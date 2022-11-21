Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenChilton, WI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant Injury
After 3 consecutive seasons with 13 wins, saying the 4-7 Green Bay Packers have been a disappointment this season would be an understatement. A new report has given us more of an understanding of the sudden fall of a team previously considered a Super Bowl favorite.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Packaging honored for large investment in sustainability
– On the heels of a $500 million expansion – possibly the largest single-development project in Brown County’s history – Green Bay Packaging has been awarded for its commitment to sustainability and environmental improvement efforts. GBP, which completed expansion of its Green Bay facility in March, was...
doorcountydailynews.com
Community throws support behind Kewaunee family
A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
wearegreenbay.com
Gallagher’s Pizza serves free untraditional Thanksgiving meal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On the west side of Green Bay, Gallagher’s Pizza was serving up some hot meals for those in need. The restaurant says that everyone deserves a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. “Not everybody has a family that they can spend the holidays with...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
wnmufm.org
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
WBAY Green Bay
Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub shooting affecting local community
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The LGBTQ+ Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs is having an impact in the LGBTQ+ community across the country, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The mass shooting made many businesses re-examine their security measures. The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s oldest...
WBAY Green Bay
Downtown Appleton’s Christmas Parade: Extra security and Peace on Earth
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is expected to draw up to 80,000 people along its route, and for many paradegoers it’s a family tradition. The crowd grew considerably by 6 p.m., with people packed shoulder-to-shoulder along College Avenue and families staking their viewing spots...
Fox Cities community meal strives to make sure nobody is alone on Thanksgiving
FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV)-Ask just about anybody and they’ll tell you a warm tasty meal and special people to eat that meal with are two ingredients for any successful Thanksgiving. An organization in Menasha is making sure people in their community have both. Christ the Rock Community Church had their annual Thanksgiving community meal at […]
Fox11online.com
Green Bay wants lawsuit over election observers' access tossed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The City of Green Bay wants dismissed a lawsuit challenging the access election observers had during early voting. The Republican National Committee, along with four non-Green Bay residents, filed the lawsuit Nov. 1 accusing Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys of violating the law by not allowing people to observe all public aspects of in-person absentee voting at city hall. A judge had a hearing Nov. 2, and ordered the city to make changes for the remaining days of absentee voting before the Nov. 8 election.
wearegreenbay.com
Arrests made in Canada and Manitowoc amidst Lincoln High School bomb threat
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A student and a man from Canada were taken into custody after threatening to bring a bomb to a Manitowoc County High School. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff member’s voicemail.
Thousands line the streets during 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Manitowoc for the 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade.
94.3 Jack FM
Lincoln High School in Manitowoc Released Early Wednesday After Bomb Threat
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Manitowoc high school student and a person in Canada were arrested in connection with a bomb threat against Lincoln High School. Police say a voice mail was left for staff members just after midnight, with the caller saying he would bring a bomb to school. The call came from a cellphone number in Canada.
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident. Community raising money for family after 11-year-old's death.
wxerfm.com
Sheboygan Press, Other Gannett Papers Reportedly Brace for Staff Cuts
The media organization, Poynter Institute, reports that the parent company of the Sheboygan Press and more than 200 other daily newspapers plans another round of staff cuts. Poynter says that Gannett’s new interim head of the news division, Henry Faure Walker, made the announcement in a note directed to its news division only this past Thursday. With 6% of its 3,440 news division staff targeted, the cuts would affect around 200 staff.
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
Fox11online.com
New highway interchange in Fond du Lac County to open Thanksgiving morning
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new interchange will be opening in Fond du Lac County just in time for holiday traffic. The new Wisconsin State Highway 23 and County Road UU interchange will be opening Thursday morning. The interchange is part of a larger project to expand Highway...
wearegreenbay.com
Customers fill grocery stores searching for last-minute Thanksgiving favorites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Thanksgiving approaches, lines at grocery stores are becoming more crowded than usual. Shopper Mary Williams says she does not mind last-minute shopping to serve her family. “I like some of that, a little bit of that hustle and bustle. I decided at the...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Little Chute welcomes five new women-owned businesses
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After sitting vacant for well over a year, Main Street Plaza in downtown Little Chute is bustling once again. And it’s thanks in big part to five new business owners - all women. This week in Small Towns, a closer look at their unique...
Two arrested in Manitowoc school bomb threat, one suspect from Canada
On 11/23/22, at about 12:05 a.m., a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff voice mail.
