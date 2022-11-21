Read full article on original website
‘Megalomaniac’ Keeps on Scaring the Viewers as it Sells to North America, France, Scandinavia (EXCLUSIVE)
Karim Ouelhaj’s Fantasia winner “Megalomaniac” has been selling widely, now adding North America (Dark Star Pictures), France (Factoris Films) and Scandinavia (Njuta Films) to its growing slate. Media Move manages sales for the world, with XYZ in charge of North America. “The feedback from the festivals has been enthusiastic and we noticed a real ‘craze’ [for the film] from female spectators. I find it especially touching,” Ouelhaj tells Variety, noting its viewers praise his fourth feature for “leaving its mark.” “[They say] you keep thinking about it for days, it sticks to your skin and your brain. I’m happy to hear it’s not forgettable. The only ones who are...
The BMW 3.0 CSL is a 553 hp, 1-of-50 Tribute to BMW M's Racing History
The 50th anniversary of BMW M has been packed with tributes. There are returning paint colors, there is a new high watermark for the current BMW M4, there is even a new top-level sports car racer set to take on Daytona and Le Mans. It all peaks with this: a new 3.0 CSL, a 1-of-50 tribute to the brand's first great performance car.
Clocking the 18th Mile Into BMW's Gullwinged 1972 Turbo Concept
By 1972, the Cold War got a touch calmer, thanks to a trio of agreements negotiated by West Germany with the Eastern Bloc. The Federal Republic of Germany beat Spain and Canada to host for the first time since Berlin’s infamous 1936 event, and the Summer Olympics even featured a mascot for the first time in the name of Waldi, the wiener dog. Munich was ready to show off the brighter side of the Iron Curtain to the entire world, partly using BMW’s forward-thinking, safety-focused supercar concept, the gullwinged Turbo.
Instagrammer Claims Haters Burned Down His Stanced RX-8. Internet Commenters Have Doubts
Here's what we know: A slammed Mazda RX-8, 0wned by a man named Luke but better known as StancyPants on Instagram, burned to a crisp a couple of days ago. What we don't know is how it started. Luke is saying that he's been the victim of arson and "hatred"; the internet is saying it was his own shoddy work.
The 2023 Corvette Z06 Is a Ferrari 458 Speciale But Better
When testing the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 at Monticello Motor Club for Road & Track's 2023 Performance Car of the Year test, Chevrolet sent a minder for the car who exclaimed, as the car flew by on the track’s front straight, “Can you believe Ferrari had this formula eight years ago, and bailed on it?” That says pretty much everything you need to know about the Z06.
This Austin Healey Restomod Will Cost You Nearly $500,000
It’s tough to find a restomod that isn’t a Porsche these days. The 911 has been around since what seems like the dawn of time and there are over a million of the things kicking around, so it’s no surprise that so many are drawn to a shinier, freshened up take on Ferdinand’s dream. There are people out there that don’t get excited about a refreshed Porsche, though. For example, the UK’s Caton has decided to go back to the Fifties and give the Austin Healey the restomod treatment.
Tackle Any Suspension Job With This Ball Joint Separator
The great thing about cars is that you can do a lot of maintenance with simple tools. Cars are, in a sense, just a bunch of items held together with nuts and bolts, after all. Even suspension work can be done with nothing more than some sockets and ratchets... unless you have to deal with ball joints, that is. Then things get a bit more complicated. That's why I always keep a ball joint separator on hand whenever I'm touching my car's suspension.
