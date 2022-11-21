Read full article on original website
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in MaineThe Maine WriterKennebec County, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
Community support a Pittsfeild School Teacher after a bad experience with a contractor
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - After a bad experience with a contractor who worked on her home, school teacher Billie Jo Reed says she’s in awe of the support from the community. “It was just emotional. It was very kind, generous, and I would be forever grateful,” Reed said.
Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine
I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom was the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
Mike and Mamie Martin, 390 Main Street
Mike Martin and Mamie (Dugas) Martin both grew up in Gorham. Mike, on a farm in West Gorham, the second youngest of nine kids, and Mamie nearby Robie Park, the fourth of six kids. Mike remembers his family’s nineteen-acre farm with horses and cows, while Mamie remembers playing at Robie Park. She remembers the counselors that kept them busy all day, except when it rained. The kids played outdoors all day, making plaster of Paris figurines, knotting gimp into keychains or necklaces, playing ball, or spending the day at Sebago Lake. They both remember the little league games at Robie Park. It seemed to them at the time the whole town was there to watch the kids play. Mike remembered the winning team got free ice cream at Graffams on Main Street. Little did they know then that they would someday have a restaurant in that very same building.
Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter
Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
Here’s 50 Maine Restaurants That Are Worth Making the Trip for
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, or social media post. It's fun, adventurous, and always satisfies the pallet. While traveling this...
Top Off Your Tank With $500 in Heating Oil From Dead River Company and Q97.9
You might just be able to take that coat off inside with the help of Dead River Company and Q97.9. You can't control the weather or the rising price of... EVERYTHING! So, Q97.9, Portland's Number One Hit Music Station and Dead River Company decided to join forces to help you beat the winter chill by topping off your tank.
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Parents at Nokomis Regional High School complain about bullying at the school
ST. Albans, Maine (WABI) - There have been several accounts of bullying at Nokomis Regional High School. One parent says it’s been going on for years and as recently as last week. “This past Friday, my son was assaulted in school while he was switching classrooms,” Linda Sprague said....
This Massive Maine Fire Burned for Nearly Two Weeks, Caused $23 Million in Damage
Not long after the end of World War ll there was an event that shook Maine its core. The year was 1947, and the state had just gone through a significant drought that summer. However, the fall didn't bring rain. Instead, it was just more of the same. According to the National Park Service, it was the driest year on record for Mount Dessert Island. This ultimately was a recipe for disaster.
Safety tips for driving at night in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — This time of year, sunset comes early and the harshest rays of light can be found around rush hour. In fact, most days of the week it is the most dangerous time. The National Safety Council collected data from the national highway traffic safety administration. They...
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
Woah! At Night the Hannaford at Back Cove in Portland, Maine, Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should
Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
Remembering Windham’s Steve Quimby
I first met Steve Quimby in 1958, when my family moved from New Hampshire to the Goold House in Windham, two houses away from the Quimby residence. Steve was my classmate, and we became friends right away. We were both members of a club called the Tree Scouts. The only other members were Steve's older brother Jimmy and their cousin Dennis Hawkes.
Lewiston-Auburn temporary shelter in limbo over funding
LEWISTON, Maine — The future of a temporary winter shelter in the Lewiston-Auburn area is unknown as both the municipalities and Androscoggin County are split on how it should be funded. "With temperatures dropping, we need to get these shelters set up immediately," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. According...
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session
As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
Here Are The Best Places to Cut Your Own Maine Christmas Tree
The commercials have started, the first snow has fallen, and even some radio stations have already started playing Christmas music. 'Tis the season of sparkly lights, family feuds, endless comfort food, and decorating!. I love to decorate my home for the holiday's as I listen to Bing Crosby and watch...
School hoaxes through an immigrant lens
November 15 was harrowing for those connected with education in Maine, when at least ten high schools across the state received threats of violence. Some went into lockdown; some evacuated students; some sent students home. The Public Safety Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation determined the threats were hoaxes – but nonetheless emotions ran high in those who had shown up to work and study within school walls that day, as well as in family members on the outside. And then on November 18 more threats were received online against two schools before the school day even began – so school was cancelled for the day in those cities.
