The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. The grind is nothing new for WillOnWater, but he’s embracing the next phase of his career on new single “Overtime.” With a hard hitting beat, Will has the swagger that made him shine on 2020’s T(r)ap Water, but a more mature demeanor on the microphone. With just a tinge more noticeable determination, Will raps about putting in the work to be successful, expanding his revenue streams, and getting to the mone. It feels like a new era of music for WillOnWater, so get ready for the next wave of music to come our way. (Allen Halas)

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO