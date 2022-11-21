Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
cohaitungchi.com
Best Places to Take Your Kids Near Siesta Key
There are such a lot of wonderful issues to do on a household trip in Siesta Key, it's possible you'll not know the place to begin. While you aren’t spending time on stunning Siesta Seaside which is ideal for households, you’ll have dozens of different close by points of interest to discover on day journeys.
srqmagazine.com
A Life With Purpose
A LIFE WITH PURPOSE | Give back and live your life with purpose. As we embrace the giving spirit this week, learn more about Mary Tavarozzi’s mission to create inclusive communities through this link, on our social media, or in the November edition of SRQ Magazine!. Celebrate the sprit...
businessobserverfl.com
New indoor pickleball club picks up members before it's even opened
After researching what was missing from the game, Brian McCarthy discovered players were looking for some control in the environment. General Contractor: Southern Cross Contracting Inc. Design firm: Balaity Property Enhancement. Project Details. When the Bird Key Yacht Club board of governors went looking for ideas to improve the club,...
nomadlawyer.org
Apollo Beach : Explore the Beautiful Beach With Your Friends
Buying a condo in Apollo Beach, Florida, is the best way to enjoy all that the area has to offer. Not only does it give you access to some of the best beaches in the state, but it also puts you within close distance of a lot of other great attractions.
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Awesome Things to Do at Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key is a narrow island in Sarasota County, Florida with a great beach town vibe. The beautiful weather, amazing beaches and great local restaurants offer so many fun things to do at Siesta Key, Florida throughout the year. Whether you’re visiting Siesta Key with family or friends, you’re sure to have a great time in this beautiful beach destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
findingfarina.com
A Guide to Parrish Florida: A Country Town with Modern Appeal
Parrish Florida is located about 45 minutes east of Tallahassee and about 10 minutes west of Crawfordville. It’s a small town with big appeal, offering visitors a taste of country living with modern comforts and attractions. Here are answers to some questions you might have about Parrish and what it has to offer.
srqmagazine.com
Realize Bradenton Blues Festival Blues Brunch: A Delicious Way to End the Blues Fest Weekend
For most people when you mention the month of December the holidays come to mind. For music and blues fans, instead of conjuring up visions of sugar plums, the month conjures up another vision – one filled with authentic blues, dancing, and fun. The Bradenton Blues Festival and the Blues Fest Brunch! The final event of the weekend of the Blues Fest is a Blues Brunch hosted by Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille. Chef Paul Mattison creates a special menu every year to highlight delicious, all-natural brunch items sustainably sourced. The Blues Brunch is the perfect way to round out the weekend of music, dancing, and enjoying the beautiful weather we have this time of year. Realize Bradenton’s Blues Festival The Bradenton Blues Brunch is Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, from 11am-2pm, at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille featuring Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations. Doors open at 10:30am. A limited number of tickets are available for $90 each (price includes ticketing fees, taxes, and gratuity). Enjoy a three-course, seated-and-served brunch created by award-winning Chef Paul Mattison. First course: Smoked Salmon Tostada with cream cheese and dill topped with fresh endive, orange supremes, finished with preserved lemon vinaigrette, garnished with fried capers; Second Course: Pork belly Croque Madame crispy pork belly, gruyere cheese, corn bread, topped with a poached egg, served on a bed of heirloom tomato butter sauce; Dessert: Banana flambe Parfait chocolate chips, toasted granola, cinnamon rum crème fraiche, Bottomless Bloody Mary’s, Mimosas, and non-alcoholic beverages are included. The Blues Fest is an annual festival held in December in Downtown Bradenton, organized by Realize Bradenton, a group which promotes Bradenton's Downtown as a destination for arts, culture, history, and sports. The performers are both national and regional blues artists. Kindly note: The Bradenton Blues Brunch is offered by Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille; Realize Bradenton is only offering ticket sales for this event. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.bradentonbluesfestival.org/bradenton-blues-brunch/ or by calling 941-301-8445. Tickets are only on sale through Realize Bradenton.
Red tide, dead fish continue impacting parts of Sarasota County as holiday weekend approaches
State and local officials have been keeping a close eye on red tide conditions throughout Florida's Gulf Coast. With the holiday weekend approaching, out-of-state visitors are starting to notice impacts in parts of Sarasota County.
Allman Family Revival supertour rolls into Clearwater on Sunday
Drummer Alex Orbison (yes, Roy’s son), bluesman Larry McCray, and Americana duo River Kittens will all be present
srqmagazine.com
Fourth Annual Boat Parade Brings Holiday Cheer to Bradenton Beach
Celebrate the holidays with Bradenton Beach during the fourth annual holiday boat parade returning to the area on Dec. 3. Boat owners are invited to show off their holiday spirit and beautifully lit vessels during the festive parade along the Intracoastal Waterway. Entry is free and open to powerboats and sailboats, and cash prizes will be awarded in multiple categories, including Best Lighting and Most Holiday Spirit. The parade will kick off at 6 p.m. near the south end of Jewfish Key and travel along the Longboat Pass Bridge before heading north through the Intracoastal Waterway, passing the Bradenton Beach City Pier and ending at the Bradenton Beach Marina. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch the parade from the Longboat Pass Bridge between 6 and 6:30 p.m. and from the Bradenton Beach City Pier between 6:30 and 7 p.m. The fourth annual holiday boat parade is part of Bradenton Beach’s Holidays in Paradise. An afternoon of fun activities, including music, food and entertainment, will start at 3 p.m. on Dec. 3 on Bridge Street. For more information about the parade and entry forms, visit Boat-Parade.com or call Mia or Mike at 941-778-2288.
usf.edu
Red tide still plaguing Sarasota and Manatee counties
Red tide is no longer drifting north along the Gulf Coast. Only background concentrations of the organism that causes red tide were found along Pinellas County beaches this week. State environmental officials say low concentrations reported last week at the mouth of Tampa Bay are no longer being found. That's...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
southfloridareporter.com
Fishing in Bradenton: The Complete Guide
If you’re a passionate angler visiting Florida, then fishing in Bradenton has to be on your to-do list. Cozily nestled between Sarasota and Tampa, this Florida gem boasts superb fisheries. And no, this isn’t an overstatement – if anything, we’re selling it short! With prolific rivers, powerful bays, and the mighty Gulf of Mexico at its doorstep, fishing in Bradenton is nothing short of excellent.
tampamagazines.com
Black Friday Deals in Tampa Bay
Everybody waits all year for the unbeatable deals that businesses have to offer on Black Friday — including in Tampa Bay. We’ve rounded up the following local deals:. Café Quiquiriqui located in Hotel Haya will be offering deals on Black Friday only from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. It will have a complimentary cold brew coffee con Leche with any food or drink purchased, as well as its new menu available starting on Black Friday with seasonal pastries, roasted corn salad, Guava Pastelitos and more.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
First set of twins born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice
VENICE, Fla. — A North Port family has double the reason to be thankful this holiday season as the couple welcomed twin girls to the world Monday morning — they're also the first set of twins to be born at the hospital. Since opening in 2021, Sarasota Memorial...
businessobserverfl.com
Supply chain cancels Bradenton Winter Wonderland
Even though the first signs of a Florida winter have begun to show, the temperatures aren’t low enough to help with the ice shortage that has led the city of Bradenton to cancel the Winter Wonderland festival. But it wasn't Florida weather that contributed to the shortage. The event’s...
QSR magazine
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Comes to Sarasota, Florida
The Sunshine State is getting an even bigger taste of Italy. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go announces the long-awaited, exciting grand opening in St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, Florida on Wednesday, November 23. This is the third franchise in the United States for the popular, fast-casual, fresh pasta concept originating in Venice, Italy. DalMoros Sarasota will commemorate the joyous occasion with a special “pasta cutting” at 11am, followed by the official opening of the 1,000 square foot to-go restaurant housing a wide variety of fresh pastas and homemade sauces made from scratch with each meal served in to-go boxes and ready within minutes. The restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating, a mural by local artists, the Vitale Brothers, and the DalMoros signature pasta machine in the window making fresh pastas all day. Delicious toppings, tiramisu, soft drinks, beer and wine are available. DalMoros Sarasota will also offer third-party delivery by Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub. The first 100 customers of DalMoros Sarasota will be gifted with a free pasta card for use on their next visit.
sarasotamagazine.com
Primo Ristorante Has Closed. For Fans of Its Iconic Billboards, It's Another Example of a Vanishing Sarasota.
And just like that, another Sarasota institution bites the dust. After 36 years of continuous operation, Primo Ristorante posted to its Facebook page last Sunday that the restaurant was calling it quits. “It is a hard and an emotional decision," chef-owner Maurizio Colucci wrote, "but we believe [it] is the...
