genesis launched efforts to raise capital after exposure to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. Major...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
DCG's Barry Silbert reveals crypto firm has $2 billion in debt as he tries to calm investors after FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
Kraken Founder Jesse Powell Says US Crypto Regulation Forcing Investors Out of the Country
Former Kraken chief executive Jesse Powell says existing crypto regulations in the US have hurt American customers and companies. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, the Kraken co-founder says that offshore crypto exchanges can offer products unavailable to US-based companies, which lures domestic customers away to foreign businesses.
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
XRP Lawsuit: Good Chance SEC Will Settle With Ripple To Avoid Exposing Hinman Documents, Says Legal Expert
The end of Ripple Labs’s legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission might be in sight, and the light at the end of the tunnel is a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence written by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman, a well-known attorney and crypto enthusiast argued.
Coinbase CEO Discloses $39.9B Bitcoin Holdings Post FTX Fall
Using Twitter, Coinbase’s CEO announced the Bitcoin holdings. As a direct result of FTX’s demise, several platforms have increased their openness. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong disclosed the company’s $39.9 billion Bitcoin holdings in a letter to shareholders. The letter was eventually made public following widespread market attempts to be transparent in the wake of the FTX crash.
Citadel Securities and the Computers That Handle The Stock Market
Technology has been able to work to make the stock market and how the markets of the world run more efficient. A company that helps to deal with the tech that helps to keep America's economy running is Citadel Securities. Now, what is Citadel Securities? It is an American market-makingfirm (which is a fancy way to say that it is a company that actively quotes the buy and sell prices of stocks & other tradable assets) that is headquartered in Miami, Florida. This company is not just one of the largest market markers in the United States of America... it is one of the largest market markers in the entire world with few other corporations in the same industry coming close to its size! In fact, it is the largest designated market maker on the New York Stock Exchange: the world's largest stock exchange by market capitalization that operates from the financial district of Lower Manhattan in New York City, New York.
Former head of FTX is not SEC chair’s daughter
CLAIM: The CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency firm FTX is the daughter of the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The embattled former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, isn’t the child of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, nor is the new CEO, John Ray III.
$138,400,000,000 Asset Manager Gearing Up To Launch New Crypto Hedge Fund by End of Year: Report
An investment firm with hundreds of billions of dollars worth of assets under its management is reportedly looking to launch a crypto hedge fund by the end of the year. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Man Group, the world’s largest publicly-traded investment company, is planning on rolling out its own digital assets hedge fund.
Odyssey Health, Inc. Provides Update on Company and the Progress of Concussion Drug Development
Las Vegas, NV, November 23, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC: ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc., a company focused on developing unique, life-enhancing medical products, today presents a Company update and recap of its concussion drug development program. Concussions represent an ‘unmet’ medical need and affect tens of millions worldwide.
Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’
On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...
