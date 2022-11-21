ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Community Impact Austin

Dell Children’s emergency rooms see twice as many patients due to high RSV cases

Infants, premature babies and children with underlying conditions are more likely to experience severe symptoms due to RSV, according to UT Health Austin. (Courtesy Unsplash) In Austin, pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus began to surge in October. This was more than two months before cases typically reach their peak, according to Dr. Leah Harris, the interim president and chief physician at Dell Children’s Medical Center.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Check out 18 local and regional nonprofits to volunteer at this holiday season in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is one of the various organizations that accept volunteers. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) For those looking to help out in the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle Communities, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is not comprehensive. Volunteer...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVUE

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter holds adoption event on Friday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Just in time for the holidays, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) wants to help find some furry friends a forever home. The WCRAS is hosting a "Name Your Price" adoption event on Friday. The shelter will let people name their price for adopting all medium-to-large adult dogs and cats. However, puppies, small dogs, and kittens will be adoptable for $75.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Why every person needs their own emergency supply kit during severe weather

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s first cold snap has city officials warning residents to prepare now for the nasty weather that could be coming. This year nine emergency shelters are being set up across Austin to help people deal with having no water or power. But city leaders say they can’t ensure preparedness on their own.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin development updates could open the door for more housing on corridors

Austin officials hope changes to city development rules will bring more housing to transit corridors. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is preparing to pass land development code updates designed to allow larger residential additions—including affordable housing—in areas where such construction is limited. Council’s Dec. 1 agenda features...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County commissioners approve long-awaited public defender's office contract

The Hays County commissioners unanimously approved the public defender's office contract with Neighborhood Defender Service, Inc. Nov. 22. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the public defender’s office contract with Neighborhood Defender Service Inc. Nov. 22, about three months after the contract was supposed to be ready for approval. The contract is in place until Sept. 30, 2027, after which it can be renewed for another five years, and totals to $11.28 million, or about $2.26 annually.
Community Impact Austin

Anytime Fitness opens, Italian creamery truck coming soon and more business news in Dripping Springs

Orobianco Italian Creamery specializes in creating creamy water buffalo milk gelato and cheeses. (Courtesy Orobianco Italian Creamy) Anytime Fitness opened Oct. 22 at 400 W. Hwy. 290, Bldg. D, Dripping Springs. The 24-hour total fitness gym offers coaching to help develop a plan that fits everyone’s needs. 512-858-7171. www.anytimefitness.com.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Travis County approves $4.9 million in contracts for increased food access

Eight food access organizations have received funding for food delivery services, groceries, freshly prepared food and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Travis County nonprofits will provide fresh food to low-income residents thanks to two contracts: a $3.1 million deal for groceries and produce that was approved during the second week of November, and a $1.8 million contract for freshly prepared food that passed Nov. 15.
KVUE

Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

