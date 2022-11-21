Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Changes coming in Kandiyohi County government
(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County officials are getting ready for some changes in government coming up after the 1st of the year. County Board Chair Corky Berg says current County Administrator Larry Kleindl will be retiring in late February, and will be working with new County Administrator Kelsey Baker... Your browser...
voiceofalexandria.com
Pot of Gold winner announced from Wake Up Alexandria event
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a Pot of Gold winner at its Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, November 18, 2022. The event was hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County. Chamber Board President, Matt Gilbertson of Viking Bank, drew the winning organization, Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota, from the pot of more than 650 current Chamber members. The prize package was valued at $5,282.
willmarradio.com
Willmar vaccine company seeks multi-million dollar expansion
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar business is considering a multi-million dollar expansion. Kandiyohi County and Willmar Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says Vaxxinova, the parent company of Epitopix in Willmar, is looking to expand their production facility in the Willmar Industrial Park... Your browser does not support the audio element.
Stearns County Attorney Doesn’t See Anything Good by Legalizing Marijuana in MN
The Minnesota legislature in 2023 will likely look at a bill that would legalize marijuana in the state for recreational use. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She says:. "I don't see anything good coming out of making more people potheads. You won't find doctors or anyone...
redlakenationnews.com
Small Minnesota town may become focus of abortion fight
Minnesota's newest abortion battleground might be a town of 500 people on the western prairie. The Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. Although the town doesn't have an abortion clinic, the proposed law also would allow lawsuits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail.
MinnPost
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
trfradio.com
3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck
Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowy roadways leads to three people being injured in Douglas County
(La Grand Township, MN)--A crash on Friday night has left three people injured in Douglas County. The crash took place on the Highway 114 to eastbound I-94 ramp in La Grand Township west of Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash and say a freightliner tow truck,...
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
krwc1360.com
Albertville Man Found Guilty in Fatal Stearns County Traffic Crash From 2019
A Wright County man was found guilty in recent days on charges of criminal vehicular homicide and careless driving stemming from a fatal traffic crash in Stearns County in the summer of 2019. You may remember that the crash happened at the intersection of eastbound Highway 23 and the off-ramp...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash south of Glenwood
(Glenwood, MN)--We are learning that late last week Pope County Dispatch received a call reporting a semi vs pickup truck crash on County Rd 18 near Selnes Rd. south of Glenwood. The pickup was driven by 44-year-old Denis Zinke of Sauk Centre. Zinke was taken by ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for his injuries.
willmarradio.com
Murder-suicide investigated in Battle Lake
(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Battle Lake. Deputies say they found a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man dead in a home Monday afternoon. Their names haven't been released. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota B-C-A and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the case.
kvsc.org
Richmond Man Sentenced Following Racial Crime in Stearns County in 2021
A Richmond man was found guilty after he drove a car into the house of a bi-racial home in 2021. The Stearns County Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Benton Louis Beyer was found guilty of stalking and assault in the second degree motivated by bias after a jury deliberated the case in September.
KELOLAND TV
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central Minnesota
Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a possible murder-suicide. A 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. "At this time it is believed to be a...
wdayradionow.com
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reveals identities of those involved in murder-suicide
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Authorities in Otter Tail County are sharing the identities of the deceased and are continuing to investigate following a supposed murder-suicide that occurred earlier this week. On November 21st, 2022, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office says they found 59 year-old Steven Kern and 59 year-old...
stevenscountytimes.com
Paul Zimny, 96
Memorial services for Paul Zimny of Cyrus, Minnesota, will be held Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Morris, with Father Todd Schneider officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Morris, MN.
stevenscountytimes.com
Jerry Radke, 84
Longtime Morris resident Jerry Keith Radke, 84, late of Nevada, Iowa, transitioned peacefully to heaven on November 1, 2022, at 6:30 pm from complications of recurrent meningioma of the brain. He was surrounded by his loving family at Accura Healthcare, Ames, Iowa. Jerry was born in Ripon, Wisconsin, April 11,...
KARE
Semi truck driver killed in western Minn. crash
GLENWOOD, Minn — The driver of semi truck was killed in a crash last week in western Minnesota. According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The caller reported a semi vs. pickup truck crash on County...
What Is The Penalty For Skipping Jury Duty In Minnesota?
I have never been called in for jury duty. Most people tell me to thank my lucky stars that I haven't been forced to miss work to toil in a jury pool, but I think I'd like to try it at least once. One of my buddies was on jury...
Comments / 1