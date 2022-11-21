ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

South Africa's top court orders Hani's killer to be paroled

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kaaB6_0jIkryIZ00

JOHNANNESBURG — (AP) — South Africa’s Constitutional Court has ordered the release of Janusz Walus, the man jailed for killing anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993.

Hani was killed outside his home in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, in an assassination that threatened to plunge South Africa into political violence ahead of its transition from white minority rule to democracy.

Hani was the leader of the ruling African National Congress’ military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe, and was the general secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP).

Walus, now a 69-year-old Polish citizen, was sentenced to life in prison and his applications to be released on parole have been rejected by several justice ministers.

He was convicted alongside Clive Derby-Lewis, who was released on medical parole in 2015 and died in 2016.

However, the Constitutional Court delivered a unanimous judgment in favour of Walus after reviewing Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s 2020 decision to reject his application.

According to the judgment, Walus should be placed on parole in the next 10 days. The court said he had met the threshold to be released on parole, and described the minister’s decision to reject his application as irrational.

The South African Communist Party on Sunday rejected the court’s decision, saying it was an attack on Hani’s family and the organization that he led before his death. General secretary Solly Mapaila told reporters outside the court that the ruling was an injustice to the people of South Africa who had lost their loved ones during apartheid.

“The Constitutional Court is a court of democracy, it cannot be upholding apartheid injustice. This is an injustice by the highest court,” said Mapaila.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Action News Jax

Hong Kong court convicts Cardinal Zen, 5 others over fund

HONG KONG — (AP) — A 90-year-old Roman Catholic cardinal and five others in Hong Kong were fined after being found guilty Friday of failing to register a now-defunct fund that aimed to help people arrested in the widespread protests three years ago. Cardinal Joseph Zen, a retired...
Action News Jax

EXPLAINER: How could allies help Netanyahu beat charges?

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to office, from where he could try to make his yearslong legal troubles disappear through new legislation advanced by his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies. Critics say such a legal crusade is an assault on Israel's democracy.
Action News Jax

Far-right Ben-Gvir to be Israel's national security minister

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Extremist politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has a long record of anti-Arab rhetoric and stunts, will become Israel's next minister of national security, according to the first of what are expected to be several coalition deals struck by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.
Action News Jax

Iran regime supporters confront protesters at World Cup game

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Iran's political turmoil appears to overshadowing also Iran's second match at the World Cup, with pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar. Iran plays Wales in their second match in Group B on Friday. Some Iran fans confiscated Persian...
Action News Jax

UK voters warm to new leader Sunak, but not to his party

LONDON — (AP) — Rishi Sunak has been Britain's prime minister for a month. In the tumultuous world of U.K. politics in 2022, that's an achievement. Sunak, who took office a month ago Friday on Oct. 25, has steadied the nation after the brief term of predecessor Liz Truss. Britain's first prime minister of color, Sunak has stabilized the economy, reassured allies from Washington to Kyiv and even soothed the European Union after years of sparring between Britain and the bloc.
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Two Swedish men charged with spying for Russia go on trial

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — A trial opened in Sweden Friday for two Iranian-born Swedish brothers charged with spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, appeared before the Stockholm District Court to face charges of having worked...
Action News Jax

China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years

BEIJING — (AP) — A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk.
Action News Jax

Putin decries media 'lies' at meeting with soldiers' mothers

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hit out at what he said were skewed media portrayals of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine as he met with mothers of Russian soldiers fighting there. "Life is more difficult and diverse that what is shown on...
Action News Jax

EU-Med forum: South needs investment, immigration policies

MADRID — (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the...
Action News Jax

Kenya faces threat of athletics ban for doping 'crisis'

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Kenya faces the prospect of being banned from international athletics because of doping problems that have now reached “crisis” levels, according to authorities in the country. The threat of an imminent ban by track and field governing body World Athletics, which...
OREGON STATE
Action News Jax

Russian Duma gives LGBTQ 'propaganda' bill final approval

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian lawmakers on Thursday gave their final approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting gay rights in the country, another step in a years-long crackdown on the country's embattled LGBTQ community. The new bill expands a ban on...
Action News Jax

Pakistan arrests man accused of killing daughter in Italy

LAHORE, Pakistan — (AP) — A Pakistani man suspected of killing his 18-year-old daughter in Italy after she reportedly refused an arranged marriage has been arrested and is being questioned by investigators in the capital, Islamabad, a senior police official said Friday. Shabbir Abbas was arrested in his...
Action News Jax

Serb police: man shot in border town clash between migrants

BELRADE, Serbia — (AP) — One man was shot and wounded and a number of others were detained following reports of a clash between migrants in a northern Serbian town on the border with Hungary, police said on Friday. Police said they found a 20-year-old man shot twice...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy