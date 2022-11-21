Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 21
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with crop conditions for soft wheat and winter barley, covering week 46 ending Nov. 21. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 98 93 Week 45 2022 97 87 Week 46 2021 97 86 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 99 97 Week 45 2022 99 95 Week 46 2021 99 95 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 46 average in France 84 58 Week 45 2022 74 35 Week 46 2021 76 32 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 46 average in France 0 0 2 98 0 Week 45 2022 0 0 2 98 0 Week 46 2021 0 0 1 98 1 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 46 average in France 0 0 2 97 1 Week 45 2022 0 0 2 98 0 Week 46 2021 0 0 1 99 0 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean, grain futures turn higher ahead of Thanksgiving
Wheat rises as investors position ahead of holiday. Market keeping a close eye on Argentina's dry weather. Basis, domestic demand remains firm for corn, beans. (Rewrite throughout, new bullets, new headline, updates with closing prices) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and grain futures ended higher...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine 2022 grain harvest seen falling to 51 mln T, official says
KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest may fall sharply to 51 million tonnes from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021 because of Russia's invasion, a senior Ukrainian agriculture official said on Wednesday. Ihor Vishtak, director of the agriculture ministry's department for agrarian development, told a news...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. grain futures slip on rail strike threat, EU wheat talk
U.S. winter crop ratings at lowest since at least 1986. (Rewrites throughout, adds start of U.S. trading, changes bullets and byline/dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) Chicago Board of Trade grain futures eased on Tuesday, amid growing concern over a. possible U.S. rail strike. and speculation in markets of European Union wheat being...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's soybean crop severely delayed due to drought, says grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's soybean planting for the 2022/23 cycle is facing severe delays compared to last year, as the country endures a prolonged drought and expects only scant rainfall in the coming days, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday. Argentina is the world's top...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids
For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil corn freight prices jump 20% in wake of road blockades - trade group Abiove
SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Protests over Brazil's election result that blocked roads in Mato Grosso state earlier this week lifted truck freight prices, affecting the operations and margins of global grain traders at a time when farmers are selling their abundant second corn crop. Truck freight rose 20%...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat eases on supply prospects; soybeans weighed down by oil prices
Wheat feels pressure on reports of EU wheat coming to U.S. Bean investors keeping an eye on Argentina's weather. (Rewrites throughout; adds start of U.S. trading, bullets; changes byline; previous dateline KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices edged down on Wednesday, pressured by...
Agriculture Online
USDA cuts projection for Brazil's 2022/23 coffee production
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest 62.6 million 60-kg bags of coffee in the 2022/23 crop (July-June), an amount that is 1.7 million bags smaller than a June projection, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Tuesday. In its second estimate for...
Agriculture Online
In South America's Andes, farmers pray for rain to end drought
TIHUANACU, Bolivia, Nov 25 (Reuters) - High in the mountains of the Bolivian Andes, farmer Alberto Quispe has one thing on his mind: rain. In the rural area of Tihuanacu, around 100 kilometers (62 miles) south-west of highland city La Paz, locals say there has been little rain this season during a dry spell across the Andean regions due to a third straight La Nina weather pattern.
Agriculture Online
India's cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices
MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian traders are struggling to export cotton despite higher production as farmers are delaying sale of their harvest hoping for higher prices in coming months, industry officials told Reuters. The limited supplies are keeping local prices significantly above the global benchmark, making overseas sales unviable...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-EU demands rapid fix from U.S. to green subsidy law
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products. The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-7 cents, corn mixed, soy down 4-6 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. NOTE: U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Friday is the last...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Tesco provides 14 mln stg of support to British egg industry
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, will provide close to 14 million pounds ($17 million) of additional support to the country's struggling egg industry, it said on Friday. The UK egg industry is currently in crisis with shortages leading to rationing by major supermarkets including Tesco,...
Agriculture Online
Argentina to revive 'soy dollar' FX rate until year-end, source says
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Argentina will reestablish a preferential currency exchange for soybean exports until the end of the year, an economy ministry source said on Friday, looking to rev up exports of its top cash crop and bring in much-needed dollars. The government, which spurred huge soy...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat slips on more supply prospects; China COVID woes cap soybean gains
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices slipped on Tuesday, dragged by prospects of more supplies of the grain from the European Union (EU), while a surge in COVID-19 cases in China capped gains on soybeans. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online
Corn futures turn higher, wheat hits months-low on choppy trading day
CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended higher on Friday as the market continues to closely watch the weather in South America, on what turned into a relatively choppy and short trading day, analysts said. Meanwhile, wheat futures fell sharply - with the December contract...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine wheat exports seen at 13 mln T in 2022/23 - traders union UGA
KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine is able to export 13 million tonnes of wheat and 20 million tonnes of corn in the 2022/23 July-June season, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said on Wednesday. The country's grain output could fall sharply to 51 million tonnes in 2022 from a record...
Comments / 0