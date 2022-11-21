It’s tough to find a restomod that isn’t a Porsche these days. The 911 has been around since what seems like the dawn of time and there are over a million of the things kicking around, so it’s no surprise that so many are drawn to a shinier, freshened up take on Ferdinand’s dream. There are people out there that don’t get excited about a refreshed Porsche, though. For example, the UK’s Caton has decided to go back to the Fifties and give the Austin Healey the restomod treatment.

2 DAYS AGO