Instant reaction to Lance Leipold's new contract with Kansas. Kansas football (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will look to finish the regular season on a high note on Saturday, as the Jayhawks travel west to take on Kansas State (8-3, 6-2). KU will be looking to notch its first win in the Sunflower Showdown since 2008 and its first road win in the rivalry game since 2007. Overall, KU leads the series with K-State, 65-49. The Jayhawks enter the game off the back of a blowout loss to Texas last week. K-State, on the other hand, enters off the back of a controlling win over West Virginia on the road.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO