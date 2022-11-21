ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Fronteras Desk

Pinal County reports 1st child flu death in Arizona this season

Influenza and RSV cases are surging across the state to levels many times higher than typical for this time of year. Now Arizona has seen its first pediatric flu death of the season. Pinal County Public Health Services District has confirmed that a young child has died due to influenza.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

First pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season; doctors warn against RSV, COVID too

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While loved ones gather today to celebrate the holiday, Arizona doctors warn of rapidly spreading viruses. Arizona had its first pediatric flu death of the 2022 season this week. Some are worried about a tripledemic. A combination of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 is spreading this season and doctors are saying parents need to stay vigilant and up their preventative measures. “Every year we do unfortunately have flu deaths,” said Dr. Gary Kirkilas with the American Academy of Pediatrics.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Pinal County confirms first child flu death in Arizona

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Pinal County Health officials confirmed Wednesday a child has died from influenza, marking it the first pediatric flu death in the state of Arizona this flu season. Health officials say this year’s flu season has started earlier, and hospitals are overwhelmed by the volume of...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Cooler temperatures bring better moods to Arizonans

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you happier now that we are into the cooler winter months in Arizona? If so, you are not alone. When it comes to seasonal depression, Arizona is unique. It’s one of the only areas in the country where people are typically crankier in the summer and happier in the winter. It’s usually the opposite, where people up north are sad during the dark and cold winter.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

COVID numbers rising in Arizona again

The federal Centers for Disease Control reports that the COVID rate in Pima County is about 170 cases per 100,000 residents. Health officials said the number is probably much higher. "That number is probably under-reported and that's because if you do a home test and you're positive while you can...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Survey: Rural Arizona residents are worried about healthcare access

A new survey from Northern Arizona University found that healthcare access is a big concern for Arizona’s rural residents. More than 500 people took the survey – the majority of respondents were female and mostly Caucasian. About 70% say they live outside of Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Arizona teachers receive $1 million in grants￼

Continuing the Fiesta Bowl Organization’s annual tradition of honoring, supporting and celebrating educators throughout Arizona, Fiesta Bowl Charities granted 400 teachers–including 11 Mohave County teachers– with $2,500 each through the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Draft Day presented by SRP. The wishes were spread...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events

AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A Windy Thanksgiving!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A sunny and dry Thanksgiving that will be remembered for gusty winds across the state. Gusts over 40 mph have been common in northwestern Arizona and across the High Country with Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff having a peak gust of 52 mph!. Highs across the Valley...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy