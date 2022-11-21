PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you happier now that we are into the cooler winter months in Arizona? If so, you are not alone. When it comes to seasonal depression, Arizona is unique. It’s one of the only areas in the country where people are typically crankier in the summer and happier in the winter. It’s usually the opposite, where people up north are sad during the dark and cold winter.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO