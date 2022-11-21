Read full article on original website
Dell Children’s emergency rooms see twice as many patients due to high RSV cases
Infants, premature babies and children with underlying conditions are more likely to experience severe symptoms due to RSV, according to UT Health Austin. (Courtesy Unsplash) In Austin, pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus began to surge in October. This was more than two months before cases typically reach their peak, according to Dr. Leah Harris, the interim president and chief physician at Dell Children’s Medical Center.
How long will the flu last? This season, it might depend on your age.
The H3N2 strain is dominant this season.
Williamson County animal shelter offering ‘name your price’ adoptions amid critical capacity
The shelter will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen Friday, offering "name your price" adoptions for all medium and large-sized dogs and adult cats until Dec. 4.
Check out 18 local and regional nonprofits to volunteer at this holiday season in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is one of the various organizations that accept volunteers. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) For those looking to help out in the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle Communities, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is not comprehensive. Volunteer...
Jumping home prices & taxes threaten affordability in Williamson County
Some of Texas' most expensive neighborhoods are in Travis County. That's one reason why Kim Eklund started looking north in Williamson County, once her Austin rent shot up this summer.
CBS Austin
Child pedestrian critically injured after collision with vehicle in west Travis County
EMS officials say a child pedestrian was critically injured Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in west Travis County. It happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Hudson Bend Road and Beacon Drive. Austin-Travis County EMS says CPR was used to revive the child. They were...
Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Cedar Park, Leander see decreased home sales in October compared to 2021
In October, Leander median home prices significantly decreased, and Cedar Park prices showed a steady increase, while both cities saw a downturn in home sales. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Median home prices in Leander have dropped to $460,000 in October—a 3.8% decrease compared to October 2021—while Cedar Park is experiencing the...
Williamson County Commissioners Court approves land right-of-way purchase
Williamson County is expected to finish a new roadway between CR 404 and FM 973 by fall 2023. (Courtesy Williamson County) The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of 52.6 acres of right-of-way from Samsung Austin Semiconductor, LLC, for more than $1.3 million Nov. 22. The land—along CR 401...
Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter holds adoption event on Friday
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Just in time for the holidays, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) wants to help find some furry friends a forever home. The WCRAS is hosting a "Name Your Price" adoption event on Friday. The shelter will let people name their price for adopting all medium-to-large adult dogs and cats. However, puppies, small dogs, and kittens will be adoptable for $75.
CBS Austin
Why every person needs their own emergency supply kit during severe weather
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s first cold snap has city officials warning residents to prepare now for the nasty weather that could be coming. This year nine emergency shelters are being set up across Austin to help people deal with having no water or power. But city leaders say they can’t ensure preparedness on their own.
Austin development updates could open the door for more housing on corridors
Austin officials hope changes to city development rules will bring more housing to transit corridors. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is preparing to pass land development code updates designed to allow larger residential additions—including affordable housing—in areas where such construction is limited. Council’s Dec. 1 agenda features...
kut.org
Here's where to get a free Thanksgiving meal or volunteer to help serve one
Every year, nonprofits in Austin come together to provide Thanksgiving meals for Central Texans who are struggling to make ends meet or living outdoors. The holiday also serves as an opportunity for people looking to help. Here's a rundown of where to get a meal over the holiday and where...
City shares winter weather preparedness tips for Austinites
Austin officials shared advice for cold weather preparations ahead of the winter season. (Community Impact staff) Ahead of the holiday season and with chillier weather arriving in Central Texas, the city of Austin is recommending residents ready themselves for potential winter conditions arriving over the coming months. The city's own...
St. David’s Foundation scholarship now open for Texas students pursuing health care careers
The Neal Kocurek Scholarship is the largest heath care scholarship in Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The St. David’s Foundation is accepting applications for the Neal Kocurek Scholarship—the largest health care scholarship program in Texas. The scholarship is open to all graduating seniors from schools in Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays,...
2 children, 6 adults involved in rollover crash in Leander
Eight people, including two children, were involved in a rollover crash near 183A Friday evening, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.
Hays County commissioners approve long-awaited public defender's office contract
The Hays County commissioners unanimously approved the public defender's office contract with Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the public defender’s office contract with Neighborhood Defender Service Inc. Nov. 22, about three months after the contract was supposed to be ready for approval. The contract is in place until Sept. 30, 2027, after which it can be renewed for another five years, and totals to $11.28 million, or about $2.26 annually.
Anytime Fitness opens, Italian creamery truck coming soon and more business news in Dripping Springs
Orobianco Italian Creamery specializes in creating creamy water buffalo milk gelato and cheeses. (Courtesy Orobianco Italian Creamy) Anytime Fitness opened Oct. 22 at 400 W. Hwy. 290, Bldg. D, Dripping Springs. The 24-hour total fitness gym offers coaching to help develop a plan that fits everyone’s needs. 512-858-7171. www.anytimefitness.com.
Travis County approves $4.9 million in contracts for increased food access
Eight food access organizations have received funding for food delivery services, groceries, freshly prepared food and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Travis County nonprofits will provide fresh food to low-income residents thanks to two contracts: a $3.1 million deal for groceries and produce that was approved during the second week of November, and a $1.8 million contract for freshly prepared food that passed Nov. 15.
Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
