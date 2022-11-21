ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Cruise’s Helicopter Disrupts ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12 Filming

By Megan Elliott
Tom Cruise isn’t winning many fans on the Call the Midwife set. Filming for season 12 of the U.K. drama (which airs on PBS in the U.S.) was occasionally disrupted when the Top Gun star landed his helicopter near the show’s shooting locations in Surrey, star Jenny Agutter recently revealed.

‘Call the Midwife’ star Jenny Agutter jokes about Tom Cruise’s helicopter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NJOS_0jIksROv00
Tom Cruise arriving at a London heliport in 2019 | J. Almasi/GC Images

RELATED: ‘Call the Midwife’ Creator Explains Why She Thinks the Show Has Lasted 10 Seasons

Agutter has played Sister Julienne on Call the Midwife since the show’s debut in 2012. The cast recently wrapped filming on the upcoming 12th season , and Agutter spoke to the Mirror about her experience working on the upcoming episodes. The actor shared that she and the rest of the show’s team had to deal with an unexpected disruption while working: the sound of Tom Cruise’s helicopter.

“Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we’re shooting,” she said.

Agutter went on to joke that she might give Cruise a talking-to while in her Sister Julienne costume.

“In my habit! Imagine,” she said. “‘Excuse me Tom, but look we’re trying to film. I don’t know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly’!’”

Tom Cruise has been filming the new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie in the U.K.

Call the Midwife is filmed at Longcross Studios. That’s also where Cruise has been at work on the upcoming eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

In late September, Cruise flew himself from Longross Studios to London in his helicopter, the Daily Mail reported. Cruise has had his pilot’s license since 1994.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is rumored to be Cruise’s last screen appearance as covert agent Ethan Hunt, noted Variety . It’s scheduled for release in June 2024. Part One will hit theaters in July 2023.

‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12 premieres in March 2023 on PBS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjhDk_0jIksROv00
Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George), Collette Corrigan (Francesca Fullilove), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusask), and Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott) in the 2022 ‘Call the Midwife’ Christmas special | Courtesy of Ray Burmiston / Neil Street Productions

RELATED: ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 11 Finale: [Spoiler] Returns to Help After Tragedy

As for Call the Midwife, Season 12 is set to premiere on PBS in the U.S. on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. PBS Passport members will get early access to the new season, with episodes available to stream 30 days ahead of their broadcast date.

The annual Call the Midwife Christmas special will air Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. (Check local listings.) Here’s the synopsis of the festive episode:

With Christmas approaching, the midwives move to their maternity clinic and are delighted when their first patient is a familiar face. Life in Poplar returns to normal after the tragic train crash, and everyone unites for a festive talent show.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

