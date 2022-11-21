ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Body of 11-month-old girl found in 'state of dismemberment'

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

The body of an 11-month-old girl in Naugatuck was found in a state of dismemberment with stab wounds and neck compressions, police say.

Christopher Francisquini is wanted in the murder of his daughter , Camilla, which authorities believe happened sometime Friday morning.

Police say the murder took place in the home where Francisquini lived before another family member discovered the child dead and called 911.

Police believe Francisquini killed his daughter and then got into a domestic disturbance with the girl's biological mom in Waterbury.

Shortly after, he allegedly cut his GPS ankle monitor off and destroyed his cellphone.

A car Francisquini was believed to be driving was found abandoned on I-91 and police believe they have found surveillance video of Francisquini walking in New Haven over the weekend.

The FBI is working with Naugatuck police to track Francisquini.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Francisquini but say he is very dangerous and warn not to approach him.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Robert Denno
3d ago

oh you got to remember now folks we got a Woke government governor Senators president. He fits in with there rehabilitation program.... Oh wait he was wearing a ankle tag glad they were watching him. That SOB need some good old fashion Justice done to him.

default-avatar
Guest
3d ago

Crimes against children are not tolerated in prison by other inmates...this man will have a difficult time.

Mary Haase
3d ago

this poor baby 😢 i am so sad to read this... only a monster would do such a thing ... i pray they catch him .... RIP baby girl your in a safe & happy place now 💕

