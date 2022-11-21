ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Photographer Uses Drone to Capture Ultra-Rare Full Circle Rainbow

A photographer captured an ultra-rare full circle rainbow by using a drone to take multiple photos which were later stitched together. Nick Sidle was up at the crack of dawn on Saturday in the Scottish Highlands when he encountered the beautiful rainbow. However, Sidle tells PetaPixel that he didn’t realize...
Photographer’s Automatic Lens Cap Shields Camera During Rocket Launches

A photographer came up with a novel way of protecting his lens when using a remote camera to capture rocket launches. When covering space launches photographers cannot be too close to the rockets for obvious reasons. But this means that the remote cameras are unattended and no one is on...

