Buffalo, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Basketball Rolls to 69-42 Victory Over Pitt-Bradford

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's basketball team raced out to a 25-9 lead after the first quarter, and cruised to a 69-42 victory over Pitt-Bradford on Monday afternoon at the Sports Arena. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Buffalo State – 69, Pitt-Bradford – 42 LOCATION: Sports...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Basketball Set For Home Opener Against Medaille

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's basketball team is set to host the Medaille Mavericks in their home opener at the Sports Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm. Buffalo State enters today 0-2 after competing at the John Carroll Tournament last weekend. Argend Imeri (Syracuse, NY/Nottingham) was...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Vergara's Late Basket Clinches Ansari's 200th Career Win

BUFFALO, NY – Freshman Steph Vergara (Queens, NY/Francis Lewis) netted the game-winning basket with 16 seconds remaining to help secure Head Coach Fajri Ansari's 200th win with the Bengals. Buffalo State finished the night with a 57-54 victory over Medaille to notch their its win of the season. THE...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York

There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Upcoming school closings for this week

(WIVB) — School closings are beginning to come in for the upcoming days due to the snowstorm. For more closings in the area, click here. The following school districts have announced closures for this week: Akron Central School District: Closed Monday Alden Central School District: Closed Monday Amherst Central School District: Closed Monday Buffalo Public […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Garbage Pickup Canceled On Monday In Buffalo

The snow has piled up and has caused some delays in the City of Buffalo. As of Sunday morning, the City of Buffalo has announced that all garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on Monday due to the winter snowstorm. The City of Buffalo got over 10 inches of...
BUFFALO, NY
tmpresale.com

Peabo Bryson in Niagara Falls, NY Feb 10th, 2023 – presale code

The new Peabo Bryson presale code is now online at tmpresale.com: While this brief pre-sale opportunity is on line, you’ll have the chance to order Peabo Bryson concert tickets earlier than anyone else!. You might never have another opportunity to see Peabo Bryson’s concert in Niagara Falls so be...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

South Buffalo Residents Angry About Still Having a Travel Ban

UPDATE: North, west and east Buffalo have lifted their travel advisories, while Lackawanna has lifted its travel ban and now has a travel advisory in place. South Buffalo (south of William Street) is now the only place in Western New York with a travel ban. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- While it's been nearly...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Jodeci coming to Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on Feb. 10

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino has the perfect solution to warm up the night this February. Jodeci will perform in the Seneca Niagara Event Center on Friday, Feb. 10 (8 p.m.). Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Nov. 25. Jodeci, the quartet consisting of DeVante Swing, Mr. Dalvin,...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

West Seneca Police Call Out New York’s Dumbest Driver [VIDEO]

If there was an award for the dumbest driver in New York State, we have found a winner. Well, actually police in West Seneca found them and troll them hardcore on Twitter. As Western New York recovers from a record snowfall, the travel bans have finally been lifted and more and more people are hitting the road. Of course, when you are driving in the state you must follow all the laws and this includes clearing off your vehicle completely of snow.
WEST SENECA, NY

