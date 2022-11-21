Read full article on original website
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's basketball team raced out to a 25-9 lead after the first quarter, and cruised to a 69-42 victory over Pitt-Bradford on Monday afternoon at the Sports Arena. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Buffalo State – 69, Pitt-Bradford – 42 LOCATION: Sports...
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's basketball team is set to host the Medaille Mavericks in their home opener at the Sports Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm. Buffalo State enters today 0-2 after competing at the John Carroll Tournament last weekend. Argend Imeri (Syracuse, NY/Nottingham) was...
BUFFALO, NY – Freshman Steph Vergara (Queens, NY/Francis Lewis) netted the game-winning basket with 16 seconds remaining to help secure Head Coach Fajri Ansari's 200th win with the Bengals. Buffalo State finished the night with a 57-54 victory over Medaille to notch their its win of the season. THE...
The Totally Buffalo Store will be debuting its fifth location this month: at Military Road in Niagara Falls – just across from the Fashion Outlets Mall. The Totally Buffalo Store will celebrate a grand-opening at the new location on Black Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
(WIVB) — School closings are beginning to come in for the upcoming days due to the snowstorm. For more closings in the area, click here. The following school districts have announced closures for this week: Akron Central School District: Closed Monday Alden Central School District: Closed Monday Amherst Central School District: Closed Monday Buffalo Public […]
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
The intense and historic, lake effect snowstorm is still going strong as it dumps tons of snow on portions of Western New York. There's still a lake effect snow warning for Erie County until Sunday and we have already seen close to four feet of snow fall in suburbs like Hamburg and Orchard Park.
The snow has piled up and has caused some delays in the City of Buffalo. As of Sunday morning, the City of Buffalo has announced that all garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on Monday due to the winter snowstorm. The City of Buffalo got over 10 inches of...
Buffalo is getting another affordable housing community. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement yesterday, Wednesday, November 22, 2022. Construction on the Apartments at the Lyceum on Buffalo's Eastside has begun. The former school will be transformed into 42 affordable and supportive apartments in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. Gov. Hochul said,. We...
The new Peabo Bryson presale code is now online at tmpresale.com: While this brief pre-sale opportunity is on line, you’ll have the chance to order Peabo Bryson concert tickets earlier than anyone else!. You might never have another opportunity to see Peabo Bryson’s concert in Niagara Falls so be...
UPDATE: North, west and east Buffalo have lifted their travel advisories, while Lackawanna has lifted its travel ban and now has a travel advisory in place. South Buffalo (south of William Street) is now the only place in Western New York with a travel ban. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- While it's been nearly...
Community concerns arise in East Buffalo as snow plows haven't reached their streets just yet. Officials say the streets that have not been touched just yet are not going unseen.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced a city employee was struck and killed during the snow removal operation in South Buffalo Wednesday.
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino has the perfect solution to warm up the night this February. Jodeci will perform in the Seneca Niagara Event Center on Friday, Feb. 10 (8 p.m.). Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Nov. 25. Jodeci, the quartet consisting of DeVante Swing, Mr. Dalvin,...
You have probably heard by now that there is a huge snowstorm coming to Western New York and it's the very intense, lake effect variety. There's a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties from Thursday at 7 pm through most of Sunday. Anywhere from 1-2...
One Buffalo 'famous' restaurant has been ranked in the Food Network's 'Best Pastas in The Country' list. Add another award to the Buffalo food scene. Where do you think it is? The first clue is that the specific dish that the Food Network judged was Spaghetti Parmesan. Who in Buffalo has a legit Spaghetti Parm?
If there was an award for the dumbest driver in New York State, we have found a winner. Well, actually police in West Seneca found them and troll them hardcore on Twitter. As Western New York recovers from a record snowfall, the travel bans have finally been lifted and more and more people are hitting the road. Of course, when you are driving in the state you must follow all the laws and this includes clearing off your vehicle completely of snow.
According to Crime Stoppers, Antoyn Williams and Kristina Perez were shot and killed inside their apartment on Parker Boulevard and a third victim was shot and survived.
