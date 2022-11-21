ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon Gets Asked About Possibility Of More Kids As Alyssa Scott Shares Baby Countdown Photos

By Heidi Venable
 4 days ago

Baby Cannon No. 12 is almost here! Alyssa Scott provided an update on her pregnancy, and she's apparently counting down the days until welcoming the newest addition to Nick Cannon’s ever-expanding brood . Already this year, four children that The Masked Singer host sired have been born, and with so much attention being paid to him, the six mothers of his children, and his polyamorous lifestyle, we can’t help but wonder: could there possibly be more babies in his future? Cannon recently commented on the possibility of more little ones being on the way.

Nick Cannon Comments On The Possibility Of Having More Children

After welcoming three babies in 2021, Nick Cannon said it was “safe to bet” the stork would be headed his way just as many times, if not more so, in 2022. That’s already proven to be true, and it looks like his total for this year will round out at five. When asked by Billboard if we should expect any forthcoming announcements, the radio host responded:

I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!

That’s a lot less confident than his comments earlier this year, when he confirmed the stork was on its way with multiple baby Cannons, but it wasn’t exactly a straight refusal. Nick Cannon did, however, reiterate that his children remain his No. 1 priority, and they are “definitely the creative force in all that I do.” Of course he was talking about the inspiration his kids provide, but with the amount he pays in child support , I’d assume his brood is probably in the forefront of his mind all the time regardless.

Alyssa Scott Is Counting Down The Days

Alyssa Scott, meanwhile, is in the final days of her second pregnancy with Nick Cannon, and just as she announced she was expecting with a gorgeous pregnancy portrait , Scott shared that baby time is almost here with a couple of additional photos on Instagram that show the former talk show host holding her with his hand on her belly:

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon’s first son together, Zen, was born in June 2021 but developed a brain tumor and died last December at just 5 months old. Scott opened up about her grief last Christmas, just weeks after Zen’s tragic passing, and the parents also shared emotional posts on what would have been his 1st birthday. As they prepare to welcome a new life, she thanked everyone who has followed her journey with love and compassion:

Alyssa Scott’s son or daughter will be the fifth child born to Nick Cannon this year, following Legendary Love, born in June to Bre Tiesi; Onyx Ice Cole, born in September to LaNisha Cole; Rise Messiah, also born in September to Brittany Bell; and Beautiful Zeppelin, born in November to Abby De La Rosa.

He also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, Golden and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

As we wait for an update on Nick Cannon’s growing family, our wishes go out to Alyssa Scott for a safe delivery of baby No. 12.

