De Pere, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay Packaging honored for large investment in sustainability

– On the heels of a $500 million expansion – possibly the largest single-development project in Brown County’s history – Green Bay Packaging has been awarded for its commitment to sustainability and environmental improvement efforts. GBP, which completed expansion of its Green Bay facility in March, was...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Community throws support behind Kewaunee family

A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
KEWAUNEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gallagher’s Pizza serves free untraditional Thanksgiving meal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On the west side of Green Bay, Gallagher’s Pizza was serving up some hot meals for those in need. The restaurant says that everyone deserves a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. “Not everybody has a family that they can spend the holidays with...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day

(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wnmufm.org

Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie videos and photos with the victim’s body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Twenty-three year...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Colorado LGBTQ Nightclub shooting affecting local community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The LGBTQ+ Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs is having an impact in the LGBTQ+ community across the country, including here in Northeast Wisconsin. The mass shooting made many businesses re-examine their security measures. The Napalese Lounge in Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s oldest...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Downtown Appleton’s Christmas Parade: Extra security and Peace on Earth

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is expected to draw up to 80,000 people along its route, and for many paradegoers it’s a family tradition. The crowd grew considerably by 6 p.m., with people packed shoulder-to-shoulder along College Avenue and families staking their viewing spots...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay wants lawsuit over election observers' access tossed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The City of Green Bay wants dismissed a lawsuit challenging the access election observers had during early voting. The Republican National Committee, along with four non-Green Bay residents, filed the lawsuit Nov. 1 accusing Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys of violating the law by not allowing people to observe all public aspects of in-person absentee voting at city hall. A judge had a hearing Nov. 2, and ordered the city to make changes for the remaining days of absentee voting before the Nov. 8 election.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Arrests made in Canada and Manitowoc amidst Lincoln High School bomb threat

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A student and a man from Canada were taken into custody after threatening to bring a bomb to a Manitowoc County High School. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, a message threatening Lincoln High School was left on a staff member’s voicemail.
MANITOWOC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Lincoln High School in Manitowoc Released Early Wednesday After Bomb Threat

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Manitowoc high school student and a person in Canada were arrested in connection with a bomb threat against Lincoln High School. Police say a voice mail was left for staff members just after midnight, with the caller saying he would bring a bomb to school. The call came from a cellphone number in Canada.
MANITOWOC, WI
wxerfm.com

Sheboygan Press, Other Gannett Papers Reportedly Brace for Staff Cuts

The media organization, Poynter Institute, reports that the parent company of the Sheboygan Press and more than 200 other daily newspapers plans another round of staff cuts. Poynter says that Gannett’s new interim head of the news division, Henry Faure Walker, made the announcement in a note directed to its news division only this past Thursday. With 6% of its 3,440 news division staff targeted, the cuts would affect around 200 staff.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wapl.com

Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors

The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
KAUKAUNA, WI

