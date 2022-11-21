ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wokeness strikes back at Disney

We'll talk more about Disney's surprising change at the top as Bob Iger is back in as CEO and Bob Chapek is out! We'll discuss what changes can we expect in the troubled entertainment giant that's Central Florida's biggest employer, but which has been losing billions of dollars of late and seen it's stock price drop some 40% in the past year. Under Iger, I'll explain why you can expect to see more political shots fired in Disney's woke wars with Governor DeSantis, and why you can expect to see the LGBTQ lifestyle promoted even more heavily than it is now in Disney movies.
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.

