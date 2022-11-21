ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post

Live updates: Kansas basketball takes on NC State

KU will open its Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Wednesday. Here is how you can check out the KU basketball game:. Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (1320 AM/101.7 FM in Lawrence, 810 AM in KC) KU Athletics webcast: kuathletics.leanplayer.com. If you're hoping to catch the game on the radio, the KU...
How to watch: TV, radio, game info for Kansas at Kansas State

Instant reaction to Lance Leipold's new contract with Kansas. Kansas football (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will look to finish the regular season on a high note on Saturday, as the Jayhawks travel west to take on Kansas State (8-3, 6-2). KU will be looking to notch its first win in the Sunflower Showdown since 2008 and its first road win in the rivalry game since 2007. Overall, KU leads the series with K-State, 65-49. The Jayhawks enter the game off the back of a blowout loss to Texas last week. K-State, on the other hand, enters off the back of a controlling win over West Virginia on the road.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
10 things to know as Kansas State plays host to Kansas

Games stacked with high magnitude have found Manhattan with more frequency in the last 30 years. But the last time a Big 12 Championship appearance was actually on the line occurred all the way back in the 2003 season. The Missouri Tigers posed the opposition at then-KSU Stadium. Kansas State had a 10-game series streak at stake.
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Kansas-Kansas State

The Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State Wildcats meet for a Week 13 rivalry weekend matchup to end their regular seasons. Kansas is 6-5 and comes into this contest after losing its Week 12 game 55-14 to Texas. Kansas State is 8-3 on the season and will ride momentum from a 48-31 victory over West Virginia into this showdown.
Live updates: Kansas takes on Wisconsin in Battle 4 Atlantis

Kansas will look to advance to the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship Game on Thursday morning with a game against Wisconsin. Here is how you can check out the KU basketball game:. Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (1320 AM/101.7 FM in Lawrence, 810 AM in KC) KU Athletics webcast: kuathletics.leanplayer.com. If you're...
