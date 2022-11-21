Read full article on original website
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
nexttv.com
Bill Kelly Joins KYW Philadelphia as Chief Meteorologist in January
Bill Kelly joins KYW Philadelphia as chief meteorologist starting January 9. He will be on the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, and the 10 p.m. news on sister station WPSG. Kelly comes from WJLA Washington, part of the Sinclair group. Kelly also had a corporate role, developing companywide weather protocols and content and also provided mentoring colleagues.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parkland High School Marching Band performs at Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Parkland High School Marching Band was wide awake before most of us this Thanksgiving. "5 o'clock in the morning right here," said Paul Parkinson, Parkland High School Band member. "I went to bed really early to prepare," said Parkland High School Band member Cali...
Turkey Bowl tradition continues between Camden-Eastside
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Eastside High School won the 89th annual "Turkey Bowl" game against its rival, Camden High School, by a 25-2 score. Hundreds of families packed Eastside High School's stadium to watch the Thanksgiving morning game. Many fans have been coming to the "Turkey Bowl" since they were children. Apollonia Brittingham described the rivalry as competitive yet friendly. "It's like turning your pain to power when they get on the field so each team from each side are able to show their strength," Brittingham said. "At the end of the day, it's still about the brotherhood because it's still one city." For many of the players, the "Turkey Bowl" marked the final game of their football careers, including for Vernon and Tia Boyd's son. "A little sentimental. He's been playing football since he was 5 years old," Tia Boyd said. "Guess it's coming to an end, but new beginnings, college on the way." Vernon Boyd added, "I got adrenaline going because this is like really something special that I get to see my son play at my alma mater his senior year."
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
billypenn.com
Former judge running for mayor; Philly’s women in cheesesteaks; Black-owned holiday pop-up | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Another mayoral candidate enters the chat: Jimmy DeLeon. With a formal announcement yesterday, Democrat James “Jimmy” DeLeon entered the crowded race for Philadelphia mayor....
NBC Philadelphia
4 Students Shot Near Philadelphia's Overbrook High School
Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting near Overbrook High School shortly after school dismissed early ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Philadelphia police said. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a gunman opened fire as the students stood outside of a store at 60th and Oxford streets, police...
1 Dead, Two Hurt In Early Thanksgiving Philadelphia Fire
One man was killed and two others injured in a fire early Thanksgiving morning in Philadelphia, officials said. The victim's body was found on the first floor of a rowhouse on the 4600 block of Walnut Street around 1:30 a.m., fire officials said. One person was rescued from the second...
Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ
It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
Drexel Hill, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Man dies after taxi strikes him in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 66-year-old man was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a taxi in the city's Eastwick section.The incident occurred after 6 a.m. on the 2500 block of Island Avenue.The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m.The driver, a 45-year-old man, remained at the scene of the crash.
glensidelocal.com
For Sale | 431 Leah Dr | Fort Washington | Sally Morrow | BHHS Fox & Roach
Sally Morrow of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 431 Leah Dr in Fort Washington. There is an open house on Sunday November 27th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Treed lot in one of Upper Dublin's most sought-after established Neighborhoods,...
5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
buckscountyherald.com
Bridge repairs planned for week of Nov. 30 on I-295 in Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that regional bridge repairs will continue next week on Interstate 295 in Bucks County under a $44.5 million bridge improvement project to perform high-priority repairs on several structures on I-295, Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 in Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia counties. Motorists...
billypenn.com
Meet the women of Philadelphia’s cheesesteak scene: The shops may be named for men, but these power players mean business
What’s your favorite cheesesteak spot in Philadelphia?. Might it be John’s, Jim’s, or Joe’s? Is it Pat’s, Geno’s, or Steve’s? How about Tony Luke’s? Barry’s? Max’s? George’s?. See a pattern?. Philly is full of steak shops bearing men’s names....
philasun.com
Lots of love and laughter as friends, family and loved ones gather at Positano Coast to celebrate Leah Fletcher
Sixty persons from near and far came to Positano Coast restaurant in Center City Philadelphia to celebrate and remember the full and robust life of late Leah Fletcher, who was also the Operations Manager for The SUN. The private event was hosted by Leah’s best friend Beth Johnson. The...
PhillyBite
5 Best Bars and Taverns in Havertown PA
Located in the quaint town of Havertown, Pennsylvania, The Crossbar in Havertown is a tad unassuming if you aren't familiar with its avowed purpose. However, the well-conceived and executed bar and grill offer an impressive menu and a slew of beers on tap. Not only that, the staff is well oiled and friendly. Whether you are looking for a post-game repast or a pre-game brunch, The Crossbar is the place to be. 2225 Darby Rd, Havertown, PA 19083.
roi-nj.com
Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M
Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
Pastor: Philly church was broken into, but box had 'small amount, if anything'
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Philadelphia church and headed straight for the collection box. The pastor says the box had recently been emptied.
Cat Country 107.3
