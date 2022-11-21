Read full article on original website
Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’
Former president Donald Trump launched a Thanksgiving rant on social media and lashed out at one of the prosecutors investigating allegations of misconduct, including tax fraud.“The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought,” the 45th president posted on Truth Social on Thursday, adding that it was a “total witch hunt”.Mr Trump rued: “The DA’s 'Star' witness, who has been harassed and brutalised, and is scared beyond belief, has nevertheless totally confirmed our story and defence.”“This case should be dismissed immediately, and the large, highly paid and ‘prestigious’ accounting firm that we relied on to do their job, but...
Elon Musk mocks shirts he found in Twitter's building. See Don Lemon's response
Elon Musk tweeted a video mocking a Twitter closet full of "#StayWoke" apparel. In a since deleted tweet, Musk called the "hands up, don't shoot" movement "fiction." CNN's Don Lemon lays out the facts behind the social justice movement.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
'They were wasted': Resistance fighter vividly details how he killed drunk Russian soldiers
In a CNN exclusive, Sam Kiley speaks to Kherson resistance fighters that helped liberate the Ukrainian city from Russia.
Video purports to show new Russian recruits camped out in snow with little shelter
Russia's deployment of thousands of soldiers to the battlefields of Ukraine is generating dissent and protest on the front lines -- and their complaints are being amplified by their wives and mothers back home. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
A neighbor's call to police on a little Black girl while she sprayed lanternflies exposes a deeper problem, mom says
A little girl's fascination with spotted lanternflies has forced a North New Jersey community to grapple with perceptions of racism and what happens when police are called on Black children.
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
Russians grow more critical as Putin's military operation drags on and sanctions take a toll
November and December are known as the most depressing months in Moscow. The days are short and dark, and the weather is too cold and wet to be outdoors much but still too warm and rainy to enjoy the real Russian winter.
Will Erdogan finally deliver on his vow to invade northern Syria?
Analysts have said that Erdogan had stopped short of acting on his vow to invade because he hadn't secured a green light from Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country has a large military presence in Syria.
5 things to know for November 23: Walmart shooting, Trump, Student loans, Layoffs, Covid
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
CNN reporter explains why covering US mass shootings has made him 'angry'
CNN correspondent Nick Watt discusses the recent shootings in the United States, gun laws and why he's planning to cover many more US mass shootings.
CNN legal analyst explains extradition agreement between US and Mexico
CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson discusses the death of an American woman, Shanquella Robinson, who died while on vacation in Mexico, and how the extradition process for the party or parties involved in the investigation into her death may work.
Remarkable photos show what blackout in Ukraine looks like from space
Russia struck critical infrastructure in Ukraine with missiles and caused a temporary shutdown of many Ukrainian power plants. Fifty percent of Kyiv is currently without power, the Kyiv city military administration wrote on Telegram. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years of prison for rape in China
A Chinese court in Beijing sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu, also known as Wu Yifan, to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of sexual offenses, including rape, the court said in a post on its official Weibo account.
What the war on terror teaches us about Covid-19
On the anniversary of 9/11, the decadeslong fight against terrorism offers some lessons in countering the world's most pressing threat today
Hear what stood out to CNN analyst about shooter's note
The man who opened fire inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, purchased the handgun he used the morning of the attack and left a "death note," outlining grievances against people in his life, city officials said Friday.
US military says American troops were at risk from Turkish strike on base in Syria this week
The US military says American troops were put at risk from a Turkish drone strike Tuesday on a base in Syria.
Stories of Ukrainian resistance revealed after Kherson pullout
Two Russian soldiers walked down a street in Kherson on a spring evening in early March, just days after Moscow captured the city. The temperature that night was still below freezing and the power was out, leaving the city in complete darkness as the soldiers made their way back to camp after a few drinks.
Harris dives into Asian diplomacy amid questions back home about her political future
Vice President Kamala Harris is sticking close to her script when responding to what Democrats hope will once again be their greatest electoral mobilizer: Donald Trump and his third White House bid.
