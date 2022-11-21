ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

shepherdexpress.com

Jan Serr and John Shannon, Co-Owners of the Warehouse Art Museum

We – Jan Serr & John Shannon - want to turn things around, looking where we normally don’t look. In a sense, we want to see the “arts” backwards. It’s common when we talk about the arts in Milwaukee that we talk about actors on stage, musicians playing music, dancers padding across a Marley floor, or works of art hung in a gallery or museum. We talk about the artists – if we could generalize – and how well they performed, what the sets or gallery walls were like, what sounds were heard.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 24-30, 2022

Two turkey trots, two R&B Cadets shows, Team Bryce’s Holiday music extravaganza, Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren, Shop Local on Saturday, continuing art exhibits and more—This Week in Milwaukee!. Thursday, Nov. 24. Festival Foods Turkey Trot - Milwaukee. American Family Field @ American Family Field, 8 a.m. and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Humboldt Park Featured in 2023 Calendars

Humboldt Park Friends (HPF) is offering a limited-edition calendar for 2023. It features images of activities and wildlife in the 73-acre park located in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. “People come to Humboldt Park for a respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in the city,” said Michael...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Exhibits, Workshops and More at Riverwest’s Yours Truly

Yours Truly is a community art space and ceramics studio located in the heart of Riverwest at 833 E. Center Street. Founded in 2017 by Basha Harris, Ethan Kastner and Meg Zimont, the studio’s goal is to create accessible, enjoyable artistic experiences through exhibitions, sales, events, workshops and more. The studio is now co-owned by Danielle Burrows, Taylor Bucki and Kelsey Parks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee’s ‘Boswell’ Makes Triumphant Off-Broadway Debut

It was this reviewer’s good fortune to be sitting in a small New York City theater recently to see a preview of Boswell, a play written by Milwaukee playwright Marie Kohler and directed by Milwaukee-based actor and director Laura Gordon. The play continues in New York through December 4.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

A Polish legacy of faith: Historic St. Hyacinth Church recognized as a Milwaukee County landmark

The Milwaukee County Historical Society’s Landmarks Committee recognized St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, at 1414 W. Becher Street, as a County Landmark on November 14. Named for Hyacinth of Poland, the Church was a Polish-American neighborhood institution for more than 100 years. It was a focal point for the immigrant Polish community to come together in expression of its culture and Catholic faith.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Shepherd Setlist: November 23, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. The grind is nothing new for WillOnWater, but he’s embracing the next phase of his career on new single “Overtime.” With a hard hitting beat, Will has the swagger that made him shine on 2020’s T(r)ap Water, but a more mature demeanor on the microphone. With just a tinge more noticeable determination, Will raps about putting in the work to be successful, expanding his revenue streams, and getting to the mone. It feels like a new era of music for WillOnWater, so get ready for the next wave of music to come our way. (Allen Halas)
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Four Men and a Suicide

Dialogue between strangers is much easier now than it’s ever been. This doesn’t necessarily mean meaningful communication between people of opposing viewpoints is any more likely. Marquette University Theatre explores this in a well-executed production of playwright Michael Perlman’s From White Plains. A well-modulated Jack McMahon plays a guy named Ethan who unwittingly gets mentioned in an acceptance speech at the Oscars. Ethan’s actions years ago as a high school bully are sited in the speech as a motivating factor in the suicide of a gay man that inspired the award-winning movie. Carlos Alba delivers a stern passion to the stage in the role of the Academy Award-winning indie filmmaker Dennis Sullivan. When. Ethan is moved to respond to the speech online, that response goes viral, thus launching a contentious internet feud between the two men.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Blockbuster Video opens in Cedarburg - sort of

CEDARBURG — “Be Kind, Rewind” is back in the lexicon. Well, at least in downtown Cedarburg. A “Free Blockbuster” box - a takeoff of the free library concept - was installed on the side of the Creekside Antiques building earlier this month. Storing multimedia ranging from DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu rays and video games, the rules are simple: take a movie, leave a movie.
CEDARBURG, WI
kenosha.com

7 best wings in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee driver hits pedestrian, building near 51st and Center

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials said the vehicle hit the pedestrian near 51st and Center before striking a building around 10:35 a.m. Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

At Theatre Gigante: One Actor, One Character

There’s one man on the stage. He has brought a bag with him. There’s a stick protruding from the bag. He’s trying to introduce himself, but he’s not doing a terribly good job. It’s actor Michael Stebbins. He’s a very sharp and clever performer who is playing someone who is having great difficulty communicating with a roomful of strangers. The audience is allowed something like an hour with the man as Theatre Gigante presents playwright Will Eno’s one-man show, Title and Deed.
MILWAUKEE, WI

