CNBC
First Solar selects Alabama for new factory as Inflation Reduction Act prompts domestic manufacturing boom
First Solar said Wednesday that it has selected Alabama as the site for its fourth U.S. panel factory. The company will spend more than $1 billion on the new site, which it said will be producing by 2025. CEO Mark Widmar previously said the recently passed climate bill was a...
The Next Web
Launch of Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system is a win for renewables
Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system has officially begun its operation in Cottingham, UK. The system — which is the largest by megawatts per hour — aims to store electricity generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, before releasing it at times of high customer demand.
pv-magazine-usa.com
CSI Energy Solutions signs 2.6 GWh battery agreement with UBS in North America
Canadian Solar said that its CSI Energy Solutions unit signed a 2.6 GWh battery supply agreement with UBS Asset Management’s North American Real Estate and Private Markets group. The multi-year agreement will support the expansion of UBS’ expansion into the U.S. infrastructure market. The projects are scheduled for commercial...
Swell Energy Raises $120 Million to Bring Total Solar and Battery Virtual Power Plants to 600 MWh
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- As homeowners and businesses embrace more renewable energy and battery storage to manage costs and increasingly frequent power outages, and as utilities seek to provide cleaner and more reliable energy to customers, Swell Energy announced today that it has raised $120 million to further its popular virtual power plant (VPP) programs. The round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Greenbacker Development Opportunities Fund I, LP, with participation from an Ares Infrastructure Opportunities fund and Ontario Power Generation Pension Fund. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005274/en/ Swell Energy announced that it has raised $120 million to further its popular virtual power plant (VPP) programs. (Photo: Business Wire)
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
PV Tech
Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023
Canadian Solar expects to start shipping the first TOPCon products early next year and will focus on the technology in the future with all new cell production capacity. N-type TOPCon is expected to account for a third of total solar module shipments of the company in 2023, according to Yan Zhuang, president of CSI Solar, the manufacturing subsidiary.
World's largest floating wind farm is now powering gas and oil production
Hywind Tampen, the world's largest floating wind farm, located off the coast of Norway, has become operational, a company press release said. Of the 11 turbines involved in the project, the first turbine began power production on November 13, with another six scheduled to go online this year. With the...
electrek.co
A quarter of US coal-fired power will retire by end of 2029 – and gas may have peaked
Nearly a quarter of the 200,568 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired capacity currently operating in the US has reported plans to retire by the end of 2029, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported today. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for...
electrek.co
Enel is going to build one of the largest solar panel and cell factories in the US
Enel North America, through its affiliate 3Sun USA, today announced that it will build one of the largest solar PV factories in the US. Initially, it’s expected to produce at least 3 gigawatts (GW) and scale up to 6 GW of high-performance bifacial PV modules and cells annually. This facility will be among the first in the US to produce solar cells, a vital part of the supply chain.
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
rigzone.com
Building Natural Gas Pipelines To Cut Prices In USA Northeast
Overlooking the importance of developing pipeline infrastructure results in higher prices for natural gas and electricity, especially in the U.S. Northeast. — Disregarding the importance of having adequate pipeline infrastructure can lead to higher natural gas and energy prices. Once such region in the United States has been the Northeast where the importance and need for additional pipeline infrastructure to transport natural gas has been overlooked, and in often actively fought against.
MotorAuthority
Hyundai Home energy ecosystem launching in 16 states
Almost a year after teasing Hyundai Home, a coordinated home-energy ecosystem bundling EV charging, solar power, and battery energy storage, Hyundai has officially confirmed a market launch. At the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, Hyundai announced that Hyundai Home is now available through its dealerships in 16 states. The automaker...
The World’s Largest Battery Powered by U.S.-Based Powin has Kicked Off Execution in Australia
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Global energy storage platform provider Powin LLC (Powin), will deliver a 1.9 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for Akaysha Energy (Akaysha), a BlackRock company, to power the New South Wales (NSW) Waratah Super Battery (WSB) Project. Following a competitive procurement process, Akaysha Energy has been appointed by the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) to develop the Waratah Super Battery — the most powerful battery in the world – to provide a service of at least 700 MW capacity as part of a System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS). Powin will supply 2,592 Centipede™ Energy Segments and 288 power conversion systems from their wholly owned subsidiary, EKS Energy for a total project capacity of 909MW / 1915 MWh. Powin will also provide a 20-year long-term service agreement (LTSA) which will enhance the reliability, efficiency and availability of power supplied by the mega battery. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005312/en/ Rendering of the Powin Stack™ 750 Centipede™ Battery Energy Storage Platform (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Canadian Solar business inks battery deal with UBS
UConn receives $4.4 million solar-plus-batteries predictive resilience grant The University of Connecticut’s Eversource Energy Center will develop technologies to shorten power outages. Solar-powered Sion EV to feature enhanced driver-assistance systems from Continental Sono’s first Sion models are planned to be priced at $25k, with production slated to begin in...
World's first CO2-based energy storage solution will be available in the US soon
Energy Dome, the Italian company that uses carbon dioxide for long-duration energy storage, has now entered the U.S. energy market, Electrek reported. The move will open up new avenues for the storage of electricity derived from renewable sources such as solar and wind energy. Countries around the world are looking...
Why Amazon is going all in on renewables–and how it intends to use 100% clean energy by 2025
Amazon is on track to beat its own goal of using 100% renewables for its operations by five years, according to AWS VP of public policy Shannon Kellogg.
United States at risk of tight electric supplies this winter -NERC
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A large portion of North America is at risk of insufficient electricity supplies during peak winter conditions, the organization responsible for the reliability of the U.S. power grids said on Thursday.
rigzone.com
North American Gas Market To Triple Production From 2022-2033
Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will triple in production size from 2022-2033. Driven by a surge in LNG exports, the North American natural gas market will support 29 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of production from 2022-2033. If the gas market...
