This is the story of Delroy Peter “Pete” Mathison. He was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. His story begins on July 15, 1937, when he was the youngest child born to Emma (Erickson) and Thore Mathison in the Morris, MN hospital. His twin was born still. He weighed just 4 lbs. and went home in a shoe box. He was baptized twice in the hospital by the nuns and then a priest because of his small size He received his sacrament of holy baptism at the Reque Lutheran Church in rural Alberta, MN He attended grade school and high school in Alberta, MN where he excelled in sports. He was the captain of the basketball and baseball team. He was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Alberta, MN. He graduated from Alberta high school in 1955. After high school, Pete began working at the Grain Terminal Association (GTA) elevator in Alberta, MN. In 1958 when Elizabeth (Torgelson) attended a dance with one of Dad’s high school classmates while home from Moorhead State University for the weekend, Liz and Pete met. Pete was wearing bright orange socks. In 1959 Pete served in the Minnesota Army National Guard until his honorable discharge in 1965.

