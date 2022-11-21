ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cooking with Just Christine’: Top 3 Holiday Recipes Perfect for Thanksgiving

By Julia Odom
Sister Wives fan-favorite Christine Brown takes on cooking in her own mini-series, Cooking with Just Christine , which is dedicated to sharing her favorite recipes with her fans. Thanksgiving is almost here, and what better way to give thanks than with these famous recipes from Christine? Here are 3 recipes featured on Cooking with Just Christine that will surely be a hit around your family’s Thanksgiving table.

Christine Brown and Truely Brown, ‘Cooking with Just Christine’ | TLC

Christine’s Famous Carrot Cake

Christine’s moist carrot cake is perfect for wowing guests on any holiday. This easy-to-make dessert is a favorite in the Brown family and is often requested for birthdays.

This tasty and hearty carrot cake is filled with coconut flakes, toasted walnuts, raisins, and pineapple. The cake is topped with a delicious cream cheese frosting infused with pineapple juice.

Christine Brown’s Carrot Cake, ‘Cooking with Just Christine’ | TLC

The carrot cake and frosting can be prepared and ready in one hour and 10 minutes, making up to 9-12 servings. According to Christine, this cake is beginner friendly and is an easy and convenient recipe for any holiday. The full recipe can be found here .

Christine’s (and Janelle’s) Pumpkin Dessert

This festive dump cake is easier than making a pumpkin pie without losing flavor. This unique cake is an easy dessert to make the night ahead for Thanksgiving or any holiday.

While this tempting Fall recipe is featured on Cooking with Just Christine , it’s actually her sister wife, Janelle Brown’s recipe. Thankfully Janelle is kind enough to share it with Christine and the world.

Christine Brown’s Pumpkin Dessert, ‘Cooking with Just Christine’ | TLC

For this dump cake, the filling is essentially a basic pumpkin pie filling. But instead of a crust, the cake is topped with a crumble made of a package of yellow cake mix, butter, and pecans. It takes an hour and a half to complete and makes 8-10 servings.

After it’s cooked, it’s served cold with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg. Christine said this easy and quick dessert is about 80% of the Brown family’s favorite dessert. The full recipe can be found here .

Christine’s Year-Round Thanksgiving Rolls

Of course, Christine’s famous Thanksgiving rolls are at the top of the list of recipes to try for Thanksgiving. Christine says these rolls have been a staple for the Brown family year-round . This versatile recipe can quickly be turned into cinnamon rolls, garlic knots, or sandwich bread.

Christine Brown’s Thanksgiving Rolls, ‘Cooking with Just Christine’ | TLC

These buttery rolls take around 2 hours to make, including the hour of rising time and cook time. Once out of the oven, these soft, golden brown crescents are brushed with more melted butter and are ready to serve. This recipe makes a total of 16 rolls. While this might be an intermediate recipe, it’s worth the time and effort. The full recipe can be found here . Happy cooking!

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Find Old Cringe-Worthy Photoshoots of the Brown Family

