The Hays County commissioners unanimously approved the public defender's office contract with Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the public defender’s office contract with Neighborhood Defender Service Inc. Nov. 22, about three months after the contract was supposed to be ready for approval. The contract is in place until Sept. 30, 2027, after which it can be renewed for another five years, and totals to $11.28 million, or about $2.26 annually.

3 DAYS AGO