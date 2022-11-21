ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
paul bromme
3d ago

ya they better step in. Guess incompetent Joey didn't fix. the problem like he said. A rail workers strike would be very bad for the country right now.

Reply(1)
22
TSC2022
3d ago

Not the time or place to pull this BS! Government needs to intervene for the good of the economy. GREED has taken thus country over! STOP THE MADDNESS!

Reply(3)
13
Ryan PC
3d ago

Good! The greedy freight line companies have the money to guarantee sick days. Hold the line rail unions!

Reply
11
