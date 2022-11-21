ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

'We're projected to have a record year of kitchen fires:' Billings Fire Department shares important tips for a safe Thanksgiving

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department said we're projected to have a record number of kitchen fires this year. They shared important tips to have a safe Thanksgiving. "We've had 35 fires that started in kitchens within Billings this year so far," Billings Deputy Fire Marshall Becky Biggens said. "So, we're projected to have a record year of kitchen fires. Nationwide, fires that start in the kitchen account for 50% of all structure fires."
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Run! Turkey Run! In memory of race founder

Don’t be a turkey and miss this race! If you’ve ever wanted to give a competitive run a try, Run! Turkey Run! The reason? You can’t fail!!. This is a low stress race with an untimed 5K and a fun Street Mile. So many amazing local charities...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Stabbing hospitalizes one person in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing in a residence in the 1200 block of 3rd Street West in Billings Thursday. The Billings Police Department said on social media two men were fighting inside a residence, the unidentified suspect stabbed the suspect and then left the scene.
KULR8

Billings Fire Department celebrates eleven new firefighters

Billings, MT- In August, we introduced you to eleven new recruits being added to Billings Fire Department, and after three months of intense training, all of the recruits are moving up in the ranks. Eleven hopeful recruits began their journey at the academy in early August. The fourteen weeks of...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings Happenings: upcoming Holiday fun

Tons of holiday cheer is happening in Billings! Here are a few holiday events to attend this year that will make you feel merry and bright. Downtown Billings Alliance is hosting its 27th annual Holiday Parade, which starts November 25 at 6:30 pm. A holiday tradition that many locals look forward to where they can see over 50 floats, all created by a local business, organization, or community group. The press release says this year’s parade theme is Holiday movies.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

What’s the Best Place in Billings to go Black Friday Shopping?

Despite a fairly negative view on Black Friday across Montana, there are still definitely those shoppers who are willing to bust down doors in the early morning after Thanksgiving. But where are the best deals and the best places to go Black Friday shopping in the Magic City? A study from WalletHub shows the shops with the best average discounts, but some shops on that list aren't in Billings. So, I've only found the ones that we have right here in town.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings woman hospitalized after downtown Billings stabbing

BPD Lt. Wooley reports police are investigating a stabbing that happened on 3rd Avenue South and South 30th in Billings around noon on Tuesday. A 38-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for stab wounds. No word on whether her injuries are life-threatening. Lt. Wooley reports there...
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Airport Etiquette for the Holiday Season

Bless the Billings Airport employees and all their patience they have with people who just don't know courteousness. Or maybe people don't travel that often out of Billings. Be prepared before you travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you're flying, here are some tips on how to make the process nice and smooth.
BILLINGS, MT

