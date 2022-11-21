Read full article on original website
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
shepherdexpress.com
Jan Serr and John Shannon, Co-Owners of the Warehouse Art Museum
We – Jan Serr & John Shannon - want to turn things around, looking where we normally don’t look. In a sense, we want to see the “arts” backwards. It’s common when we talk about the arts in Milwaukee that we talk about actors on stage, musicians playing music, dancers padding across a Marley floor, or works of art hung in a gallery or museum. We talk about the artists – if we could generalize – and how well they performed, what the sets or gallery walls were like, what sounds were heard.
shepherdexpress.com
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 24-30, 2022
Two turkey trots, two R&B Cadets shows, Team Bryce’s Holiday music extravaganza, Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren, Shop Local on Saturday, continuing art exhibits and more—This Week in Milwaukee!. Thursday, Nov. 24. Festival Foods Turkey Trot - Milwaukee. American Family Field @ American Family Field, 8 a.m. and...
WISN
Racine's Dan and Ray 'Rendering Thanks' prepare to serve 3,000 for Thanksgiving meal
RACINE, Wis. — Dan and Ray 'Rendering Thanks' Thanksgiving meal will take place for its 13th year at the Racine Civic Center Thursday. Volunteers spent Wednesday preparing to cook 125 turkeys, 100 turkey breasts, 40 hams and all of the Thanksgiving sides. Organizer Dan Johnson said they're preparing to...
shepherdexpress.com
Humboldt Park Featured in 2023 Calendars
Humboldt Park Friends (HPF) is offering a limited-edition calendar for 2023. It features images of activities and wildlife in the 73-acre park located in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. “People come to Humboldt Park for a respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in the city,” said Michael...
shepherdexpress.com
Exhibits, Workshops and More at Riverwest’s Yours Truly
Yours Truly is a community art space and ceramics studio located in the heart of Riverwest at 833 E. Center Street. Founded in 2017 by Basha Harris, Ethan Kastner and Meg Zimont, the studio’s goal is to create accessible, enjoyable artistic experiences through exhibitions, sales, events, workshops and more. The studio is now co-owned by Danielle Burrows, Taylor Bucki and Kelsey Parks.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee’s ‘Boswell’ Makes Triumphant Off-Broadway Debut
It was this reviewer’s good fortune to be sitting in a small New York City theater recently to see a preview of Boswell, a play written by Milwaukee playwright Marie Kohler and directed by Milwaukee-based actor and director Laura Gordon. The play continues in New York through December 4.
milwaukeeindependent.com
A Polish legacy of faith: Historic St. Hyacinth Church recognized as a Milwaukee County landmark
The Milwaukee County Historical Society’s Landmarks Committee recognized St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, at 1414 W. Becher Street, as a County Landmark on November 14. Named for Hyacinth of Poland, the Church was a Polish-American neighborhood institution for more than 100 years. It was a focal point for the immigrant Polish community to come together in expression of its culture and Catholic faith.
shepherdexpress.com
Shepherd Setlist: November 23, 2022
The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. The grind is nothing new for WillOnWater, but he’s embracing the next phase of his career on new single “Overtime.” With a hard hitting beat, Will has the swagger that made him shine on 2020’s T(r)ap Water, but a more mature demeanor on the microphone. With just a tinge more noticeable determination, Will raps about putting in the work to be successful, expanding his revenue streams, and getting to the mone. It feels like a new era of music for WillOnWater, so get ready for the next wave of music to come our way. (Allen Halas)
WISN
Dating app 'predator' spotted at Milwaukee bar with woman before her death
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar with a wanted was with him earlier in the day, WISN 12 News learned. Timothy Olson, 52, is wanted in Racine County, accused of drugging and stealing from at least two women. Surveillance footage from...
My Block: South 27th Street doubles as a business district and a neighborhood
In Milwaukee, there's a neighborhood with barely any homes, but the feeling of community is as strong as in any residential area. That neighborhood is called South 27th Street.
Friends mourn death of woman linked to Racine dating app suspect
Dozens of patrons at Scotty's Historic Bar and Pizza are choosing to remember their friend Raina, commonly known as Rain, as a vibrant woman who loved to sing.
shepherdexpress.com
Four Men and a Suicide
Dialogue between strangers is much easier now than it’s ever been. This doesn’t necessarily mean meaningful communication between people of opposing viewpoints is any more likely. Marquette University Theatre explores this in a well-executed production of playwright Michael Perlman’s From White Plains. A well-modulated Jack McMahon plays a guy named Ethan who unwittingly gets mentioned in an acceptance speech at the Oscars. Ethan’s actions years ago as a high school bully are sited in the speech as a motivating factor in the suicide of a gay man that inspired the award-winning movie. Carlos Alba delivers a stern passion to the stage in the role of the Academy Award-winning indie filmmaker Dennis Sullivan. When. Ethan is moved to respond to the speech online, that response goes viral, thus launching a contentious internet feud between the two men.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Blockbuster Video opens in Cedarburg - sort of
CEDARBURG — “Be Kind, Rewind” is back in the lexicon. Well, at least in downtown Cedarburg. A “Free Blockbuster” box - a takeoff of the free library concept - was installed on the side of the Creekside Antiques building earlier this month. Storing multimedia ranging from DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu rays and video games, the rules are simple: take a movie, leave a movie.
Suspect in Racine dating scheme is person of interest in South Milwaukee death
South Milwaukee Police have identified Timothy Olson - the suspect in a disturbing Racine dating app scheme - as a person of interest in the sudden death of a woman at a local tavern.
3rd woman linked to Racine dating app suspect dies, MCMEO says
The third woman connected to a scheme in which a man is accused of drugging women and stealing from them has died, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said.
kenosha.com
7 best wings in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
Two Milwaukee breweries report break-ins: 'When one of us suffers, we all do.'
Broken Bat Brewing Company, 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave., shared a video on Facebook of a man breaking into the brewery at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
90% of U.S. counties hit with disaster in last decade; Racine County has had two
Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published this past week. Some endured as many as 12 federally-declared disasters over those 11 years. More than 300 million people — 93% of the country’s population — live in these counties.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver hits pedestrian, building near 51st and Center
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials said the vehicle hit the pedestrian near 51st and Center before striking a building around 10:35 a.m. Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was...
shepherdexpress.com
At Theatre Gigante: One Actor, One Character
There’s one man on the stage. He has brought a bag with him. There’s a stick protruding from the bag. He’s trying to introduce himself, but he’s not doing a terribly good job. It’s actor Michael Stebbins. He’s a very sharp and clever performer who is playing someone who is having great difficulty communicating with a roomful of strangers. The audience is allowed something like an hour with the man as Theatre Gigante presents playwright Will Eno’s one-man show, Title and Deed.
