KULR8
37th Annual Holiday Parade happening in Billings on Friday, November 25
BILLINGS, Mont. - The 37th Annual Holiday Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Billings on Friday, November 25. The theme for the parade is "Holiday Movies." There are over 50 entries in the parade. The parade will start at North 32nd Street and 2nd Avenue North. It will...
KULR8
Local couple buys Sports Plex in Billings, changing it into a family fun facility
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings couple purchased the Sports Plex in Billings, changing it into a 41,000-square foot indoor family fun facility named Lava Island, a Colorado-based company. A release from Lava Island said the new facility will include large playground structures, a trampoline park and a restaurant. “We are...
Billings Police Department gives out turkeys, not tickets
Routine traffic stops in Billings ended with a Thanksgiving surprise for drivers Wednesday morning when the Billings Police Department gave out turkeys, not tickets.
KULR8
'We're projected to have a record year of kitchen fires:' Billings Fire Department shares important tips for a safe Thanksgiving
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department said we're projected to have a record number of kitchen fires this year. They shared important tips to have a safe Thanksgiving. "We've had 35 fires that started in kitchens within Billings this year so far," Billings Deputy Fire Marshall Becky Biggens said. "So, we're projected to have a record year of kitchen fires. Nationwide, fires that start in the kitchen account for 50% of all structure fires."
yourbigsky.com
Run! Turkey Run! In memory of race founder
Don’t be a turkey and miss this race! If you’ve ever wanted to give a competitive run a try, Run! Turkey Run! The reason? You can’t fail!!. This is a low stress race with an untimed 5K and a fun Street Mile. So many amazing local charities...
KULR8
Stabbing hospitalizes one person in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing in a residence in the 1200 block of 3rd Street West in Billings Thursday. The Billings Police Department said on social media two men were fighting inside a residence, the unidentified suspect stabbed the suspect and then left the scene.
KULR8
Precautionary boil order issued for residents of local trailer home park
BILLINGS, MT - A boil order has been issued for residents of a local trailer home community south of Billings. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued the boil order for the Meadowlark area as a precaution. The drinking water system for the area reportedly experienced a line break on...
KULR8
Billings Fire Department celebrates eleven new firefighters
Billings, MT- In August, we introduced you to eleven new recruits being added to Billings Fire Department, and after three months of intense training, all of the recruits are moving up in the ranks. Eleven hopeful recruits began their journey at the academy in early August. The fourteen weeks of...
Billings nursing home forced to relocate dementia patients
Monday evening, Aarberge was moved to the Billings Clinic Psychiatric center due to staffing shortages and low Medicaid reimbursement rates set by the state according to employees at Parkview.
yourbigsky.com
Billings Happenings: upcoming Holiday fun
Tons of holiday cheer is happening in Billings! Here are a few holiday events to attend this year that will make you feel merry and bright. Downtown Billings Alliance is hosting its 27th annual Holiday Parade, which starts November 25 at 6:30 pm. A holiday tradition that many locals look forward to where they can see over 50 floats, all created by a local business, organization, or community group. The press release says this year’s parade theme is Holiday movies.
Boil water notice issued for Meadowlark Mobile Home Park residents in Billings
Residents were notified of the boil notice by a text from the park management, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
New family fun center opening in former Billings Sports Plex
Lava Island, a Colorado-based trampoline park and playground, will be opening its doors in Billings in 2023.
Turkey traffic jam: Wild bird causing delays on Zimmerman Trail in Billings
Winter weather is usually the cause for headaches on Zimmerman Trail in Billings, but over the last few weeks, a wild turkey has been stopping cars in their tracks.
Fight Ends with 1 Being Stabbed in Billings, Suspect On the Loose
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Around 4:30 PM at the 1200 Block of 3rd Street West, two males were fighting inside a residence. An unidentified suspect stabbed the victim and fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As more information is...
What’s the Best Place in Billings to go Black Friday Shopping?
Despite a fairly negative view on Black Friday across Montana, there are still definitely those shoppers who are willing to bust down doors in the early morning after Thanksgiving. But where are the best deals and the best places to go Black Friday shopping in the Magic City? A study from WalletHub shows the shops with the best average discounts, but some shops on that list aren't in Billings. So, I've only found the ones that we have right here in town.
yourbigsky.com
Billings woman hospitalized after downtown Billings stabbing
BPD Lt. Wooley reports police are investigating a stabbing that happened on 3rd Avenue South and South 30th in Billings around noon on Tuesday. A 38-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for stab wounds. No word on whether her injuries are life-threatening. Lt. Wooley reports there...
Billings Fire Department welcomes new firefighters
On Nov. 28, 11 of the recruits will start serving the Billings area and one will join the Lockwood department.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Billings Airport Etiquette for the Holiday Season
Bless the Billings Airport employees and all their patience they have with people who just don't know courteousness. Or maybe people don't travel that often out of Billings. Be prepared before you travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you're flying, here are some tips on how to make the process nice and smooth.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
