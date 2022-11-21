Read full article on original website
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Josh Cavallo: Only openly gay top-flight male footballer says FIFA's 'OneLove' armband ban has made him feel 'excluded'
Josh Cavallo, the only openly gay top-flight male soccer player in the sport, has told CNN that FIFA's decision to ban players from wearing "OneLove" armbands at the Qatar 2022 has made him feel "excluded."
England v USA: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: It’s a blockbuster meeting on Black Friday. Join Scott Murray for all the action as it happens
Video purports to show new Russian recruits camped out in snow with little shelter
Russia's deployment of thousands of soldiers to the battlefields of Ukraine is generating dissent and protest on the front lines -- and their complaints are being amplified by their wives and mothers back home. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Russians grow more critical as Putin's military operation drags on and sanctions take a toll
November and December are known as the most depressing months in Moscow. The days are short and dark, and the weather is too cold and wet to be outdoors much but still too warm and rainy to enjoy the real Russian winter.
Neanderthals cooked meals with pulses 70,000 years ago
Stone Age cooks were surprisingly sophisticated, combining an array of ingredients and using different techniques to prepare and flavor their meals, analysis of some the earliest charred food remains has suggested.
Show's over already for host Qatar's World Cup team
World Cup host Qatar has been eliminated after just six days and two matches into the tournament
Search underway as magnitude-5.6 earthquake leaves over 200 dead in Indonesia
Rescuers were digging through debris on Tuesday to find survivors of a powerful earthquake that toppled homes and buildings in a highly populated area of Indonesia's West Java province, killing at least 268 people.
Exclusive: Dominican Republic expelled hundreds of children to Haiti without their families this year
Hundreds of children have been expelled from the Dominican Republic without their parents, according to UNICEF, amid a sweeping government push to remove suspected undocumented migrants from the country.
Germany, France pledge mutual support to avert energy crunch
Germany and France have pledged to provide each other mutual support in preventing a possible energy crisis after supplies from Russia dried up amid the war in Ukraine
Canada takes 2 medals in monobob, Humphries 3rd for US
Canada took the top two spots in the first women's monobob World Cup race of the season
New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more Covid-19 after holiday, but experts don't expect severe surge
As millions of Americans travel to gather with friends and family over the next few days, there's a good chance that Covid-19 will follow.
5 things to know for November 23: Walmart shooting, Trump, Student loans, Layoffs, Covid
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Will Erdogan finally deliver on his vow to invade northern Syria?
Analysts have said that Erdogan had stopped short of acting on his vow to invade because he hadn't secured a green light from Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country has a large military presence in Syria.
Harris dives into Asian diplomacy amid questions back home about her political future
Vice President Kamala Harris is sticking close to her script when responding to what Democrats hope will once again be their greatest electoral mobilizer: Donald Trump and his third White House bid.
Spain's new high-speed trains make it Europe's rail capital
Launch of new high-speed train brand means that the country now has four different rapid transport brands now on offer to the public.
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
What the war on terror teaches us about Covid-19
On the anniversary of 9/11, the decadeslong fight against terrorism offers some lessons in countering the world's most pressing threat today
