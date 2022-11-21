Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season
How can we collectively help those who are hurting feel supportive and engaged during the holidays?. Seasonal depression triggered in the summer for Arizonans. Dr. Marvasti says black-out curtains can help during the summer months, and finding fun indoor activities is important. Learning about family health history. Updated: Nov. 21,...
Fronteras Desk
Pinal County reports 1st child flu death in Arizona this season
Influenza and RSV cases are surging across the state to levels many times higher than typical for this time of year. Now Arizona has seen its first pediatric flu death of the season. Pinal County Public Health Services District has confirmed that a young child has died due to influenza.
AZFamily
First pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season; doctors warn against RSV, COVID too
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While loved ones gather today to celebrate the holiday, Arizona doctors warn of rapidly spreading viruses. Arizona had its first pediatric flu death of the 2022 season this week. Some are worried about a tripledemic. A combination of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 is spreading this season and doctors are saying parents need to stay vigilant and up their preventative measures. “Every year we do unfortunately have flu deaths,” said Dr. Gary Kirkilas with the American Academy of Pediatrics.
12news.com
Pinal County confirms first child flu death in Arizona
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Pinal County Health officials confirmed Wednesday a child has died from influenza, marking it the first pediatric flu death in the state of Arizona this flu season. Health officials say this year’s flu season has started earlier, and hospitals are overwhelmed by the volume of...
Flu death in Pinal County marks first pediatric death in AZ this season
On Tuesday, Pinal County Public Health Services announced the death of a young child due to the virus out of Florence.
KOLD-TV
Millions of drivers on the road ahead of Thanksgiving, despite traffic, gas prices
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Record high gas prices and crowded highways aren’t stopping travelers from hitting the road this Thanksgiving. “We’re coming from El Paso, Texas and we’re going to Lake Havasu, Arizona,” said Frank Sanchez as he was filling up his gas tank in Tucson.
AZFamily
Cooler temperatures bring better moods to Arizonans
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you happier now that we are into the cooler winter months in Arizona? If so, you are not alone. When it comes to seasonal depression, Arizona is unique. It’s one of the only areas in the country where people are typically crankier in the summer and happier in the winter. It’s usually the opposite, where people up north are sad during the dark and cold winter.
azpm.org
COVID numbers rising in Arizona again
The federal Centers for Disease Control reports that the COVID rate in Pima County is about 170 cases per 100,000 residents. Health officials said the number is probably much higher. "That number is probably under-reported and that's because if you do a home test and you're positive while you can...
knau.org
Survey: Rural Arizona residents are worried about healthcare access
A new survey from Northern Arizona University found that healthcare access is a big concern for Arizona’s rural residents. More than 500 people took the survey – the majority of respondents were female and mostly Caucasian. About 70% say they live outside of Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa.
12news.com
Phoenix celebrated Thanksgiving in the spring of 1941. Water was the reason why
PHOENIX — As Arizonans enjoy a slice of pie on Thanksgiving, here's a piece of state history that many may not know about. Phoenix once hosted a massive Thanksgiving party... in April. “This story does provide hope things can change quickly," said Douglas Towne, a writer, historian and hydrologist.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Arizona teachers receive $1 million in grants￼
Continuing the Fiesta Bowl Organization’s annual tradition of honoring, supporting and celebrating educators throughout Arizona, Fiesta Bowl Charities granted 400 teachers–including 11 Mohave County teachers– with $2,500 each through the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Draft Day presented by SRP. The wishes were spread...
AZFamily
$4 million grant going into research to reduce the risk of cancer in Arizona firefighters
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and firefighters across the state are joining forces on a new $4 million grant. The goal is for university researchers to work with firefighters to reduce occupational-related cancer in firemen and women across Arizona. Studies find firefighters have a...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events
AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
KOLD-TV
Deep discounts await shoppers in Southern Arizona as retailers try to dump inventory
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Been to the mall lately? You’ve likely noticed how much stuff they’re packing in the aisles. Inventory levels are the highest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. For shoppers in Southern Arizona, that means better deals. Warehouses are jam...
AZFamily
A Windy Thanksgiving!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A sunny and dry Thanksgiving that will be remembered for gusty winds across the state. Gusts over 40 mph have been common in northwestern Arizona and across the High Country with Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff having a peak gust of 52 mph!. Highs across the Valley...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
AZFamily
Here are the grocery stores that are open in Arizona on Thanksgiving
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Need to do some last-minute holiday shopping?. Arizona’s Family has you covered! While this is not an exhaustive list, here are a few of the grocery stores open on Thanksgiving:. Fry’s Food & Drug (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Bashas’ (6 a.m. to 3...
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
Comments / 0